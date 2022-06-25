Cornetto beaten by cheap supermarket strawberry ice cream cones on taste

If you're looking to save on frozen treats while still having the taste of summer in your hands, it's worth heading to Lidl to stock up on strawberry cones.

We tested strawberry ice cream cones from nine different brands, including Wall's Strawberry Cornetto and cheaper rivals from the likes of Tesco, Sainsbury's and Lidl, to find the king of the cones.

With the help of a panel of consumers ready and willing to take on the tough task of eating ice cream, we can reveal that switching to a supermarket cone can be a treat for your taste buds as well as your wallet.

Lidl's cheap and cheerful Bon Gelati cones came top (though there is a catch to be aware of) and a number of other supermarket options also ranked higher than Cornetto.

Read on to see the full results and find out which supermarkets stock the best strawberry ice cream cones, plus what you can save if you switch.

Best strawberry ice cream cones

Lidl was the stand-out winner on flavour, and one of the cheapest options too. But its cones do have a higher sugar content.

If Lidl isn't your local, there are other supermarket own-label ice cream cones that are good choices too. Here are our top picks, followed by the full rundown of results:

Best Buy: Lidl Bon Gelati Premium Ice Cream Strawberry and Vanilla Cones - 82%

£1.45 for six 120ml ice creams (24p per cone, 20p per 100ml)

These Lidl cones are worth shouting about. They're the clear winners by quite a margin, and a step up from the rest on flavour. Most tasters found they had the perfect balance of sweetness and creaminess, plus they had a good amount of strawberry sauce.

Be aware that they do have slightly higher sugar content than other options - though they are also bigger. They also contain palm oil, though Lidl says this is from RSPO certified sources (find out more in our guide to food labels and sustainability).

At just 24p per cone they're the second cheapest on test, making them a great value option, particularly considering the larger size, as well as top for taste.

Available in-store at Lidl

Morrisons Strawberry Cones - 77%

£1.09 for four 110ml ice creams (27p per cone, 25p per 100ml)

Morrisons' ice creams impressed on both creaminess and texture of the cone. Although the scores for flavour didn't quite hit Lidl levels, they're still a great-tasting treat, with 71% rating the strength of strawberry flavour just right.

If you like plenty of sauce in your cone, these are a good option as they're a little heavier on the strawberry sauce compared to others we tested. Several tasters also commented on the generous amount of chocolate in the bottom of the cone.

Available from Morrisons

Asda 4 Strawberry Cones - 75%

£1.10 for four 110ml ice creams (28p per cone, 25p per 100ml)

These Asda cones don't look as appealing as Morrisons' and Lidl's, and some tasters remarked that they look a bit messy and rushed. They still taste good though, and they're on par with our top-scoring cone for creaminess, strength of strawberry flavour and amount of strawberry sauce.

Price-wise they're average, costing 28p per cone.

Available from Asda

How do Wall's Cornetto Strawberry cones compare?

Wall's Cornetto Strawberry Ice Cream Cones - 66%

£2 for six 90ml ice creams (33p per cone, 37p per 100ml)

We were surprised to see Wall's Strawberry Cornetto come in as the second lowest scorer overall. The texture of the cone is as good as the highest scorers, but it fell behind in other areas. A third of people found the Cornetto tasted too sweet and almost half of our tasters said it wasn't creamy enough.

The white chocolate curls on top turned a few heads though. They're some of the priciest we tested, costing 9p per cone more than Lidl.

Available from Asda , Iceland , Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury's and Tesco .

How other supermarket strawberry ice cream cones compare

Almost wherever you shop (except, ironically, Iceland) it's worth trying the own-brand version.

Some supermarket cones weren't far behind the top three. On the whole though these ice creams didn't do quite as good a job of balancing flavour, creaminess and texture.

Sainsbury's Strawberry and Vanilla Cones - 73%. The best of the rest. Creaminess and cone texture is as good as the higher scorers, but two in five people said the strawberry flavour was too weak. £1.25 for four (31p per cone, 28p per 100ml). Available from Sainsbury's .

The best of the rest. Creaminess and cone texture is as good as the higher scorers, but two in five people said the strawberry flavour was too weak. Tesco 4 Strawberry Vanilla Cones - 71%. These scored well overall, but 39% found the strawberry flavour too weak. The meringue pieces on top were something of a love it or hate it addition. £1.20 for four (30p per cone, 27p per 100ml). Available from Tesco .

These scored well overall, but 39% found the strawberry flavour too weak. The meringue pieces on top were something of a love it or hate it addition. Aldi Gianni's Strawberry and Vanilla 4 pack - 69%. 'Soft' summarises Aldi's offering. A quarter of people said the cone was too soft and 41% felt similarly about the ice cream. It hits the right level of creaminess, but could do with more sauce. 95p for four (24p per cone, 22p per 100ml). Available from Aldi .

'Soft' summarises Aldi's offering. A quarter of people said the cone was too soft and 41% felt similarly about the ice cream. It hits the right level of creaminess, but could do with more sauce. M&S 4 Strawberry Ice Cream Cones - 68%. These fall down a little on texture and appearance, with half of tasters saying the ice cream wasn't creamy enough and more than a third feeling M&S had been a bit stingy with the strawberry sauce. £1.35 for four (34p per cone, 31p per 100ml). Available from M&S and Ocado .

These fall down a little on texture and appearance, with half of tasters saying the ice cream wasn't creamy enough and more than a third feeling M&S had been a bit stingy with the strawberry sauce. Iceland 6 Strawberry and Vanilla Cones - 63%. The lowest scorers for flavour. The kick of the strawberry wasn't really there and bizarrely a few people said they could taste liquorice. They're cheap, but the ice cream could be creamier and half of the testers said the cone was too soft. £1.00 for six (17p per cone, 15p per 100ml). Available from Iceland .

How much sugar is in strawberry ice cream cones?

It's no surprise that all of these strawberry ice cream cones are pretty sugary. Per cone, sugar content ranged from 13g to 20.4g. Iceland's ice cream contains the least sugar per cone and sneaks in just under the level that NHS guidelines class as high.

Lidl's Best Buy cones contain the most sugar, but they are also the biggest - 120ml vs 110ml for the rest. Wall's Cornetto's are even smaller at just 90ml per cone. This difference didn't go unnoticed in our tests, with some panel members remarking on Cornetto's diminutive size.

While M&S' ice creams are the priciest per cone (by a penny), the cone size difference means that per 100ml, Cornetto is the most expensive ice cream by 5p.

So, in terms of value for money and taste, Lidl's is a savvy choice. However, if you want smaller portion sizes, consider a smaller cone from another high scoring supermarket, such as Asda or Morrisons.

How we tested strawberry ice cream cones

The ice cream cones were assessed in May 2022 by a large panel of consumers who regularly buy and consume ice cream.

The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK. Each strawberry ice cream was assessed by 69 people.

The ice creams were taken out of the freezer three to five minutes before serving. The panellists rated the taste, texture, aroma and appearance of each product and told us what they liked and disliked about each one.

The taste test was blind, so the panellists didn’t know which brand they were trying. The order they sampled the ice creams was fully rotated to avoid any bias. Each panellist had a private booth, so they couldn’t discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.

The overall score is based on:

50% taste

25% appearance

15% texture

10% aroma

These weightings are based on consumer rankings of the importance of different strawberry ice cream cone attributes.

How to recycle your ice cream packaging

All of the ice creams we tested were sold in multipacks. The cardboard cartons and circular 'lids' on the ice creams are recyclable with your kerbside cardboard collection, if you have one. But the rip-off sleeve is usually not recyclable.

To find out more about recycling and which symbols to look for, see our guide on how to recycle.

Prices correct as of 23 June 2022