Cars you love and hate

Each year, we put hundreds of new cars through our comprehensive road and lab tests. With each undergoing an identical range of assessments, we’re able to give accurate and consistent buying advice, no matter what sort of car you’re looking for.

However, when it really comes to understanding a car’s foibles, there’s nothing better than living with it day in, day out. That's why we use our Which? Car Survey to ask tens of thousands of people to tell us what their cars are like to live with - what they like, what they don't like and whether they'd recommend their car to someone else.

We collate the results to reveal which cars have the most satisfied owners, as well as those that could do better.

Below, you can see the models that ranked top and bottom for satisfaction in each class according to our latest survey.