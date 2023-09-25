Supermarket Christmas delivery slots 2023: when can you book yours?

Ocado has started letting selected customers book their Christmas grocery delivery slots, with other supermarkets set to follow in the coming weeks.

Access to Ocado's coveted December delivery slots is staggered, with Smart Pass holders only able to book once they've received an invitation email.

Here, we round up what we know so far about when you'll be able to book a festive delivery with your supermarket.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Which supermarkets have opened their Christmas delivery slots?

Ocado has kicked things off this year, but only for people with a Smart Pass (which is its paid-for delivery subscription).

Smart Pass customers will get an email or SMS the day before they can book their Christmas delivery. Some customers have been emailed to say they'll be notified this week.

Slots booked for 20-24 December will have a punchy minimum spend of £90.

Customers without a Smart Pass will have to wait for the general release, but slots sell out extremely quickly so you'll have to act fast if you want to snap one up.

'Anytime' Smart Pass customers will also get free delivery this year. To qualify, you need to sign up by 30 November to get a voucher that entitles you to up to £9.99 delivery charges.

Find out more: which is the best supermarket for online deliveries?

What about the other supermarkets?

We’ve contacted all the major supermarkets to find out when their Christmas delivery slots will be available to book, but many have remained tight-lipped. Here’s what we found out.

Morrisons

Morrisons told us Delivery Pass customers will be able to book their slots from Wednesday 18 October. General customers will need to wait until later in the month.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's customers will receive an email notifying them when slots will be available to book. These will start from Monday 16 October for Delivery Pass customers, with general booking the following week from 23 October.

Click and Collect opens up on 20 November.

Tesco

Tesco told us Anytime Delivery Saver customers will get access to book on Tuesday 7 November at 6am. This excludes off-peak plans.

Slots for pay-as-you-go and off-peak customers will open later in the month on Tuesday 21 November at 6am.

Asda

The Asda website states that delivery slots will be available to book in October, but no exact date has been given.

Iceland and Waitrose

We’ll update this story with information on Iceland and Waitrose when we have it.

Find out more: how to spend less at the supermarket

Should you pay for a delivery pass?

If you regularly have your groceries delivered, it can work out cheaper to buy a delivery pass than to pay for deliveries each time you shop.

Some of these passes also give you priority booking for Christmas delivery slots.

Supermarket Anytime delivery pass monthly cost Midweek or off-peak pass monthly cost Early access to Christmas delivery slots? Asda Delivery Pass £6.50 £3.50 Yes Morrisons Delivery Pass £8 £5 Yes Ocado Smart Pass £8.99 £3.99 Yes Tesco Delivery Saver Plan* £6.99 £3.99 Yes, but only with an Anytime pass Sainsbury's Delivery Pass £7.50 £4 Yes

Prices correct as of 25 September 2023. *Price taken from 12-month delivery plan.

Find out more: best and worst supermarkets compared

Will your Christmas shop cost more this year?

Soaring food prices mean it's likely you'll pay more for your festive favourites this year.

We analysed almost 26,000 food and drink prices at Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose for our monthly food inflation tracker.

In August, supermarket food cost on average 12.5% more than it did a year earlier. This was the lowest inflation figure we've recorded since September 2022 and considerably down on the high of 17.2% recorded earlier this year.

However, this still means prices are rising at an alarming rate. ONS figures for August show food has overtaken household bills as the biggest contributor to overall inflation.

Do you want to see your supermarket take action to support you through the cost of living crisis? Sign our Affordable Food For All petition

Four ways to save money on your Christmas shop

1. Shop at the cheapest supermarket

Of course some supermarkets are cheaper than others - but the difference can be astonishing, especially when you do a big shop.

Each month we compare the UK's biggest grocers to reveal the cheapest. Discounters Aldi and Lidl are unfailingly the winners, but if you prefer the range of a bigger store and the convenience of online deliveries, Asda is a good bet.

Find out more: supermarket price comparison

2. Make the most of loyalty schemes

Most supermarkets offer loyalty schemes and many include lower prices for members on selected items.

They usually also allow you to collect points when you shop, which you can then convert into money-off vouchers. Tesco Clubcard vouchers double in value when you spend them with its reward partners, and Nectar points can also be used with around 300 other companies.

Asda has launched a new savings feature on its rewards app where you can get a bonus of up to £5 when you transfer Asda Pounds from your existing Cashpot balance.

These are all great perks, but Which? research has found that loyalty prices aren't always all they're cracked up to be, so treat them with a pinch of salt and only buy what you were intending to buy.

Find out more: loyalty cards compared

3. Check out Christmas saver schemes

Many supermarkets have Christmas saver schemes that allow you to save throughout the year when you do your weekly shopping, and be rewarded with a bonus to spend during the festive season.

Asda, Co-up, Iceland, Sainsbury’s and Tesco all have schemes with bonuses ranging from 4-6%.

Find out more: which supermarket offers the best Christmas savings scheme?

4. Get cashback on your spending

You can earn money back on purchases if you use a cashback credit card. Just remember to pay back your full balance each month to avoid cashback gains being wiped out by interest charges.

Some debit card providers also offer cashback. Chase, for example, pays 1% cashback on everyday debit card spending for the first year after opening your account.

Alternatively, shopping via a cashback site such as Quidco and TopCashback could be worthwhile - just make sure you click through via the cashback site link before making your purchase, or it won't be registered.