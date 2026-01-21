8 things our experts do to feel good in the winter

The early months of the year can feel a little gloomy. It’s cold, it gets dark early and the Christmas celebrations are behind us. Still, there are plenty of ways to find joy in January and embrace the cosiest season.

When the skies are overcast, it's important to find ways to lift your spirits, keep active and enjoy your downtime.

Whether it's taking countryside walks or planning family movie nights, these are some of the strategies Which? experts use to stay positive and boost their mood during the winter.

Embrace comfort food

Lisa Barber, Which? Tech editor

‘When the weather's miserable outside, it's time to be inside. And what better way to spend that time than cooking something tasty and warming.

'It gives me a chance to be creative, plus it's a lovely opportunity to bring the family together - I've got two teenage boys, who very much appreciate a good meal. I also get some me time, as I put on some tunes and (if I'm lucky) also get to read while I'm waiting for things to cook.’

Go for a walk

Yasmine Crossland, Which? senior consumer writer

‘During the coldest and darkest months, it’s easy to stay hunkered down inside, but after a while I start to feel a little restless. My favourite way to beat winter cabin fever is to go for a walk, whether that’s a quick lunchtime stroll around my local park or a longer weekend hike.

'I wrap up warm and find a good podcast to listen to before I go. Sometimes the promise of a coffee or pastry halfway through can help motivate me to get out the door.’

Do something crafty

Faith Strickland, Which? senior editor

‘If I gave in to temptation, every evening would be spent under a blanket watching trash TV on the sofa from 6pm. In order to mix things up a bit, I've started doing something crafty.

'I put on a 20-minute timer, ask Alexa to play my favourite podcast and spend the time on an art project. I really enjoy ready-made sets such as colouring in - or the custom paint-by-numbers my husband got me for Christmas. I'm still creating something but without the pressure of a blank page. It also means that - for at least 20 minutes that day - I'm not staring at a screen.’

Have loved ones over for a movie night

Alison Potter, Which? senior editor

‘It's still getting dark around 4pm (sigh) so lean into it with a movie night. Invite all your favourite people, find a good crowd-pleaser film (for me it's anything with John Candy) and whip up some pizza, ice cream or popcorn.

'You might also want to add a few electric throws if it's chilly, to keep everyone feeling cosy. We have a home cinema projector, which really creates that big-screen vibe at home, and we've got a soundbar for impressively immersive audio.’

Play some new video games

Natalie Turner, Which? writer

‘I got a few new video games for Christmas and have been having a blast playing them while holed up away from the awful weather outside!

'I'd definitely recommend saving some pennies by buying games second-hand on Vinted or eBay or at shops like Cex.’

Whack on the slow cooker or breadmaker

Lisa Galliers, Which? principal researcher and writer

‘Is there anything more comforting, when the weather is pants, than a warming chilli or stew, especially one that's minimal effort to cook. Slow cookers take the work out of creating a delicious, comforting meal, and it doesn't matter if you're vegan, vegetarian or a meat-eater.

'The same goes for making your own bread. A bread maker means you can make it exactly how you like it without the effort, plus your home will be filled with a freshly baked bready smell and there will be delicious warm baked bread to eat.’

Let there be light

Vicky Purcell, Which? editor

‘I really struggle in the darker months, so I rely on Lumie to help me through.

My Lumie Sunrise Alarm is a recent addition - it's a pretty basic model, but the lamp gradually brightens for about 30 minutes before my alarm goes off, which I find helps in those dark mornings. In the afternoons, when the home office gets dark and gloomy, I pop on my Sad lamp, and I find that helps keep the tiredness at bay.

'I also buy a new lamp or candle for the living room most winters, to try and kid myself that it's 'cosy' season, not 'dark, dreary, horrid, awful' season! This year, I went for Ikea's Kabbleka LED lighting strip to run under a picture shelf.’

Book a holiday

Daniel Davies, Which? editor

‘In the depths of winter, after the comedown from Christmas and new year, you need to give yourself something to look forward to.

'If my post-Christmas bank balance means I can't stretch to a holiday in January or February, I'll try to book something for the spring or summer, without paying for it all upfront. Even if it's still a few months away, knowing you have a holiday lined up provides a sustaining ray of light in the wintery gloom.’

