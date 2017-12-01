The 10 most popular Black Friday products on Which.co.uk

The most popular products on the Which? website over Black Friday weekend have been revealed.

As shoppers hurried to snap up deals, Which? members were busy separating the Best Buys from the Don’t Buys to make sure they got the best value for money. Televisions, vacuum cleaners and gadgets featured heavily in your searches – scroll down to see the top 10 list.

However, the sales season doesn’t end here. If you’re hoping to bag a bargain over winter, make sure you read our expert guides to the Boxing Day and January sales.

Most popular Black Friday reviews

Click through our gallery to see the 10 most-read product reviews on Which.co.uk between 24-27 November 2017:

1. Samsung UE40MU6120 and UE50MU6120 40/50-inch televisions 2. HP 15-BS series laptop 3. Samsung HW-M360 soundbar 4. Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum 5. LG OLED55B7V 55-inch television 6. Dyson V6 Animal cordless vacuum 7. LG49SJ810V 49-inch television 8. HP Envy 5544 all-in-one printer 9. LG43UJ635V 43-inch television 10. Dyson V8 Total Clean cordless vacuum

The list includes some high profile brands and state-of-the-art technology. But are these products worth buying? Read the reviews below to find out which we’ve given coveted Best Buy status – and which you’d be best to avoid.

Black Friday: are the deals real?

Shoppers spent a massive £1.4bn online on Black Friday – up some 11.7% on last year, according to the online retail trade body IMRG.

But that doesn’t mean that all the Black Friday deals available were good value for money. Our investigations have consistently found evidence of shops exaggerating and bending the rules on special offers to make them look better than they actually are. In fact, our Black Friday deals investigation found that up to 60% of Black Friday deals may not be the rock-bottom prices you’d expect.

If you’re planning your Christmas shopping or thinking of hitting the Boxing Day and January sales, make sure you know how to check if a special offer deal is genuine.