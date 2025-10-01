Best deals in the October sales, revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, TV or fridge freezer? We’ve found some decent discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances for October.

This deals round-up only features products we've rigorously tested in our labs – we never recommend 'deals' on duds.

Our independent tests are objective and reflect how things are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews – make sure you read them before you buy.

* References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Cheapest price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Jump straight to the deals:

Air fryer | Dehumidifier | Fridge freezer | Laptop | Mattress | Mobile phone | Tablet | TV | Vacuum cleaner | Washing machine

Best mobile phone deal

Google Pixel 9

*Average price in the past six months: £789. Cheapest price in the past six months: £513

6.3-inch display with 2,424 x 1,080 resolution

Google Tensor G4 processor with 12GB of Ram

Two rear camera lenses, including a 48Mp ultra-wide camera

We like: It has a powerful processor

We don’t like: No major upgrades from the Pixel 8

If you want one of the latest Google handsets, the 2024 Google Pixel 9 is already discounted at select retailers. It has the latest Android software and AI Gemini features, including clever camera tricks and assistance with taking notes, setting reminders and organising your photos.

You also get an OLED screen, Google's latest processing technology and high-resolution camera lenses. With seven years of security support from launch, this is a phone you should be able to keep for the long haul.

Read our Google Pixel 9 review to see if it's for you. Buy the Sim-free deals we've found below or compare Pixel 9 contract deals.

Best laptop deal

Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA-PL004W)

*Average price in the past six months: £731.38. Cheapest price in the past six months: £569

Snapdragon X (X126100) processor

16GB Ram

512GB SSD

We like: Powerful processor

We don't like: Not the best touchpad

The Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA-PL004W) is one of the brand’s slimline, mid-range laptops that’s designed to offer all-round home computing for a price that won’t break the bank. At 1.77kg and measuring a mere 1.8cm thick at the front when the lid is closed, it's a relatively portable device compared to most other 16-inch large laptops. That said, if portability is your top priority, you'll want a smaller laptop screen.

However, bear in mind that Snapdragon X processors, first launching in June 2024, have many pros but are also ARM-based (like Macs), unlike traditional x86 with Intel/AMD processors. This means if you connect any older devices to your laptop (like an ageing printer), you need to check that device's manufacturer offers drivers that support ARM-based processors on Windows.

Read our full Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA-PL004W) review to see how it performed in our extensive tests.

Best dehumidifier deal

Puremate PM465 20 Litre

*Average price in the past six months: £202. Cheapest price in the past six months: £158

Type: Refrigerant

52.2 x 34.2 x 24.1cm (HxWxD), 14.3kg

If you're looking to dehumidify a household with four or more people living in it, then this 20-litre refrigerant dehumidifier is just the right size.

It has lots of useful features, including night and laundry modes, a 24-hour timer and an ioniser function that's designed to reduce the amount of airborne dust particles.

Our Puremate PM465 20 Litre dehumidifier review reveals whether it's energy efficient, quiet and excellent at drying the air.

Best tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

*Average price in the past six months: £646. Cheapest price in the past six months: £399

11-inch screen

1,600 x 2,560-pixel resolution

Runs the Android operating system

We like: Strong cameras

We didn't like: Videos can judder, based on our lab tests

This 11-inch tablet from Samsung has an eight-core processor with a maximum speed of 3.36GHz, which is seriously powerful. This is backed up with 8GB of Ram – standard for a tablet at this price.

The model we tested has a 128GB drive, which drops to 99GB when you factor in the operating system and built-in apps. There’s the option to add extra storage with a micro-SD card, too.

Find out if it's the right tablet for you – see our expert Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review.

Best air fryer deal

Tefal Easy Fry Pizza FW4018G0

* Average price in the past six months: £117. Cheapest price in the past six months: £72

We like: Short cooking times

We don't like: Instructions lack a troubleshooting guide

As the name suggests, it’s an air fryer specifically designed for cooking pizza, although that isn’t all it does. Tefal claims its Extra-Crisp technology and double heaters ‘ensure crispy results in no time’.

Seeing the name ‘Easy Fry’, you’d hope this Tefal air fryer would be a doddle to use. Indeed, its digital controls make adjusting time, temperature and settings simple.

There are 10 preset programs to choose from: Fries, Nuggets, Chicken drumsticks, Fish, Vegetables, Cookies, Bacon/Beef bacon, Dehydration, Frozen pizza and Fresh pizza. You can also set your own time and temperature if you prefer.

Read our full Tefal Easy Fry Pizza FW4018G0 review to find out if it has any significant drawbacks.

Best TV deal

43NANO81A6A

*Average price in the past six months: £327. Cheapest price in the past six months: £280

43-inch 4K TVLCD displaySupports HDR10 and HLG formats

We like: The remote has a good layout

We don't like: T&Cs during setup are lengthy and difficult to read

This entry-level TV from LG incorporates the brand's Nanocell tech, which is designed to boost colour – that's unusual for a television that you can buy for less than £400.

For this price, you shouldn't expect a whole host of bells and whistles (gaming features are a little limited, for example), but there's still the option to use voice controls through LG's excellent Magic Remote, and recording is available, too.

Read our LG 43NANO81A6A review to discover whether this is a bargain TV worth bagging.

Best fridge freezer deal

Kenwood K2NFMXA23

* Average price in the last six months: £762. Cheapest price in the past six months: £729

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

Silver finish

We like: It's extremely quiet

We don't like: There are some ease-of-use niggles with the fridge

This freestanding fridge freezer from Kenwood accommodates 14 shopping bags of groceries.

The fridge has three shelves (none of which are adjustable). There’s also a bottle shelf and two drawers at the base. The lowest drawer is for fruit and vegetables – you can adjust the humidity to suit the contents. It also has a super-cool function that should be useful when you put in lots of shopping.

The frost-free freezer has three drawers and a fast-freeze function.

Read our full Kenwood K2NFMXA23 review to see if it impressed enough to be a Best Buy.

Best mattress deal

EZE Hybrid Ultra Mattress

Double

Pocket sprung

We like: It's easy to turn over on

We don't like: The cover isn't removable for washing, no trial night offer

EZE describes this mattress as a hybrid, but the large pocket spring core means we class it as pocket sprung, despite the foam layers.

The foam layers won't suck you in, and it's easy to turn over on so great news if you take a while to settle at night. It's also breathable, so if you do tend to sweat or suffer from hot flushes the cover does a good job of wicking away moisture.

Buy direct from EZE, it's delivered vacuum packed in a box, delivery is free, but there's no trial night offer. You can, however, return it within 14 days of buying as part of distance-selling regulations – just keep the original box.

It comes with a 10-year warranty.

Read our full EZE Hybrid Ultra Mattress review to find out if you'll get a decent night's sleep.

Typically on sale for £599, a double mattress is currently available for £569 at EZE .

Best washing machine deal

LG F4C510WBTN1

*Average price in the past six months: £491.50. Cheapest price in the past six months: £399

Freestanding

10kg cottons capacity

White

We like: Powerful spin

We don't like: Slow

LG claims that the F4C510WBTN1 washing machine will help you to maximise cleaning and protect your clothes with its ‘deep-learning’ AI feature, which is designed to analyse the weight and softness of your clothes and automatically select the best settings.

It can hold up to 10kg of cottons and has a spin speed of up to 1,400rpm. The delay timer means you can set the start of your wash to up to 19 hours ahead, and there’s an option to add items to the cycle once it’s started.

Read the full LG F4C510WBTN1 review to see if it's good enough to be a Best Buy.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Samsung Jet 95 Pro VS20C9547TB

* Average price in the past six months: £444.19. Cheapest price in the past six months: £299

We like: A versatile cleaner

We don't like: Not the quietest during use

This cordless handstick vacuum from Samsung offers five different suction levels and a range of tools to help you tackle a wider range of cleaning tasks than your average stick cleaner.

Like most cordless vacs, it comes with a removable handheld helper for smaller jobs and tight corners. It also comes with a pet tool, a crevice tool and combination tool.

Although we haven't tested it, there’s also a spinning sweeper with disposable wet pads for mopping hard floors, and antibacterial reusable wet pads.

To decide if this is the right stick vac for you read the full Samsung Jet 95 Pro VS20C9547TB review.

October sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head to our extensive guides on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice in our online returns guide on the additional rights you have when shopping online.

When is Black Friday? Find out when retailers start their discounts