Magnum vs supermarket ice creams: best cheaper options

Magnum ice creams make for a tasty treat on a hot sunny day, but if you're looking to spend less we've found the best supermarket own-brand alternative.

While a pack of six Magnums will typically set you back nearly £6, switching to supermarket lollies can bring big savings. Most cost at least half the price of the big brand.

We pitted Magnum against eight supermarket own labels from the likes of Tesco, Lidl and M&S in a blind taste test, and uncovered a Great Value option from Lidl that tastes just as good and costs much less.

Read on to find out which supermarket ice creams are worth trying, and how to save on Magnum ice creams.

Best chocolate-covered ice creams

Our taste test shows that Magnum is a safe bet if you're after a satisfying summer treat. But Lidl's cheap ice creams came a close second, with both rated a cut above the rest for flavour.

Best Buy: Magnum Classic Ice Cream – 79%

£5.75 for six (96p per ice cream)

Magnum's Classic proved itself to be so in our test, impressing tasters with its level of sweetness, thick chocolate coating and good balance of chocolate and vanilla flavours.

Superior texture set it apart from the rest of the supermarket offerings, and 85% rated the creaminess spot on.

At just under £1 per ice cream, it's far pricier than rivals (though admittedly cheaper than buying from your average ice cream van). If you're set on the best, it's worth shopping around to see if you can get a pack on offer.

We've rounded up the latest deals further down the page.

Available from Amazon , Asda , Iceland , Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury’s , Tesco , Waitrose .

Best Buy and Great Value: Lidl Gelatelli Classic Ice Cream – 77%

£2.45 for six (41p per ice cream)

Lidl's cheap and cheerful ice creams were a hit with our panel.

Despite being less than half the price of Magnums, our tasters thought they were on par with the big brand overall, and they were the best-rated supermarket option for both flavour and creaminess.

Most found the sweetness spot on, and the thickness of the chocolate coating impressed our panel.

At just 41p per ice cream, these are a bargain worth snapping up. They're slightly larger than Magnums too (120ml vs 100ml), so you're getting even more for your money.

Available from Lidl (in-store only).

How Tesco, Asda, Sainsburys and other supermarket ice creams fared

It was a close competition for the rest of the supermarkets, with most scoring similarly overall.

Although none could match our Best Buys, they're still worth a try if you’re after a cheaper alternative and don't have a Lidl nearby.

Iceland Belgian Milk Chocolate Majestics – 73% . As one of the cheapest on test, Iceland's Majestics are a good budget alternative. However, the texture wasn't creamy enough for half our panel, and the paler colour of the chocolate didn't appeal to everyone. 38p per ice cream. Available from Iceland .

. As one of the cheapest on test, Iceland's Majestics are a good budget alternative. However, the texture wasn't creamy enough for half our panel, and the paler colour of the chocolate didn't appeal to everyone. 38p per ice cream. Morrisons Milk Chocolate Amour Ice Cream Sticks – 73% . These Morrisons lollies scored well on sweetness and chocolate flavour, but half of the panel found the vanilla flavour too weak. 48p per ice cream. Available from Morrisons .

. These Morrisons lollies scored well on sweetness and chocolate flavour, but half of the panel found the vanilla flavour too weak. 48p per ice cream. Asda Heavenly Moments Milk Chocolate Ice Creams – 72% . Not bad overall, although more than half felt they were lacking vanilla flavour and creaminess. 45p per ice cream. Available from Asda .



. Not bad overall, although more than half felt they were lacking vanilla flavour and creaminess. 45p per ice cream. M&S Milk Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks – 72% . M&S got it right on the strength of chocolate flavour and thickness of the coating, but the ice cream itself proved less impressive: almost half found the vanilla flavour too weak. 80p per ice cream. Available from M&S (in-store only).

. M&S got it right on the strength of chocolate flavour and thickness of the coating, but the ice cream itself proved less impressive: almost half found the vanilla flavour too weak. 80p per ice cream. Tesco Milk Chocolate Ice Creams – 72% . Tesco's ice creams scored well on texture but like others, the vanilla flavour was lacking for around half of tasters. 45p per ice cream. Available from Tesco .

. Tesco's ice creams scored well on texture but like others, the vanilla flavour was lacking for around half of tasters. 45p per ice cream. Co-op Milk Chocolate Sticks – 71% . Our tasters were pleased with the appearance of these, but the texture didn't match up to others, with just over half finding it wasn't creamy enough for their liking. 57p per ice cream. Available from Co-op .

. Our tasters were pleased with the appearance of these, but the texture didn't match up to others, with just over half finding it wasn't creamy enough for their liking. 57p per ice cream. Sainsbury's Indulgence Milk Chocolate Ice Cream – 71%. Most enjoyed the creaminess of these lollies, but just over half found the coating too thin. 57p per ice cream. Available from Sainsbury's .

How much sugar is in a Magnum ice cream?

Each full-size Magnum ice cream contains a whopping 20g of sugar, two thirds of the adult daily recommended maximum (30g).

But any chocolate ice cream is unlikely to be a low-sugar option. All of the ice creams we tested get a red traffic light rating for sugar, apart from Co-op and Tesco, which contain slightly less.

All of the ice creams we tested are also classed as high in saturated fat. Asda's has the least saturated fat and calories per ice cream.

Sizes differ slightly between brands, typically from 100ml to 120ml, which also affects how high in calories, fat and sugar they are.

An easy way to cut down is to switch to mini versions, which are roughly half the size of the classic version. Magnum does these, but plenty of supermarket brands do too, including Lidl.

Cheapest place to buy Magnum ice creams

Avoid paying full price for a pack of Magnums if you can help it, as they are usually on offer somewhere.

A pack of six full-size Classic Magnums is typically £5.75, but at the time of writing we found them on offer at several supermarkets for less:

Sainsbury's – £4.25 (71p per ice cream)

– £4.25 (71p per ice cream) Morrisons – £4.50 if you have a Morrisons More card (75p per ice cream)



– £4.50 if you have a Morrisons More card (75p per ice cream) Tesco – £4.50 if you have a Tesco Clubcard (75p per ice cream)

You can also buy smaller packs of three, although these typically work out more expensive per ice cream compared to a bigger pack. The cheapest price we found for a three pack was £2.75 from Asda (92p per ice cream).

Best deals on Mini Magnums

Magnum also sell mini 55ml versions. These are more expensive per 100ml compared to the full-size version. They typically cost £4.50 for six, but we've found them for £3.50 at the following places:

Amazon

Asda

Iceland

Sainsbury's

Tesco (if you have a Tesco Clubcard)

How we tested chocolate-covered ice creams

The ice creams were assessed in May 2023 by a large panel of consumers.

The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK, and included people who regularly buy and eat chocolate-covered ice creams.

Each ice cream was assessed by 71 people.

The panellists rated the taste, texture, aroma and appearance of each product and told us what they liked and disliked about each one.

The taste test was blind, so the panellists didn’t know which brand they were trying. The order they sampled the ice creams in was fully rotated to avoid any bias.

Each panellist had a private booth so they couldn’t discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.

The overall score is based on:

50% flavour

20% texture

10% aroma

10% appearance

How to recycle ice cream packaging

The outer cardboard boxes can go in your household recycling bin. Individual plastic wrappers are usually recyclable with bags at larger supermarkets.

Wooden ice cream sticks aren’t recyclable, but they can be composted or placed in your garden-waste collection.

Prices correct as of 5 June 2023.