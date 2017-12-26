Grow your own monthly jobs
Grow your own jobs for July
Article 6 of 10
July brings plenty of fresh veg to harvest every time you visit the plot. To keep the harvests coming, water, weed and feed your plants regularly and fill gaps that appear as veg is harvested.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
What to do in July
Greenhouse
- Sow spring cabbage for planting out in September
- Pick cucumbers regularly
- Feed peppers with tomato food
- Water tomatoes twice a day
Outdoors
- Keep picking peas and broad beans
- Harvest courgettes before they get too big
- Lift shallots and garlic
- Fill gaps as early crops are harvested
- Watch out for blight on potatoes and tomatoes
- Dig up second-early potatoes
The rest of the garden
Read our guide to gardening jobs for July.