Best deals in the September sales, revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, TV or fridge freezer? We’ve found some decent discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances for September.

This deals round-up only features products we've rigorously tested in our labs – we never recommend 'deals' on duds.

Our independent tests are objective and reflect how things are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews – make sure you read them before you buy.

* References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Cheapest price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Jump straight to the deals:

Air fryer | Broadband | Dehumidifier | Fridge freezer | Laptop | Mattress | Mobile phone | Tablet | Vacuum cleaner | Washing machine

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra VS90F40DEK/EU

* Average price in the past six months: £1,049. Cheapest price in the past six months: £749

Bagless and cordless handstick vacuum cleaner

0.6 litre dust capacity

Weighs 3.2kg

We like: It's a versatile cleaner

We don't like: Can be expensive if you don't find a deal

This cordless and bagless vacuum cleaner is from the very top of Samsung's Bespoke AI Jet range. It's available in black or mint green, and Samsung claims it's the 'world's most powerful cordless stick vacuum cleaner', with suction of up to 400W. The standard Bespoke Jet AI only goes up to 280W.

You get dual floor heads: one for general use and one soft roller designed for hard floors. There's also an angle tool and a combi upholstery nozzle/furniture brush. An LCD screen on the handle shows the run time, battery life and any maintenance issues.

To decide if this is the right stick vac for you, read the full Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra VS90F40DEK/EU review.

It's currently on sale in mint green direct from Samsung for £749, or compare prices below:

See more vacuum deals in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaner deals.

Best mobile phone deal

Google Pixel 9

*Average price in the past six months: £789. Cheapest price in the past six months: £513

6.3-inch display with 2,424 x 1,080 resolution

Google Tensor G4 processor with 12GB of Ram

Two rear camera lenses, including a 48Mp ultra-wide camera

We like: It has a powerful processor

We don’t like: No major upgrades from the Pixel 8

If you want one of the latest Google handsets, the 2024 Google Pixel 9 is already discounted at select retailers. It has the latest Android software and AI Gemini features, including clever camera tricks and assistance with taking notes, setting reminders and organising your photos.

You also get an OLED screen, Google's latest processing technology and high-resolution camera lenses. With seven years of security support from launch, this is a phone you should be able to keep for the long haul.

Read our Google Pixel 9 review to see if it's for you. Buy the Sim-free deals we've found below or compare Pixel 9 contract deals.

If you want the latest Pixel 9 Pro from Google, check out these deals

For Apple phones, see our best iPhone deals for expert picks and advice on how and when to buy.

For Android offers, see our best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.

Best laptop deals

Dell 14-inch Inspiron 5441

*Average price in the past six months: £649. Cheapest price in the past six months: £579

Snapdragon X Plus (X1P42100) processor

16GB Ram

512GB SSD

We like: Impressive specs for the price

We don't like: Casing doesn’t feel overly robust

This 14-inch laptop is powered by a Snapdragon X Plus processor with 16GB of Ram and a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD). There are also plenty of ports, with one full-sized USB, two smaller Thunderbolt 4 ports (also used for charging), plus an HDMI and 3.5mm combo audio jack.

However, bear in mind that Snapdragon X processors, first launching in June 2024, have many pros but are also ARM-based (like Macs), unlike traditional x86 with Intel/AMD processors. This means if you connect any older devices to your laptop (like an ageing printer), you need to check that device's manufacturer offers drivers that support ARM-based processors on Windows.

Read our full Dell 14-inch Inspiron 5441 review to see how it performs in our extensive tests.

You can currently find it discounted direct from Dell for £599, or at its full (but still competitive) £649 price from Amazon .

To browse other offers on laptops, see our pick of the best laptop deals.

Best dehumidifier deal

Puremate PM465 20 Litre

*Average price in the past six months: £183. Cheapest price in the past six months: £170

Type: Refrigerant

52.2 x 34.2 x 24.1cm (HxWxD), 14.3kg

If you're looking to dehumidify a household with four or more people living in it, then this 20-litre refrigerant dehumidifier is just the right size.

It has lots of useful features, including night and laundry modes, a 24-hour timer and an ioniser function that's designed to reduce the amount of airborne dust particles.

Our Puremate PM465 20 Litre dehumidifier review reveals whether it's energy efficient, quiet and excellent at drying the air.

See more of the best dehumidifier deals around right now.

Best tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 128GB

*Average price in the past six months: £581. Cheapest price in the past six months: £408

12.3-inch screen

1,600 x 2,560-pixel resolution

Runs the Android operating system

We like: The large battery

We didn't like: It will struggle with more demanding apps and software

This 12.3-inch Android tablet is essentially a cheaper version of the flagship Samsung S9 range from 2023. While some specs are less impressive, this is still a high-end device.

The massive screen’s resolution is 1,600 x 2,560 - which is far sharper than HD, and it shows. It comes with 128GB of storage, which drops to just shy of 100GB with the operating system and built-in apps. This can be expanded with a microSD card.

There's also a substantial eight-core processor backed up by a beefy 8GB Ram.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Tab FE+ 128GB review to find out more about what it's like to use.

To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals.

Best air fryer deal

Tower 17102 Vortx Vision

* Average price in the past six months: £117.26. Cheapest price in the past six months: £88

We like: The viewing windows are handy

We don't like: Could be easier to clean

This Tower two-drawer air fryer is a good choice if you have counter space to spare in your kitchen.

As well as a flat-screen digital control panel, it has two cooking racks, two cooking baskets and two drip trays. Both compartments have glass viewing windows. The maximum capacity for each single drawer is 300g, but the optimal capacity for each is 200g.

There are 10 preset programs to choose from – including chips, chicken wings, fish, steak, vegetables, toast and even cake. Each preset has its own button, which keeps things simple, or you can set cooking times manually.

Read our full Tower 17102 Vortx Vision review to find out if it has any significant drawbacks.

To browse other offers on air fryers, see our best air fryer deals.

Best fridge freezer deal

Kenwood K2NFMXA23

* Average price in the last six months: £762. Cheapest price in the past six months: £729

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

Silver finish

We like: It's extremely quiet

We don't like: There are some ease-of-use niggles with the fridge

This freestanding fridge freezer from Kenwood accommodates 14 shopping bags of groceries.

The fridge has three shelves (none of which are adjustable). There’s also a bottle shelf and two drawers at the base. The lowest drawer is for fruit and vegetables – you can adjust the humidity to suit the contents. It also has a super-cool function that should be useful when you put in lots of shopping.

The frost-free freezer has three drawers and a fast-freeze function.

Read our full Kenwood K2NFMXA23 review to see if it impressed enough to be a Best Buy.

For more discounts on fridge freezers, freestanding, integrated and American, see our best fridge freezer deals.

Best broadband deal

Hyperoptic Fibre

150Mb Fibre Broadband only

£23.99/month, 24-month contract

We like: It's a great value deal

We don't like: Increases to £26.99 from 1 April 2026

Hyperoptic is a solid provider with lots of satisfied customers.

Read our Hyperoptic Broadband review to see how it fares in our survey.

Check our full round-up of this month's best broadband deals or enter your postcode below to check deals in your area.

Compare broadband deals

Best mattress deal

EZE Hybrid Ultra Mattress

Double

Pocket sprung

We like: It's easy to turn over on

We don't like: The cover isn't removable for washing, no trial night offer

EZE describes this mattress as a hybrid, but the large pocket spring core means we class it as pocket sprung, despite the foam layers.

The foam layers won't suck you in, and it's easy to turn over on so great news if you take a while to settle at night. It's also breathable, so if you do tend to sweat or suffer from hot flushes the cover does a good job of wicking away moisture.

Buy direct from EZE, it's delivered vacuum packed in a box, delivery is free, but there's no trial night offer. You can, however, return it within 14 days of buying as part of distance-selling regulations – just keep the original box.

It comes with a 10-year warranty.

Read our full EZE Hybrid Ultra Mattress review to find out if you'll get a decent night's sleep.

Typically on sale for £599, a double mattress is currently available for £569 at EZE .

See our pick of the best mattress deals.

Best washing machine deal

Bosch WGG254Z0GB

*Average price in the past six months: £545.52. Cheapest price in the past six months: £429

Freestanding

10kg cottons capacity

White

We like: The spin function is excellent

We don't like: A few usability niggles

There are 12 different washing programs on this Bosch washing machine, including options for sportswear or clothes with particularly heaving staining. And if you forget to add an item, it's easy to use the Reload function to pop it in after the wash has started.

We were impressed with how well the control panel is laid out, and it's also easy to follow the program stages on the LCD display.

Read the full Bosch WGG254Z0GB review to see if it's good enough to be a Best Buy.

For more offers, see our best washing machine deals .

September sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head to our extensive guides on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice in our online returns guide on the additional rights you have when shopping online.

