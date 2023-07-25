Best deals in the July sales revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, television or fridge freezer? We’ve seen some big discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances in the July sales, so now could be a good time to buy.

Our experts track prices throughout the year, not just when the sales are on. That means we’re able to cut through retailers’ spin to bring you only the deals we consider to be genuinely good value.

All the deals in this round-up are on products we've rigorously tested. Our lab tests are objective and reflect how products are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews.

However, even though these products scored well in our tests, the best way to see if something is right for you is to read our reviews before you buy.

Ease the squeeze on your household bills with our latest cost of living advice.

Best TV deal

LG 55QNED816QA (typical price – £799)

55-inch, 4K TV

QNED display – Quantum Dot NanoCell Plus LCD

Supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG HDR formats

We like: Great gaming features

We don't like: Ad-riddled smart menus

This mid-range 55-inch 4K TV makes use of LG's QNED technology, which lights an LCD screen with mini LEDs. It's speedy to navigate through menus, although the smart features are weighed down and cluttered by ads.

The remote is intuitive to use, and it has a decent range of gamer-centric features, such as built-in cloud gaming services and support for AMD FreeSync Premium.

This TV released at £1,149, but before these sales you could find it for around £799.

You can pick it up now for less than £700, but first check out our LG 55QNED816QA review to see if it's the right TV for you.

See our round-up of the best TV deals around this month.

Best laptop deal

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch 2022 (typical price – £1,249)

Apple M2 processor

8GB Ram

256GB storage

We like: Quiet, beautiful Liquid Retina display

We don’t like: Poorer battery life than previous models, based on our tests

This 2022 Apple MacBook Air is the latest iteration of Apple's vastly popular lightweight laptop. It has the M2 chip.

This version also features Apple's Liquid Retina display, which is a big selling point if you're looking to edit photos and videos.

Read our full Apple Macbook Air 13in (2022) review to see if it's the right model for you.

Find a laptop at the right price in our round-up of the best laptop deals.

Best broadband deal

Now Broadband Super Fibre 63Mbps

£24 a month for the first month, then £27.50 for the rest of the 12-month contract

£5 upfront cost

We like: Short contract

We don't like: May not be fast enough for gamers or very big households

This is a particularly attractive deal because you're only tied down to a contract for 12 months, so will be free to shop around again after a year.

Now's one-off price increase means it will only be £24 for the first month. After that, it's £27.50 per month, but it's still a competitive price for the speed offered.

Read our Now Broadband review to see how it fares in our survey.





Check our full round-up of this month's best broadband deals.

Best mobile phone deal

Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G (original price – £499)

6.67-inch (2,400 x 1,080) OLED display

Triple rear camera, including a telephoto-macro camera combination

Comes with a charger

We like: Quick charging

We don’t like: No formal IP water-resistance rating

The Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G promises some of the quickest charging on the market with the supplied 67W Xiaomi Turbo Charger.

It should come with a lot of power, too, fuelled by the eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra chipset with 8GB of Ram.

The display has a high resolution and the cameras have lots of modes for versatile shots.

Check prices below, compare Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G contract deals or read our Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G review.





For more Android offers see our best mobile phone and Sim-only deals, or if it's an iPhone that you're after, see our round-up of the best iPhone deals.

Best tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 (typical price – £219)

10.5-inch screen

USB-C charging

Runs the Android operating system

We like: Responsive touchscreen

We don't like: Not much battery after a quick 30-minute charge

The A8 is from the lower end of Samsung's range, but the 1,200 x 1,920-pixel display should make it an ideal choice for Full HD videos on Netflix and YouTube (although it won't be able to show the improvements in 4K content).

It comes with a small 32GB hard drive that you can expand if you add a micro-SD card. A quick charge of 30 minutes will give you just over an hour and a quarter of battery life.

Find out if it's the right tablet for you – see our expert Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 review.

To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals.

Best headphone deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (typical price – £249)

Truly wireless headphones

Active noise cancelling

IPX4 water resistant

We like: Well built, easy to use

We don't like: Bose Music app is quite limited

These in-ear headphones have built-in active noise cancelling and are compatible with Bluetooth devices running on Apple iOS or Android.

They’re compatible with Siri and Google Assistant voice-control systems and come with three different sizes of eartip. Their IPX4 rating for water resistance means they can cope with rain, but they're not fully waterproof.

Will these headphones meet all your requirements? Find out in our expert Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review.

See our best Apple AirPod and headphone deals.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Lift-Away Pet NZ801UKT (typical price – £240)

Bagless upright vacuum cleaner

2.2-litre dust capacity

Weighs 7kg

We like: Allergy filters are excellent

We don't like: The grip height on the handle isn't adjustable

This vacuum cleaner has Shark's special DuoClean floorhead, which has a turbo brush bar and a soft roller brush, and is designed to capture both larger crumbs and fine dust across hard floors and carpets.

This Anti Hair Wrap model also self-cleans the brush bar, so you shouldn't have to spend any time on your hands and knees cutting trapped hair from the brushes after you've vacuumed.

Read our full Shark Anti Hair Wrap Lift-Away Pet NZ801UKT review to find out how it fared in our lab tests.

Not keen on this Shark deal? Look at the best Dyson deals instead.

Best fridge freezer deal

LG GBB61DSJEN fridge freezer (typical price – £810)

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

Metallic

We like: Door can be hinged on either side

We don’t like: Open-door alarm is a bit quiet

This tall, graphite-coloured fridge freezer has room for just over 12 supermarket carrier bags of food inside.

The digital control panel includes quick-freeze and quick-chill settings that you can activate to boost the power if you’re going to be loading it up with a large batch of fresh groceries.

Read our full LG GBB61DSJEN review to see if it's the right model for you.

See our pick of the best fridge freezer deals we've found in this month's sales.

Best mattress deal

SleepSoul Heaven

Pocket sprung

Double

We like: The 60-night comfort trial, feels cold to lie on

We don't like: Takes 72 hours to fully expand after opening

You could argue this mattress is more of a hybrid, but we've classed it as pocket sprung thanks to its large pocket spring core. This is topped with layers of foam, a pillow top and 'coolgel' foam.

At 24kg, it's not overly heavy compared to other sprung mattresses we've tested and comes with four built-in handles to help you move it.

Check out our SleepSoul Heaven review for the full test results.

Or buy it now at Mattress Online for £280.

See our round-up of the best mattress deals around this month.

Best washing machine deal

Hotpoint BIWMHG81484 (typical price – £510)

Integrated

8kg cottons capacity

White

We like: Extra functions

We don't like: Sharp door edges

This Hotpoint washing machine has a capacity of 8kg for cottons, which is plenty for a household of four people.

You can schedule a wash for up to 24 hours in advance. Extra wash options include a silent wash to reduce noise, a duvet wash and a range of quick washes.

Read our full Hotpoint BIWMHG81484UK review to find out if it's the machine for you.

For more offers, see our best washing machine deals.

July sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice in our online returns guide on the additional rights you have when shopping online.

For more help and advice, visit our page on your consumer rights.