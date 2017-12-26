Grow your own jobs for July

Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

July brings plenty of fresh veg to harvest every time you visit the plot. To keep the harvests coming, water, weed and feed your plants regularly and fill gaps that appear as veg is harvested.

What to do in July

Greenhouse

  • Sow spring cabbage for planting out in September
  • Pick cucumbers regularly
  • Feed peppers with tomato food
  • Water tomatoes twice a day

Outdoors

  • Keep picking peas and broad beans
  • Harvest courgettes before they get too big
  • Lift shallots and garlic
  • Fill gaps as early crops are harvested
  • Watch out for blight on potatoes and tomatoes
  • Dig up second-early potatoes

The rest of the garden

Read our guide to gardening jobs for July.

