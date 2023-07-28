Peugeot 508 Fastback PSE: First drive review

Peugeot has given the standard 508 a number of performance-oriented upgrades. Called the Peugeot Sport Engineered (PSE), it is (at launch) the most powerful road car ever sold by the brand and is exclusively available as a plug-in hybrid.

We’ve taken the 2023 facelifted version of the 508 PSE on an initial test drive to see how it compares with other performance plug-in hybrid cars.



Note that this review is based on our initial drive of the Peugeot 508 Fastback PSE, but you can also read our full, lab tested Peugeot 508 (2018-) review and Peugeot 508 SW (2019-) plug-in hybrid review.

Peugeot 508 Fastback PSE overview

The 508 PSE is (at the time of its original launch in 2021) the most powerful road car sold by Peugeot. It’s exclusively available as a plug-in hybrid and combines a 1.6-litre, 200hp four-cylinder petrol engine with 109 and 111hp electric motors, altogether producing a maximum of 360hp.

There are also several upgrades over the standard 508, including larger brakes, a lowered ride height and all-wheel drive – all as standard.

It’s available as a fastback (the subject of this first drive) and an estate badged SW (station wagon).

Facelifted models (like the car we drove) are some of the first Peugeot models to feature the new Peugeot logo, along with a larger front grille and distinctive ‘three claw’ LED headlights. These cars also come with a larger battery than earlier PSE models. Current models have a claimed range of 34 miles, up from the 26-mile range of earlier models.

Plenty of equipment is fitted to 508 PSE models. Leather seats, bespoke 20-inch alloy wheels and distinctive PSE stylings are fitted to all models, along with a fast 7.4kW AC charger, an electric boot lid and massaging front seats.

A panoramic roof and various paint options are (at the time of this facelifted version’s launch in 2023) the only extras available on 508 PSE models.

What’s the Peugeot 508 Fastback PSE great at?

Despite the large choice of driving modes and the huge amount of power on tap, the 508 PSE is a very easy car to drive.

The steering is smooth yet accurate and long-distance comfort is exceptional thanks to the adaptive suspension system that's standard on PSE models.

What’s it like to drive?

With up to 360hp available (depending on the selected driving mode), it’s not surprising that the 508 PSE accelerates briskly. Five different driving modes (Comfort, Electric, Sport, 4WD and Hybrid) can be selected, and overall the power delivery they offer is very even.

While there’s a slight delay between acceleration and maximum power in Sport mode (due to a gap between the initial acceleration and the extra assistance of the turbo), it’s not enough to hold the car back. We found that the Electric mode worked very well in urban areas thanks to its quietness and decent low-speed punch, although the limited power offered by the electric motors meant that the car defaults to Hybrid mode when you need to accelerate quickly. Unless you accelerate hard, engine noise is suppressed well.

There’s very little wind noise to contend with, although there’s a fair amount of road noise, especially at motorway speeds.

While the eight-speed gearbox works well when the car is in Hybrid mode, it’s slow to react when you’re accelerating and takes time to work out which gear the car needs to be in when changing up. It’s more responsive when down changing, though. Paddles are fitted behind the steering wheel, allowing for manual gear changes, which are more responsive and are easy to use.

An adaptive suspension system comes on all 508 PSE models and it’s very impressive on motorways and in urban areas. We felt some jolts on poor-quality tarmac and potholes, but they’re soaked up well by the car overall.

The steering system of the 508 PSE is smooth and accurate, making it very easy to place the car when cornering. It’s also very light, which is good for driving in urban areas but less so when you’re looking for an entertaining drive. The steering firms up only when you’re driving quickly on motorways. Given the size of the car, we were very impressed by the lack of body roll and chassis movement.

We weren’t particularly impressed with the brakes. While their performance is good, they can be hard to apply incrementally and feel somewhat spongy. The regenerative braking system (which charges the battery during braking) works well and is easy to use, although there isn’t any way to adjust the strength of the braking.

Like most Peugeot models, the 508 PSE features the brand’s divisive small steering wheel. While it makes the steering feel more responsive than its rivals, it can be hard for some people to position the steering wheel without blocking part of the digital instrument display. As with any car, we’d recommend taking it for a test drive as the small steering wheel won’t work for everyone.

On the whole, material quality is very good with soft touch plastics and wood-effect materials featured throughout the cabin. However, there are some harder plastics on the top of the dashboard and in lower areas of the cabin. Overall build quality is very good, although we did notice that part of the dashboard trim rattled briefly during our test drive.

All post-facelift 508 models come with Peugeot’s upgraded 10-inch i-Cockpit central touchscreen system. While there are plenty of customisation options for the screen, it’s not the most intuitive system to use and will require some getting used to.

We found that the touchscreen required delicate touches to select individual features, while the sheer amount of customisation settings for the car was quite overwhelming.

Peugeot has chosen to retain the ‘piano’ shortcut keys of earlier 508 models and physical volume and on/off knobs, which considerably reduce the risk of driver distraction.

Overall visibility (especially to the rear of the car) isn’t great thanks to wide rear roof pillars that reduce the field of vision, the sloping rear window and bulky rear headrests that don’t retract fully.

Thankfully, a 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors are fitted as standard on all PSE models.

How reliable is the Peugeot 508 Fastback PSE?

We haven’t received enough information about the Peugeot 508 Fastback PSE to assess its reliability. However, we have heard from enough Peugeot owners to rate the dependability of the brand as a whole.

How comfortable and spacious is it?

Getting into the front of the 508 PSE is quite easy thanks to large door apertures, although the seats are quite low to the ground. Getting in the back is harder because of the swooping roofline and narrower door apertures.

Once you’re inside, there’s plenty of space in the front. Six-footers will have enough leg and headroom to sit comfortably, while the electrically adjustable seats are easy to configure into a supportive position. The overall feeling of space is good thanks to the wide-feeling cabin.

There’s much less space in the back, though. With the front driver’s seat set for our 6ft 2in (1.9 metre) tall test driver, there’s not enough leg or headroom for a similar-sized person to sit in the outer rear seats. Even though there’s more head and leg space in the centre rear seat, the seat itself isn’t that wide or comfortable.

There’s enough space for rear passengers when the seat is set up for a smaller driver. The overall feeling of space in the rear is compromised by the dark standard headlining and a low window line.

A panoramic roof is available as an option and goes some way to addressing the claustrophobic feel.

The (electrically operated) hatchback boot means it’s much easier to load the 508 PSE than a traditional saloon car. We haven't lab tested this model so can't provide our own figures, but like the regular 508 Fastback Peugeot claims that the PSE version has 487 litres of boot space, which increases to 1,537 litres when the rear seats are folded. However, there’s quite a large loading lip to contend with and the rear seats don’t fold flat.

How economical is it to run?

For a performance car, a claimed combined mpg figure of 158.5 sounds tempting. However, like all PHEVs, this figure is unrealistic as you’ll have to keep the 12.4kWh battery charged as much as possible to get close to this figure.

Current 508 PSE models should, according to Peugeot, be able to cover up to 34 miles on battery power alone. Earlier, pre-facelift 508 PSE models came with a smaller battery and a claimed electric driving range of 26 miles.

How safe is the Peugeot 508 Fastback PSE?

While the standard 508 was given a five-star rating by Euro NCAP in 2018, this only applies to front-wheel drive models. As the 508 PSE variant has four-wheel drive, the standard Euro NCAP rating isn’t valid for this model.

Unsurprisingly, as Peugeot’s current flagship, the 508 PSE comes with plenty of safety equipment. Night vision, lane positioning assistance and adaptive cruise control come as standard on all models.

Is there anything I should know?

While the (claimed) 34-mile electric driving range of post-facelift models isn’t bad, other performance-oriented PHEVs come with longer EV driving ranges, such as the Volvo S60 T8.

Compared to the competition, it’s not particularly cheap, either.

Peugeot 508 Fastback PSE: Which? first drive verdict

Price: from £53,825

Pros: Accurate yet smooth steering; comfortable on motorways; precise cornering

Cons: Unresponsive gearbox; spongy brakes; confusing digital display

If you’re looking for a performance PHEV, there aren’t many options available. And although it's not the most practical, the Peugeot 508 Fastback PSE delivers excellent ride comfort, high-quality interior and bold styling.

We haven't yet lab tested the 508 Fastback PSE so can't deliver a definitive verdict, but it's definitely one worth considering.

