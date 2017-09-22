The results of our latest broadband survey prove that some of the UK’s biggest providers are letting customers down when it comes to speed and reliability.

We’ve gathered feedback from over 1,700 standalone broadband customers, and three big-name providers – BT, Sky and TalkTalk – have performed particularly poorly for customer score. Below, we’ve rounded up the results, highlighting the providers that come highly recommended by users.

Best broadband providers – reliable connections and top speeds

Top of the table

Zen Internet

Zen Internet (a Which? Recommended Provider) takes the top spot in our survey. Plus, if you’re signed up with Zen Internet you could save money by dropping phone line rental from your package, just signing up for broadband on its own.

To find out more on Zen Internet and what it can offer, head over to our Zen Internet broadband review.

Utility Warehouse

Here’s another Which? Recommend Provider that gets a thumbs up from the majority of its customers. Finishing in second place, Utility Warehouse has zoomed past BT, Sky and TalkTalk, with a customer score of 76%. The company offers various packages that may appeal if you don’t want to be tied down to a 12- or 18-month contact.

For more details on Utility Warehouse prices and to see the full results of our survey, see our Utility Warehouse broadband review.

Worst for customer score

Sky

It may be a massive UK broadband provider, but Sky has finished second-to-last in our survey for customer score. That’s a notable drop in customer satisfaction, seeing as the company finished in 8th place in our March survey and it’s now sat in 11th.

Only TalkTalk ranked worse for customer score in our broadband survey. To see how Sky fares for speed, reliability and value for money, take a look at our Sky broadband review page.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk is a massive provider for UK home internet, but the majority of customers aren’t happy with the service, according to our survey.

The brand ends with a dismal customer score of 40%. See exactly what TalkTalk customers told us by heading over to our TalkTalk broadband review.

The best broadband deals

It’s no fun paying more than you need to, which is why we’ve updated our advice guide on the best broadband deals around. To see how much you could save on a standard speed (up to 17Mbps) package, see our best broadband deals page. If you’re looking for a speedier service, you may also want to have a look at our advice on the best fibre broadband deals.

Fix bad broadband

If you’re regularly frustrated by slow broadband, we suggest you take a look at our speed up slow broadband page. There, you’ll find tips and tricks from our experts on how to improve your speeds, which could simply be affected by your home setup or router placement. Alternatively, you can try our free broadband speed checker to see if the speeds you’re getting match up with what you were promised.

Have you been let down by your broadband provider? Have your say over on Which? Conversation, where we also discuss the issues with choosing a new provider.