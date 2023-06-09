Magnum vs supermarket ice creams: best cheaper options

When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.
Magnum ice creams make for a tasty treat on a hot sunny day, but if you're looking to spend less we've found the best supermarket own-brand alternative.
While a pack of six Magnums will typically set you back nearly £6, switching to supermarket lollies can bring big savings. Most cost at least half the price of the big brand.
We pitted Magnum against eight supermarket own labels from the likes of Tesco, Lidl and M&S in a blind taste test, and uncovered a Great Value option from Lidl that tastes just as good and costs much less.
Read on to find out which supermarket ice creams are worth trying, and how to save on Magnum ice creams.
Our taste test shows that Magnum is a safe bet if you're after a satisfying summer treat. But Lidl's cheap ice creams came a close second, with both rated a cut above the rest for flavour.
£5.75 for six (96p per ice cream)
Magnum's Classic proved itself to be so in our test, impressing tasters with its level of sweetness, thick chocolate coating and good balance of chocolate and vanilla flavours.
Superior texture set it apart from the rest of the supermarket offerings, and 85% rated the creaminess spot on.
At just under £1 per ice cream, it's far pricier than rivals (though admittedly cheaper than buying from your average ice cream van). If you're set on the best, it's worth shopping around to see if you can get a pack on offer.
We've rounded up the latest deals further down the page.
Available from Amazon, Asda, Iceland, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose.
£2.45 for six (41p per ice cream)
Lidl's cheap and cheerful ice creams were a hit with our panel.
Despite being less than half the price of Magnums, our tasters thought they were on par with the big brand overall, and they were the best-rated supermarket option for both flavour and creaminess.
Most found the sweetness spot on, and the thickness of the chocolate coating impressed our panel.
At just 41p per ice cream, these are a bargain worth snapping up. They're slightly larger than Magnums too (120ml vs 100ml), so you're getting even more for your money.
Available from Lidl (in-store only).
It was a close competition for the rest of the supermarkets, with most scoring similarly overall.
Although none could match our Best Buys, they're still worth a try if you’re after a cheaper alternative and don't have a Lidl nearby.
Each full-size Magnum ice cream contains a whopping 20g of sugar, two thirds of the adult daily recommended maximum (30g).
But any chocolate ice cream is unlikely to be a low-sugar option. All of the ice creams we tested get a red traffic light rating for sugar, apart from Co-op and Tesco, which contain slightly less.
All of the ice creams we tested are also classed as high in saturated fat. Asda's has the least saturated fat and calories per ice cream.
Sizes differ slightly between brands, typically from 100ml to 120ml, which also affects how high in calories, fat and sugar they are.
An easy way to cut down is to switch to mini versions, which are roughly half the size of the classic version. Magnum does these, but plenty of supermarket brands do too, including Lidl.
Avoid paying full price for a pack of Magnums if you can help it, as they are usually on offer somewhere.
A pack of six full-size Classic Magnums is typically £5.75, but at the time of writing we found them on offer at several supermarkets for less:
You can also buy smaller packs of three, although these typically work out more expensive per ice cream compared to a bigger pack. The cheapest price we found for a three pack was £2.75 from Asda (92p per ice cream).
Magnum also sell mini 55ml versions. These are more expensive per 100ml compared to the full-size version. They typically cost £4.50 for six, but we've found them for £3.50 at the following places:
Check out our cost of living hub for more money-saving advice, including how to reduce your energy, broadband and shopping bills.
The ice creams were assessed in May 2023 by a large panel of consumers.
The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK, and included people who regularly buy and eat chocolate-covered ice creams.
Each ice cream was assessed by 71 people.
The panellists rated the taste, texture, aroma and appearance of each product and told us what they liked and disliked about each one.
The taste test was blind, so the panellists didn’t know which brand they were trying. The order they sampled the ice creams in was fully rotated to avoid any bias.
Each panellist had a private booth so they couldn’t discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.
The overall score is based on:
The outer cardboard boxes can go in your household recycling bin. Individual plastic wrappers are usually recyclable with bags at larger supermarkets.
Wooden ice cream sticks aren’t recyclable, but they can be composted or placed in your garden-waste collection.
Prices correct as of 5 June 2023.