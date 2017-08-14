As part of its ‘Summer of Savings’ sale, Currys is offering laptops and printers at discounted prices. But are these products worth your money, even after a price-cut?

When sale season begins, retailers can flush old stock more easily thanks to eye-catching promotions on deals. However, this can put shoppers at risk of getting their card out before they’ve stopped to check if the product in question is money well spent.

Our independent tests aren’t affected by price tag – only a quality product can make it as a Which? Best Buy. We also examine supposed ‘deals’ to check if the discounts are genuine. Keep scrolling as we take a look at the latest computing deals from one of the biggest tech retailers around.

Best Buy laptops – dazzling displays and brilliant battery life

Currys Summer of Savings – laptop discounts

Looking for a new laptop? Currys has plenty of models on sale at the moment, and our expert tests will help you decide whether or not it’s worth taking the plunge.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

MacBook looks, but Windows 10 running under the hood – the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is an Apple competitor that you can fold to use like a touchscreen tablet. Currys is now offering a tidy £200 saving on the XPS 13 2-in-1. Still, at £1,500, it’s worth thinking carefully before spending big on this Dell. We tested this hybrid laptop earlier in the year, paying close attention to the quality of its 13-inch screen. The version Currys is advertising is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor running Windows 10. There’s 16GB of Ram tucked inside, along with 256GB of internal storage.

This laptop may be on offer for the time being, but is it worth your hard earned cash? See how this device scored in our full Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000

Sales can be a great time to pick up a powerful i7 processor laptop for under a grand, but be sure to choose the right one. This laptop was around £1,000 earlier in the year, and now it’s online at £899. The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 copes with multitasking and resource-intensive apps thanks to an Intel Core i7 processor. It has 8GB of Ram and 256GB of storage, and still manages to weigh in at less than 2kg. The edge-to-edge 15-inch display gives this laptop a sophisticated look, but it’s worth noting that there’s no DVD drive.

For more on this Dell laptop, head over to our expert Dell Inspiron 15 7000 series review.

Asus E200

This Asus laptop was cheap even before its price cut, and now it’s even cheaper at around £160. It’s a Windows 10 machine with a mini 11-inch screen and a 1.44GHz Intel Atom x5 chip. There’s only 2GB of Ram under the hood to keep things ticking over, which means you’ll probably want to look elsewhere if you need a laptop for picture and video editing. 32GB of internal storage isn’t much, either, but cloud storage is always an option. On the plus side, the Asus E200 weighs less than 1kg, making it easy to carry around.

Can you grab a powerful laptop for less than £200? Our Asus E200 review reveals all.

Currys Summer of Savings – printer discounts

Printers from big-name brands are also included in the sale, which means you could save some money on popular models from Epson and Brother.

Epson EcoTank ET-3600

You can get £50 off the Epson EcoTank ET-3600 printer for a limited time, which takes the price down to £280. That’s still a big outlay for a home printer, but this all-in-one colour model comes with two years’ worth of ink in the box, and you can buy EcoTank refill bottles when you eventually run out. As this printer is wi-fi enabled, you’ll be able to print documents straight from your smartphone or tablet.

For more on this printer, head over to our Epson EcoTank ET-3600 printer review.

Brother DCP-1612W

The Summer of Savings event has this printer up for £90. It’s an all-in-one mono laser printer that prints in black-and-white and scans in colour. Ink costs should be fairly low, as this model doesn’t waste toner in the way some inkjets gobble up ink.

Depending on what type of printing you do, a laser model may or may not suit you. We suggest you read our expert Brother DCP-1612W review before parting with your cash.

Epson Expression Home XP-445

This Epson printer was £100 earlier in the year, and now it’s down to £50. It’s an affordable all-in-one inkjet that’s wi-fi enabled, and it supports Apple AirPrint and Google Cloud Print. You can also use it to scan documents and photos, although during testing we noticed it can get rather loud.

To see if this printer impressed us enough to earn the Best Buy title, see our Epson Expression Home XP-445 review.