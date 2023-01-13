NHS winter crisis: strike dates, how to get help and how to minimise the risks

It's no secret the NHS is under immense pressure this winter, with a record backlog and long waiting times for appointments post-pandemic, as well as a severe winter season including the triple threat of flu, Covid and RSV doing the rounds, plus a rise in severe Strep A infections in children.

NHS staff, including nurses and ambulance workers, have also been striking over pay, conditions and staff shortage issues, and are planning further industrial action this month.

This all makes for quite an anxiety-inducing picture if you're in need of health support.

Here, we break down what you need to know about upcoming strike action and how to get help if you need it, plus tips for helping minimise the risk of getting ill and helping to reduce pressure on the NHS where possible.

Tips for living well: Get our free Food & Health newsletter – shop savvy, eat well, stay healthy

When and where are the next NHS strikes?

There has been a series of strike days already in December 2022 and January 2023, and further strikes are currently planned on three days this month:

Ambulance strikes

Wednesday 23 January – Unison members will go on strike in England

Nursing strikes

Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 January – members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will strike in England. RCN Scotland also plans to take industrial action this year, but it hasn't confirmed dates yet.

Stay warm this winter: how to find a warm space near you

How to get help during NHS strikes

The NHS has emphasised that people should still seek help when needed, but has asked people to use services wisely to ensure emergency help is available for those most in need.

You can call 111 or use the online NHS 111 service if you're unsure. They can advise you over the phone or tell you where is best to seek assistance.

You can also contact your GP. For an urgent appointment, you'll probably have to phone your local practice when it opens and wait for a callback from a GP. Some surgeries have an online booking process, which you may be able to access at any time, but lead times are usually longer.

Pharmacists can help with common winter problems like coughs and colds. They can also direct you to other NHS services if they think you need them.

If you're experiencing a life-threatening emergency, you should absolutely still call 999.

The constant news reports around NHS issues can put some people off seeking help, as they don't want to burden the service, but it's better to seek help early, rather than leaving a problem until it's potentially worse. So if you're concerned about something, try and speak to your GP or a pharmacist early on.



What about private healthcare?

If you have private health insurance, you can book a GP appointment through the usual process.

Private health insurance doesn't typically cover emergency or life-threatening care (aside from some walk-in private urgent care centres, which cover minor injuries such as sprains, broken bones and minor infections).

If you need urgent emergency care, the NHS is still your first port of call.

There are private ambulance services available that can transport people to hospital and, depending on the provider, may help with non-life-threatening situations where NHS services are slower to respond, such as if an older person has had a fall. However, costs typically start from several hundred pounds.

NHS wait times: what to do if you're facing treatment delays

How to help relieve pressure on the NHS

Looking after your health, avoiding unnecessary risks and taking steps to minimise the spread of winter bugs are all ways we can help reduce some of the pressure on the NHS right now.

Consider a face mask – while winter bug season is in full swing, it's worth considering wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces, and staying home where possible if you're unwell. Taking a Covid test if you feel ill, especially if you're seeing other people or vulnerable people, is sensible. Find out more in our guide to wearing face masks again .

Get vaccinated – it's not too late to have a Covid vaccine if you haven't already. Head to the NHS Covid site to book. Free flu vaccines are available on the NHS for over-50s and certain groups who are more vulnerable to severe outcomes. You can also pay for one at your local pharmacy. They usually cost around £10, but post-Christmas you can get one for less. Asda pharmacy has halved its flu jab price to £4.98, and Well Pharmacy is currently offering free vaccines for all adults while stocks last. As the flu season is especially severe this year, it's still worthwhile getting it.

it's not too late to have a Covid vaccine if you haven't already. Head to the to book. Free flu vaccines are available on the NHS for over-50s and certain groups who are more vulnerable to severe outcomes. You can also pay for one at your local pharmacy. They usually cost around £10, but post-Christmas you can get one for less. has halved its flu jab price to £4.98, and is currently offering free vaccines for all adults while stocks last. As the flu season is especially severe this year, it's still worthwhile getting it. Take extra care with DIY and when driving – simple household jobs, such as putting boxes in the loft or basic DIY are common sources of accidents. Take a bit of extra time to be aware of and remove possible trip hazards, and ideally do jobs that involve climbing ladders with someone else on hand to hold it steady.

It's also a good time to take stock of your eating habits and exercise, and aim to make improvements where you can to help your overall health. See our guide to keeping your joints healthy and heart health tips.,

Immune support supplements – do they work and what should you be taking? Get our expert verdict on immunity vitamins

Home remedies for coughs and colds

If you're suffering from a nasty cold or winter bug, you might be keen to stock up on cold and flu medicines to relieve symptoms.

Unfortunately, some cough and cold medicines are in short supply at the moment, with pharmacists warning they have been struggling to get hold of some products.

But there's no need to panic: some popular cold medicines are no better than simple home remedies. The NHS itself says that rest, drinking fluids and staying at home are the best remedies for a cough.

Common painkillers like paracetamol and ibuprofen can be used to treat pain such as very sore throats or muscle aches and headaches. Own-brand or generic ones will be much cheaper too, and the effect can be enhanced by having coffee at the same time for a caffeine hit.

Gargling with salt water three times a day will not only relieve a sore throat, but it can also reduce how long it lasts, according to the NHS, and any hard sweet you can suck will soothe a sore or tickly throat (as will honey, and the classic honey and lemon hot drink).

It's worth checking and updating (or indeed setting up) a home first aid kit though, so you've got products to hand when you need them.

For the winter season, a supply of painkillers and any preferred cold medicines, such as decongestants, lozenges or syrups, is worth having (as well as a pot of honey in your food cupboard). See our guide to making a home first aid kit for more tips.

Save money: where to buy the cheapest cold and flu medicines