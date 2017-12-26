Best ground coffee
By Siobhan Chan
Supermarket ground coffee goes up against the big-name brands to find out which roast gives you most.
If you need a decent coffee to start your day, then look no further. We've rated premium ground coffees from supermarkets, well-known brands and high street coffee shops to find out where to get hold of the best breakfast brew.
Our expert panel tasted 16 'medium roast' breakfast-style coffees that are suitable for cafetières and filter coffee machines.
The good news is that you don't need to pay a premium to get a first-class coffee. Whether you like a black coffee that packs a punch, or a milky brew with lots of body, our experts' scores and comments will help you find the best ground coffee for your breakfast table.
Which? members can log in now to unlock the results of our ground coffee taste test in the table below. We also reveal the truth about coffee strength and the six simple steps to making a perfect cafetière coffee.
How we test ground coffee
Four coffee experts tasted each of the 16 ground coffees with and without milk, awarding ratings for aroma, appearance, flavour/taste, strength/body, sweetness and aftertaste. The scores were then combined to calculate an overall score.
This was a 'blind' taste test, meaning that all branding and labels had been stripped from the coffees before they were brought into the tasting room. This ensured the experts didn't know which coffee they were tasting until all 16 had been rated.
The panel comprised Giles Hilton, a coffee specialist with over 35 years' experience; Colin Smith, artisan coffee roaster and former president of the Speciality Coffee Association of Europe; Charles Love, a retail tea and coffee expert and trainer for a leading retailer; and Alex Passmore, national training manager at leading speciality coffee roaster, Origin Coffee.
