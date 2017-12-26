Best Buy supermarket offers

Every week we bring you news of the best deals on Best Buy cleaning products in the major supermarkets.

To help you save money, we’re tracking supermarket deals on everyday essentials including dishwasher tablets, laundry detergents and carpet stain removers that we’ve rated Best Buys.

Our rigorous tests reveal the very best cleaning products to help get your laundry and dishes clean with the minimum of effort. We’ve tested big brands including Daz, Fairy, Finish and Persil, but branded products can be double the price of supermarket brand alternatives.

Except, of course, when they're on offer. So to help make sure you don't pay over the odds, we'll reveal to you when and where a Best Buy is on offer. Which means you can stock up and save money on your shopping bills.

As we only reveal genuine offers, using our price tracking means you won't get caught out if a supermarket is pushing up prices in order to drop them again and claim you're making a saving.

We’ve teamed up with supermarket price comparison website mysupermarket.co.uk to track the prices of all Best Buy cleaning products – and when they’re on offer. Plus, we’re analysing each offer to make sure we’re showing you only the very best deals.

We’ll only show deals that are at least a 20% saving on the average price of the product over the past year. This is to make sure that you make a real saving – and it’s not distorted by a recent price rise on the product.

It’s worth waiting for a good deal on cleaning products – we’ve found supermarket offers that give a saving of more than 40% compared with the product’s average price over the past year.

And since cleaning products don’t have short expiry dates, you can stock up on a good offer to help make savings longer term.

We test products in the way you use them, looking at quality and ease of use without being bamboozled by manufacturers' claims.

Independent

Which? is unbiased. We buy every product we test and don't accept any advertising.

