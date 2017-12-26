You can spend well over £15 on a single LED light bulb. Or you can use the results of our independent lab tests to save money - we have found Best Buy LED light bulbs from as little as £4. We have also found brilliant super-bright LED bulbs equivalent to the old style 100W bulb. Which? independent reviews reveal which light bulbs will impress, whatever your requirements.

Our tests go further than anyone else’s to make sure the Best Buy light bulbs that we recommend are up to the job. We also show you the colour, brightness and in the case of spotlights, angle of the light so that you can pick the best bulbs for your needs. Plus we highlight any light bulbs that perform particularly poorly in our testing, so you don’t waste your cash on a dud bulb.

We test the light bulb's colour and brightness to see how closely it matches the claim on the packaging.

We test multiple bulbs and assess the consistency that is achieved between light bulbs. This way you can be sure that the bulb you buy will match the results we see in our test lab.

Years of LED durability testing has satisfied us that most will last for their claimed lifetimes. But we still test any new LED technology- such as filament bulbs - for durability, to make sure you won't get stuck with a pricey bulb that fails early.

