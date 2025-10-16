Best Black Friday deals on sleep essentials

A quality night’s sleep can have a huge impact on your wellbeing, focus and energy. Give yourself a better chance of a restful night with these early Black Friday deals on sleep essentials.

If you struggle with sleep or want to ensure a restful night every night, there are products that could make a big difference and lots of tips to help you get better sleep.

Get comfy with a new pillow, block out the outside world with an eye mask, or keep track of how you slept with a smartwatch.

The Black Friday sales that run throughout November are a perfect opportunity to invest in sleep essentials, with big discounts at top retailers like Amazon, Dunelm and Next.

In the run-up to the sales, we’ll be keeping an eye on the best deals across all the most useful sleep essentials tested by Which? including mattresses, duvets, magnesium supplements and more.

When is Black Friday 2025? Find out when the biggest sales event falls this year.

Best Black Friday sleep deals at a glance: Airbed | Anti-snoring devices | Duvet | Earplugs | Electric blanket | Eyemask | Magnesium supplement | Mattress | Mattress topper | Pillow | Sleep trackers | Travel pillow

*'Average price' or 'lowest price' information is based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Average price and lowest price are checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Best mattress deal

EZE Hybrid Ultra Mattress

Typically on sale for £599, a double mattress is currently available for £539 at EZE .

Double

Pocket sprung

We like: It's easy to turn over on

We don't like: The cover isn't removable for washing

EZE describes this mattress as a hybrid, but the large pocket spring core means we class it as pocket sprung, despite the foam layers.

The foam layers won't suck you in, and it's breathable, so if you do tend to sweat or have hot flushes, the cover does a good job of wicking away moisture.

Bought direct from EZE, it's delivered vacuum-packed in a box. Delivery is free, but there's no trial-night offer. You can, however, return it within 14 days of buying as part of the Consumer Contracts Regulations – just keep the original box.

It comes with a 10-year warranty.

Read our full EZE Hybrid Ultra Mattress review to find out if you'll get a decent night's sleep.

See our guide to the best mattresses and the best Black Friday mattress deals.

Best pillow deal

Simba Hybrid Pillow

Average price in the past six months: £101.18 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £87

48 x 74cm

Washable removable cover

You can adjust the firmness

We like: For side, front and back sleepers

We don’t like: Pricey for a pillow

Simba’s Hybrid Pillow is significantly more affordable in this early Black Friday deal. Whatever type of sleeper you are, this pillow will be suitable, whether you sleep on your side, front or back.

It comes with a washable removable cover, memory foam cube filling, a pouch for storing spare foam, and you can change the firmness by adding or removing foam cubes.

Read our Simba Hybrid Pillow review.

See our guide to the best pillows.

Best duvet deal

Emma 4-Season Duvet

Average price in the past six months: £120.59 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £84.95

Tog rating not stated

2.61kg weight

Machine washable at 60°C

We like: Light duvet

We don't like: Not for fans of heavy duvets

A comfortable duvet can make or break the quality of your shut-eye. The Emma 4-Season Duvet is lightweight at 2.61kg. It's also machine washable, fits all seasons and has a soft cotton cover.

Read our Emma 4-Season Duvet review.

See our guide to the best duvets.

Best mattress topper deal

Simba Hybrid Essential Topper (Hybrid 1500)

Average price in the past six months: £286.51 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £254

88 x 135 x 7cm (HxWxD)

Memory foam and springs

Removable washable cover

We like: Makes a hard mattress feel softer

We don't like: Doesn't improve support for front or side sleepers

If you want to make your bed feel comfier without replacing the entire mattress, why not invest in a mattress topper over Black Friday?

The Simba Hybrid Essential Topper (Hybrid 1500) uses a combination of memory foam and springs so you can sink into it. It also has elasticated straps and a removable, machine-washable cover.

Read our Simba Hybrid Essential Topper (Hybrid 1500) review.

See our guide to the best mattress toppers.

Best earplug deal

Alpine SleepDeep Ear Plugs

Average price in the past six months: £16.18 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £11.99

Made from silicone-free thermoplastic

Comes with a storage case

Two sizes included

We like: Can be washed to use again

We don't like: Fiddly to clean

Earplugs will help cut out distracting sounds from the outside world that keep you tossing and turning throughout the night. These Alpine SleepDeep Ear Plugs are reusable and claim to reduce noise by 27dB. Two sizes are included so you'll be able to find the right fit for your ears.

Read our Alpine SleepDeep Ear Plugs review.

See our guide to the best earplugs for sleeping.

Best eyemask deal

Halos Blackout Memory Foam Sleep Mask

Average price in the past six months: £9.11 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £8.49

Handwash only

Memory foam

Comes with a storage pouch

We like: Adjustable headstrap

We don't like: Maybe a little tight on the nose

Eyemasks are designed to block out light that could negatively impact your sleep. This product by Halos is an affordable mask that should plunge your vision into darkness without applying pressure, thanks to its 3D design.

Ideal for travel, it comes in a storage pouch and features an adjustable strap to ensure a comfortable fit.

Read our Halos Blackout Memory Foam Sleep Mask review.

See our guide to the best eye masks for sleeping.

Popular sleep accessories: more deals to give your sleep a boost

These bestselling products may not be typical sleep aids, but they could help you have a deeper, more restorative kip.

Best sleep tracker deal

Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm

Average price in the past six months: £378.13 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £223.99

Sleep insights

Extensive fitness tracking

Daily morning brief

We like: Tracks oxygen variation and sleeping heart rate

We don't like: Can't be connected to Apple phones

A sleep tracking smartwatch or smart ring will monitor the length of time you've spent asleep, how long you spend in each sleep stage and more. We don't recommend trackers if you struggle to sleep but they can be helpful if you're curious about your night-time habits.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 offers a range of sleep tracking features and can also track your workouts, daily step count, and more.

Read our Google Pixel Watch 3 review.

See our guide to the best smartwatches and the best smart rings.

Best magnesium supplement deal

Our pick: Nutrition Geeks Mg Glycinate

Average price in the past six months: £9.99 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £9.99

Buy from Amazon for £8.99.

22p cost per daily dose

Contains a mix of magnesium glycinate, malate and citrate

Recommends 1-2 capsules a day

We like: Good dosage, inexpensive

Magnesium for sleep has the potential to boost energy levels and reduce tiredness and fatigue. If you aren't getting enough of it through your food intake, it could be worth trying a magnesium supplement like the Nutrition Geeks Mg Glycinate capsules.

Read our Nutrition Geeks Mg Glycinate review.

See our guide to the best magnesium supplements.

Best anti-snoring device deal

Breathe Right Nasal Strips

Average price in the past six months: £12.70 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £9.77

47p cost per use

30 pieces per pack

Single-use nasal strips

We like: Easy to apply

We don't like: Strips are single-use

Snoring can disrupt both you and your partner's sleep. Luckily, there are products to help solve that problem. These affordable nasal strips stick to the outside of your nose and could help you breathe better throughout the night.

Read our Breathe Right Nasal Strips review.

See our guide to the best anti-snoring devices.

Best electric blanket deal

Russell Hobbs RHEDB8002 Electric Underblanket

Average price in the past six months: £77.34 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £59.99

Dual controls

Available in single, double and king sizes

Six temperature settings

We like: Keep cosy in the winter

We don't like: It will use extra energy

Stay warm during the winter months with an electric blanket such as the Russell Hobbs RHEDB8002. It's made with soft Sherpa fleece, with six heat settings to help you find the perfect temperature. There's a 10-hour auto-timer, a long 2-metre power cord, and the blanket is machine washable.

Read our Russell Hobbs RHEDB8002 review.

See our guide to the best electric blankets.

Best travel pillow deal

Average price in the past six months: £19.99 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £19.99

Pick it up from Boots or keep an eye on prices below:

Removable machine-washable cover

Clip to secure it

Comes in four colours

We like: Snug and secure

We don't like: Bulky

Regular travellers should make sure they have a travel pillow, especially if they take a lot of long-haul flights. It could help you feel more comfortable and have a better chance of getting some rest.

This Go Travel Memory Dreamer Pillow hasn't been discounted yet for Black Friday, but it's inexpensive and promises to provide support so you can get some shut-eye.

Read our Go Travel Memory Dreamer Pillow review.

See our guide to the best travel pillows.

Best airbed deal

Vango Blissful Double

Average price in the past six months: £110.61 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £53.69

45 x 135 x 186cm (HxWxD) inflated

Built-in pump

Auto-inflates when the bed loses firmness

We like: A pump is built in

We don't like: Pricey

Whether you're accommodating houseguests or planning a camping trip, your choice of airbed can make the difference between a comfortable night's sleep and a miserable one.

The Vango Blissful Double has a built-in electric pump, so you don't need to do it manually, and the bed auto-inflates when it loses firmness.

Read our Vango Blissful Double Air Bed review.

See our guide to the best airbeds.