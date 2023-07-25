Best deals in the July sales revealed by Which?

When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.
Are you after a new laptop, television or fridge freezer? We’ve seen some big discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances in the July sales, so now could be a good time to buy.
Our experts track prices throughout the year, not just when the sales are on. That means we’re able to cut through retailers’ spin to bring you only the deals we consider to be genuinely good value.
All the deals in this round-up are on products we've rigorously tested. Our lab tests are objective and reflect how products are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews.
However, even though these products scored well in our tests, the best way to see if something is right for you is to read our reviews before you buy.
Ease the squeeze on your household bills with our latest cost of living advice.
We like: Great gaming features
We don't like: Ad-riddled smart menus
This mid-range 55-inch 4K TV makes use of LG's QNED technology, which lights an LCD screen with mini LEDs. It's speedy to navigate through menus, although the smart features are weighed down and cluttered by ads.
The remote is intuitive to use, and it has a decent range of gamer-centric features, such as built-in cloud gaming services and support for AMD FreeSync Premium.
This TV released at £1,149, but before these sales you could find it for around £799.
You can pick it up now for less than £700, but first check out our LG 55QNED816QA review to see if it's the right TV for you.
We like: Quiet, beautiful Liquid Retina display
We don’t like: Poorer battery life than previous models, based on our tests
This 2022 Apple MacBook Air is the latest iteration of Apple's vastly popular lightweight laptop. It has the M2 chip.
This version also features Apple's Liquid Retina display, which is a big selling point if you're looking to edit photos and videos.
Read our full Apple Macbook Air 13in (2022) review to see if it's the right model for you.
We like: Short contract
We don't like: May not be fast enough for gamers or very big households
This is a particularly attractive deal because you're only tied down to a contract for 12 months, so will be free to shop around again after a year.
Now's one-off price increase means it will only be £24 for the first month. After that, it's £27.50 per month, but it's still a competitive price for the speed offered.
Read our Now Broadband review to see how it fares in our survey.
We like: Quick charging
We don’t like: No formal IP water-resistance rating
The Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G promises some of the quickest charging on the market with the supplied 67W Xiaomi Turbo Charger.
It should come with a lot of power, too, fuelled by the eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra chipset with 8GB of Ram.
The display has a high resolution and the cameras have lots of modes for versatile shots.
Check prices below, compare Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G contract deals or read our Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G review.
We like: Responsive touchscreen
We don't like: Not much battery after a quick 30-minute charge
The A8 is from the lower end of Samsung's range, but the 1,200 x 1,920-pixel display should make it an ideal choice for Full HD videos on Netflix and YouTube (although it won't be able to show the improvements in 4K content).
It comes with a small 32GB hard drive that you can expand if you add a micro-SD card. A quick charge of 30 minutes will give you just over an hour and a quarter of battery life.
Find out if it's the right tablet for you – see our expert Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 review.
We like: Well built, easy to use
We don't like: Bose Music app is quite limited
These in-ear headphones have built-in active noise cancelling and are compatible with Bluetooth devices running on Apple iOS or Android.
They’re compatible with Siri and Google Assistant voice-control systems and come with three different sizes of eartip. Their IPX4 rating for water resistance means they can cope with rain, but they're not fully waterproof.
Will these headphones meet all your requirements? Find out in our expert Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review.
We like: Allergy filters are excellent
We don't like: The grip height on the handle isn't adjustable
This vacuum cleaner has Shark's special DuoClean floorhead, which has a turbo brush bar and a soft roller brush, and is designed to capture both larger crumbs and fine dust across hard floors and carpets.
This Anti Hair Wrap model also self-cleans the brush bar, so you shouldn't have to spend any time on your hands and knees cutting trapped hair from the brushes after you've vacuumed.
Read our full Shark Anti Hair Wrap Lift-Away Pet NZ801UKT review to find out how it fared in our lab tests.
We like: Door can be hinged on either side
We don’t like: Open-door alarm is a bit quiet
This tall, graphite-coloured fridge freezer has room for just over 12 supermarket carrier bags of food inside.
The digital control panel includes quick-freeze and quick-chill settings that you can activate to boost the power if you’re going to be loading it up with a large batch of fresh groceries.
Read our full LG GBB61DSJEN review to see if it's the right model for you.
We like: The 60-night comfort trial, feels cold to lie on
We don't like: Takes 72 hours to fully expand after opening
You could argue this mattress is more of a hybrid, but we've classed it as pocket sprung thanks to its large pocket spring core. This is topped with layers of foam, a pillow top and 'coolgel' foam.
At 24kg, it's not overly heavy compared to other sprung mattresses we've tested and comes with four built-in handles to help you move it.
Check out our SleepSoul Heaven review for the full test results.
Or buy it now at Mattress Online for £280.
We like: Extra functions
We don't like: Sharp door edges
This Hotpoint washing machine has a capacity of 8kg for cottons, which is plenty for a household of four people.
You can schedule a wash for up to 24 hours in advance. Extra wash options include a silent wash to reduce noise, a duvet wash and a range of quick washes.
Read our full Hotpoint BIWMHG81484UK review to find out if it's the machine for you.
As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.
We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.
After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.
Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.
These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.
If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.
It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.
Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.
Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.
The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.
We’ve put together advice in our online returns guide on the additional rights you have when shopping online.
For more help and advice, visit our page on your consumer rights.