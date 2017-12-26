To help you decide whether or not you should buy an Ikea kitchen, find out what its customers think of its kitchens and customer service.

We've surveyed thousands of kitchen company customers to reveal how Ikea kitchens compare with rival brands such as Howdens Joinery, John Lewis and Magnet.

Which? members can log in now to unlock the table below and see how Ikea was rated for its customer service, quality of products and finish, and value for money. You can also read comments from Ikea kitchen owners.

If you're not a Which? member, you can take out a £1 Which? trial to see this, plus reviews of thousands of products, from washing machines to ovens.

Ikea Customer service Quality of products Quality of finish Value for money

Visit our page on the best and worst kitchen brands to see how Ikea compares with other brands.

Ikea kitchens installation

We weren't able to rate Ikea's kitchen installation, as not enough people got their kitchen fitted by Ikea - 38% of people who bought an Ikea kitchen fitted it themselves. Only 9% of people in our survey overall fitted their own kitchen.

See how other kitchen brands, such as Homebase and Wickes, were rated for installation, by visiting our kitchen installation page.

Ikea kitchens

Ikea kitchens gallery Ikea Grevsta kitchen

Ikea Ringhult kitchen

Ikea Korktorp kitchen

Ikea Laxarby black kitchen

Ikea Haggeby White kitchen Previous

Next







Previous

Next

Click through our gallery to see a range of Ikea kitchens across different prices and styles, including modern and traditional kitchens.

Ikea kitchens are at the lower end of the price scale compared with other kitchen brands. Most Ikea kitchens are more contemporary than traditional, with many in white or wood effect.

Ikea has a kitchen system called Metod, which Ikea says: 'gives you complete freedom to personalise your kitchen layout, style and functionality, whatever your size of room or budget.'

Cost of a mid-range Ikea kitchen: Log in now to discover the price of a mid-range Ikea kitchen when we went undercover to visit each brand to ask for a specific kitchen layout.

This will also unlock Ikea’s scores, as well as our kitchen costs page, where you can see how Ikea compares on price with other kitchen brands and how we collected these prices. You can also find out how much the average kitchen costs and read our tips on how to keep costs down.

Planning/design service: Free design service in store, or you can have a home visit (at extra cost) where the designer will measure up and advise as to what is best for you. Ikea offers free kitchen planning software that can be accessed online at home.

Installation: Optional fitting service at extra cost. It's not carried out by Ikea installers, but is organised by Ikea. All Ikea units come ready to self-assemble.

Kitchen appliances, flooring and tiles: Large kitchen appliances from a couple of brands, fitted at extra cost - visit our home appliances page to find the best appliances for you. Ikea doesn't supply kitchen flooring or tiles.