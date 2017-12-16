The holiday season is in full swing, and tech retailers are treating potential customers to deals on budget-priced and high-end laptops.

If you’re looking to uncover a bargain before the end of the year, we’ve rounded up some laptop deals to take a look at. The price cuts we’ve spotted could see you pick up a laptop for as little as £130.

Remember, when you’re shopping for a computer, always think twice when you see a supposed bargain. By doing your research, you can be sure that you are indeed getting a discount, and that the model you’re buying is worth your money.

After all, whether you’re spending £130 or £1,300 on a laptop, you don’t want to waste your money on a bad deal for bad tech.

Lenovo Ideapad 110S – £129.99 (John Lewis)

On sale for £130 at John Lewis, this Lenovo could be on your radar if you’re a buyer on a budget. It has an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron processor, 2GB of Ram and 32GB of storage. Those specs certainly aren’t the best around, but they are good enough for editing documents and managing emails. The Ideapad 110S weighs in at just over a kilo, which makes it a good potential commuting companion.

We sent this laptop off to our test lab to see how many hours you can squeeze out of it on a single charge. To see how it fared in our lab tests, see our Lenovo Ideapad 110S review.

Asus VivoBook E203 – £199.99 (PC World)

This Asus laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 processor and 2GB of Ram. Although the 11.6-inch VivoBook isn’t up to video editing with those specs, it should cope well with basic web browsing and Microsoft Office software. You’ll have just 32GB of internal storage to fill up on this lightweight laptop, so it’s not geared to storing masses of files and programs. But, it takes just eleven seconds to wake up from sleep.

To see how this affordable model scored in our rigorous tests, head over to our full Asus VivoBook E203 review.

HP Pavilion x360 14 – £599.99 (PC World)

Unlike the other laptops on our list, this model is a laptop/tablet hybrid, which means you can fold the 14-inch screen and carry the Pavilion around like a tablet. This laptop is available in a number of different configurations, but this discounted model at PC World has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of Ram and 256GB of storage. With that much Ram, it should be able to cope if you like running multiple apps at once.

Although we haven’t tested this specific model, we’ve had our hands on one of its sister models, a lower-spec Pavilion with a Pentium 4415U processor, 4GB of Ram and 128GB of storage. For the details, see our HP Pavilion x360 14 review.

Lenovo Ideapad 320 – £449.95 (John Lewis)

The Ideapad is now under £500, so you might be considering it if you’re shopping for a budget laptop this Christmas. This model has a Dual Core i5 processor and 8GB of Ram, so it’s well-equipped despite the price. It has a 14-inch Full HD display, and Lenovo says that watching films is a treat, thanks to a pair of Dolby-enabled speakers.

The Ideapad model we’ve tested has a seventh-generation i3 processor, 8GB of Ram and a 128GB solid-state drive. But does this ‘everyday machine’ offer enough to set it apart? To see if this Lenovo laptop is a proven Best Buy, head over to our Lenovo Ideapad 320 review.

Dell Inspiron 15 7570 – £719.99 (PC World)

Originally on sale for around £1,000, this Windows 10 laptop from Dell is now closer to £700. It has an i5 processor, 8GB of Ram and 256GB of storage. A wide viewing angle means you’ll be able to see things clearly even if you’re viewing the display head on, and an NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics card makes this suitable for on-the-go gaming.

We’re still waiting on this laptop to return from our test lab, so keep checking our laptop reviews page for the details when they arrive.

Lenovo Ideapad 710s – £749.95 (John Lewis)

Here’s another laptop on sale at John Lewis this Christmas. The premium Lenovo Ideapad 710s is powered by an i7 processor and a whopping 8GB of Ram, so it should serve up more than enough power for most users. It has a 13.3-inch Full HD screen, and its small bezels on the side of the screen make for a more immersive viewing experience. It weighs around 1.07kg, making it lighter than many ultrabook rivals, including the Dell XPS 13.

Although we haven’t tested this model, we have put the i5 model through its paces. To see if it’s worth your hard-earned cash, read our Lenovo Ideapad 710s review.

Which laptop brand is best?

If you’re planning on buying a new laptop this month, you’ll want a model that’ll last for years to come without any problems. We surveyed over 10,000 Which? members earlier this year, so we can reveal the big-name brands that come backed by waves of positive reviews.

While our range of Best Buy laptops are a pleasure to use in the office and at home, dreaded Don’t Buys are slugglish with poor battery life. Without the help of our expert reviews, you risk buying a laptop that’s difficult to use, slow and prone to faults.

To see the laptop brands that come recommended by Which? members, see our guide on the most reliable laptop brands. For more on the latest laptops passing through out test lab, head over to our laptop reviews page.