Grow your own jobs for June

All areas of the UK should be frost-free by June so tender veg can go outside. There are also the first of this year's crops to be picked.
What to do in June
Greenhouse
- Look after tomato plants
- Keep the greenhouse cool
Outdoors
- Harvest peas and broad beans
- Lift early potatoes
- Pick strawberries
- Feed your plants
- Plant tender crops
- Sow quick-growing veg
- Plant winter crops
- Weed regularly
- Deal with pests
The rest of the garden
