How to choose the best mobile phone yearly upgrade plan

What else should you look out for?

Yearly upgrade deals often involve terms and conditions that may make them impractical or overly expensive. For example, they require you to take out a new 24-month contract after the first year in order to get a new phone, or require you stick to the same or a higher monthly cost, which could be particularly frustrating if you want to upgrade to a cheaper phone, or want less minutes or data.

Also, be wary of exactly how the costs are broken down. For example, Sky's Swap upgrade plan may involve you continuing to repay the phone after the initial 12 or 24 month period, depending on whether you decide to send the phone back to them.

How do you work out the best deal?

If you want the flexibility of being able to upgrade yearly, it’s important to know exactly how much you’re paying for the phone over the length of the contract, how much you might lose if the phone isn’t in good condition after a year, and that you’re not overpaying for minutes and data you won’t use. It’s best to start with the latter:

Work out your optimum bundle – how many minutes, messages and data are enough

Find out if there is a provider that offers a yearly upgrade plan that fits the bill

Find out how much interest you’re paying on the phone repayment portion of your bill – or check how much you can buy the phone you want for outright vs how much you’ll end up paying

At the end of the day, if you feel you are overpaying for any particular aspect of a yearly upgrade deal – whether it’s far too many minutes, too much data, or an uncomfortably high interest rate, a yearly upgrade plan isn’t for you.

What are your other options?

The cheapest way to get a new phone is nearly always to buy it outright and get a 12-month, or a monthly Sim-only deal.

If this isn’t possible, consider investigating other ways to spread the cost – such as a credit card with 0% interest on purchases or transfers over a suitable period.

We’ve found that choosing this option can save a significant amount – depending on the phone and tariff you choose, over £500 for the duration of a typical contract.

The other benefit of Sim-only deals is that you can change your plan much more easily, allowing you to ensure you’re getting the best value for money. In addition, we've found that many Sim-only providers outperform the major networks when it comes to customer service and value for money.

To find out which mobile providers come out on top, visit our Mobile phone provider reviews.