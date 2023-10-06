20 Christmas gift ideas for her

Stuck on what to get your mum, grandma, wife, sister or friend this Christmas? We've compiled a list of great present ideas for women based on our research and expert advice.

Whether she loves to jet off on holiday or is a keen gardener, we've got suggestions ranging from £18 to more than £400 to suit every budget.

We've also got suggestions for the best cheap Christmas presents.

Thinking of doing your Christmas shopping over Black Friday? See our Black Friday guide for deals and shopping advice from our experts

Christmas gifts under £30

ConnectPro Outdoor LED String Lights (typical price £18)

String outdoor lights

Seven colour settings

5-metre cable

We like: High-quality lights

Watch out for: Timer must be bought separately

Lights are not just for Christmas - they're a great addition to balconies, hedges, benches and door frames. Add a bit of sparkle to interiors with the ConnectPro Outdoor LED String Lights, which have a 5-metre cable so you can hang them far from the mains.

Pick from seven colours (warm white, white, red, pink, blue, green, orange) or, better yet, change the colours with each season.

Read our best outdoor lights reviews to see if this gift will light up Christmas Day.

Only available at Festive lights : £18

Garland Jumbo Kneeling Mat (typical price £19)

Foam garden mat

88 x 89cm

Triple foam technology

We like: Durable

Watch out for: It's a little thin

This double-length, triple-foam gardener's kneeling mat is flexible and easy to use. Unlike other types, it's easy to pick up and move around the garden, and works on a range of surfaces such as lawns, flower beds and patios.

The waterproof mat provides a cushioning comfort and keeps your knees nice and dry,so you can garden all year round with ease.

Read our garden kneeler reviews to find out if it is knee-worthy.

Only available from Altons garden centre and Longacres Bourne Valley garden centre : £19

Go Travel Memory Dreamer Pillow (typical price £20)

Memory foam travel pillow

26 x 25 x 12cm (H x W x D)

We like: Very portable

Watch out for: Bulkier than others

If she's got travel plans in the new year, this Christmas gift idea is great for both long and short-haul flights. This travel pillow is made using memory foam to give extra support while sleeping on a train or plane journey.

The cover is removable and machine washable, and there's a clip to secure the pillow so it doesn't slip off while you snooze.

Read our best travel pillow reviews to see how good this travel companion really is, or compare prices below:

Gardman Heavy Duty Squirrel Proof Seed Feeder (typical price £25)

Heavy-duty cast cage bird feeder

Hanging mount

‎24 x 24 x 29 cm (H x W x D)

We like: Robust

Watch out for: It weighs 12.75kg

This squirrel-deterring cage bird feeder is spacious for its price and can hold 500g of feed. The feeder is easy to set up and fill, and a thoughtful gift idea for any gardeners struggling with squirrels.

It has the volume to hold different types of bird feed such as seed, peanut bites or sunflower seeds.

Check out our squirrel-proof bird feeders review to see how this one compares.

Only available from Amazon (£21.09) or Really Wild Bird Food (£34.95)

Juice 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank Max (typical price £29.99)

Capacity: 20,000mAh

Charged via USB-C or micro-USB

2 USB-A ports

We like: Lighter and smaller than similar large models

Watch out for: It can't charge other devices while it's being charged

This power bank is a perfect gift idea for those who work remotely in cafés or libraries, as it lets you charge your phone or tablet without having to stay close to an outlet.

It's smaller and lighter than power banks with similar capacity, making it easier to carry around.

Read our Juice 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank Max review, or compare prices below:

Are you drawing blanks on ideas for a present for your nephew or niece? Read our non-parent's guide on the best Christmas gifts for kids.

Christmas gifts under £50

Kew Gardens Gardening Gloves (typical price: £35)

Thick garden gloves

Handmade leather

Fleece lining

We like: Extremely protective

Watch out for: Fleece gets a little sweaty

These thick leather gloves are a great gift for any enthusiastic gardener. The sturdy material mean that spiky foliage such as rose thorns, thistles and nettles can't get through, allowing you to garden to your heart's content pain-free.

Designed and hand-crafted by garden experts, they're enjoyable to use and allow the gardener to grip things with ease.

Check out our gardening glove reviews to see if they're a good fit.

Only available from Kew Shop : £35.

Fitbit Inspire 2 (typical price £44)

Fitness tracker

20.9g

16.7 x 37.1 x 12.7mm (H x W x D)

We like: Good battery life

Watch out for: No built-in GPS

This slimline fitness tracker accurately tracks your workouts and steps and is easy to use, making it an ideal gift for fitness fanatics.

Battery life if good considering the price, and its subtle design means it will go with any outfit.

It's compatible with Android and iOS apps, too.

Read our Fitbit Inspire 2 to see how well this tracker competes.

You can compare prices from retailers below:

Oral B Pro 3 3000 CrossAction electric toothbrush (typical price £45)

Three brushing modes

Interchangeable heads

We like: Easy to use, lots of head options

Watch out for: Two-pin charger

An electric toothbrush can be a great investment for anyone who cares about their health - plus it can help keep costs down at the dentist by preventing cavities.

It comes with a UK two-pin charger - your recipient might not have the power outlet in their bathroom, so it might be worth buying an adapter separately.

You can read our Oral B Pro 3 3000 CrossAction review, or compare prices below:

A Which? Gardening subscription (£49 for a year)

Which? Gardening magazine delivered to you monthly

Access to all our gardening product reviews, articles and app

100% genuine test results, recommendations and reviews

We like: Unbiased, researched buying advice from our in-house experts

Watch out for: Shameless self-promotion

If you're not already a member, a Which? Gardening subscription makes a great gift for the green-fingered. Our unbiased advice includes how to buy the best shed, gardening through the year guides, best lawn mowers for 2023, ask our gardening experts – and more.

We can help you save money, make better buying decisions and cut through the fake reviews, jargon, fads, and duds. Plus, you'll be supporting our non-profit mission to help protect UK consumers.

If your recipient isn't a gardener, Which? also has subscriptions for our expertly curated Tech magazine (along with tech support), Travel magazine and Which? Money, alongside full access to our reviews.

Give the gift of a year’s worth of expert advice. Our Gardening membership includes 10 issues of Which? Gardening magazine with practical advice & inspiring ideas so your loved ones can make the most of their garden all year round. See our full range of gift subscriptions.

Sony WH-CH520 (typical price £45)

On-ear headphones

Wireless

More than 47hr battery life

We like: Great sound for the price

Watch out for: No controls

Sony is a well-respected headphone brand, and the WH-CH520 make it easy to see why. These great-sounding headphones are comfortable to wear and will make for a Christmas present that won't be forgotten quickly.

While these headphones are not waterproof - be careful about wearing them in the rain - they are currently discounted to £40, making them a great pick in this price range.

Read our Sony WH-CH520 review to see what our experts thought of these headphones.

You can compare prices from retailers below:

JBLGo 3 (typical price £33.95)

Battery powered

More than 9hr 30 min battery life

0.21kg

We like: Small and lightweight

Watch out for: Better-sounding models available

The JBLGo 3 is the perfect way to blast out tunes on Christmas day. It's a compact speaker with a clip, which makes carrying it around and attaching to your backpack a breeze – far simpler than deciding which songs to play.

Wireless and Bluetooth streaming allows anyone to connect their device and play their tunes, so you can enjoy an eclectic mix of music.

Read our full JBLGo 3 speaker review to see if its sound is up to scratch.

You can compare prices from retailers below:

Christmas gifts under £100

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (typical price £65)

16GB storage

6.9-inch screen

600 x 1,024 resolution

We like: Great battery life and easy to use

Watch out for: Camera and sound quality not as good as other models

For anyone with a smartphone, the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is an easy transition. It works like any other tablet, with a host of apps to download from Amazon's store including streaming services, e-readers and games.

Amazon has increased the Ram and boosted the speed by 30% compared with the older model, making it a great gift this Christmas.

Read our Amazon Fire 7 review to see how well this tablet performs.

You can compare prices from retailers below:

Google Nest Audio (typical price £90)

Smart speaker

Google voice assistant supported

8 x 12.3 x 7.9cm (H x W x D)

We like: Easy to set up and use

Watch out for: No cable option to connect to other devices

For its size and price, the Google Nest Audio provides a great sound and accessible voice assistant technology with discreet touch-sensitive buttons. It's compatible with music streaming apps such as Spotify and YouTube Music, so you can play all your favourite tunes.

It comes in two different colours - charcoal and grey.

Read our Google Nest Audio review to see what our experts think of this smart home device.

You can compare prices from retailers below:





Christmas gifts under £200

Bestway Hydro Force Aqua Glider (typical price £184)

Inflatable paddle board

10ft 6in long

165kg load

We like: Easy to use with a comfortable glide

Watch out for: Pump and paddle quality not as good as we'd like

The Bestway Hydro Force Aqua Glider kit comes with a board, leash, paddle, pump and repair kit that can fit neatly into an easy-to-carry backpack. Once assembled, it's a great paddleboard that glides into the water and is easy to manoeuvre.

The backpack is of a good quality, which makes it more comfortable to carry over long distances - a great gift for any adventurer.

Read our best inflatable paddle board 2023 reviews to see how this board compares.

You can compare prices from retailers below:

RSPB Avocet 10x42 binoculars (typical price £155)

Roof prism binoculars

5 x 12.7 x 5.7cm (H x W x D)

615g

We like: Good image quality and brightness

Watch out for: Not as good for close-up viewing

If the person you're buying for is a keen bird watcher, the RSPB Avocet 10x42 binoculars are a great option. Created by RSPB, the binoculars come with a lens caps, neck strap and carry case included, plus a five-year warranty.

Ideal for any amateur or experienced bird watcher, the magnification x objective lens diameter is 10x42mm with a close focus distance of 3 metres.

Read our binocular 2023 reviews to find out how good they are.

Only available at RSPB Viking Optical Centres : £155.

Kobo Clara 2E e-reader (typical price £129)

6-inch e-book reader

159 x 111.9 x 8.8cm (H x W x D)

171g

We like: Audiobook support

Watch out for: Navigation takes time to get used to

This Amazon competitor e-reader is a great gift for any book lover, whether they enjoy the latest release, an audiobook or even borrowing from the library. Its touchpad system allows you to change the font size, light settings and screen colours while reading.

16GB of storage allows you to download a range of titles to read when on holiday or out and about.

Read our Kobo Clara 2E e-reader review to see if it's a page turner.

You can compare prices from retailers below:

Krups Nespresso Pixie (typical price £149.99)

Pod-style coffee machine

Nespresso pods

24 x 31 x 12cm (H x W x D)

We like: Makes excellent expresso

Watch out for: Pods are pricier than other brands

If you'd like to spend a little more on your coffee machine gift, the Krups Nespresso Pixie is a good option for both espresso and cappuccino fans – it’s quick, user-friendly and it makes a great brew.

It gets caffeine into your system in record time: simply put in a pod, place your mug under the nozzle, press a button and watch your mug fill.

Read our Krups Nespresso Pixie review to see how it taste compares with other models.

You can compare prices from retailers below:

Christmas gifts over £200

Samsung Galaxy A34 (typical price £349)

5G-capable

6.6-inch OLED screen

128GB storage

We like: Can expand the storage with a micro-SD card

Watch out for: No wireless charging

This Android Phone might not have all the fanciest bells and whistles, but it's still feature-packed without having to pay the premium price of the flashiest phones.

If your recipient needs a new phone this Christmas, this is worth a look and is reasonably priced.

You can read our Samsung Galaxy A34 review, or compare prices below:

Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX15 compact camera (typical price £449)

Can shoot 4K photos and video

20Mp 24-72mm Leica DC lens

Digital

We like: Compact 4K camera

Watch out for: No viewfinder

This digital camera from Panasonic is small enough to fit into a coat pocket, but packs enough power to take photos in 4K.

The screen can flip up, so you can easily take photos or videos of yourself without having to turn the camera around. Whether you're buying for someone who loves photography or is interested to take up a new hobby, this is an excellent Christmas idea.

You can read our Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX15 review, or compare prices below:

Other gifts to consider

If you're looking for something a little different, planning an experience could be the ultimate gift.

Consider a weekend getaway to one of the UK's best seaside towns, or pop down to the Continent on a European city break. Or, maybe you pack a picnic and head on one of our best free days out.

If you're thinking of travelling, you can read our travel advice to find the best airlines and the best holiday cottages.

Looking for more gift ideas? Read our guide on early Christmas gift ideas for all budgets.

