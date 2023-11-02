Best extra mature cheddar cheese revealed - and the best value supermarket option

Two supermarket cheeses came top in our independent consumer test, and we found a great value option too.

Our panel of 64 consumers blind-tasted 12 extra mature cheddars, including big brands such as Cathedral City and Pilgrims Choice, and supermarket own labels from the likes of Aldi, Sainsbury's, Tesco and more.

M&S and Waitrose came out on top overall, beating the brands, while Aldi's excellent budget cheddar is our top cheaper option.

Read on to find out how all the cheddars compare, and which big brand came last overall.

Best extra mature cheddar cheese

Our results suggest it’s worth spending a little extra if you want the most flavoursome cheese.

M&S came top of the pile in our taste tests, just ahead of Waitrose. Davidstow was the best-scoring brand, coming in third overall. But these three cheddars are also the priciest.

Tesco is a little cheaper and put in a good showing, while Aldi's cheap and cheerful cheddar offers the best compromise between taste and price.

Best Buy: M&S Cornish Cove Extra Mature Cheddar – 75%

£5 for 350g (£1.43 per 100g)

Most of our tasters said this creamy cheddar from M&S had the perfect colour, and its salt levels and smoothness were both rated highly.

More than half felt the all-important strength of flavour was just right, and around two-thirds said it hit the spot in terms of firmness and crumbliness.

It's a pricey option, so might be a good choice for special occasions.

Available in store and from Ocado .

Best Buy: Waitrose No.1 Extra Mature Cornish Quartz Cheddar – 74%

£2.51 for 200g (£1.26 per 100g)

This Cornish cheddar from Waitrose delivered just the right saltiness and strength of flavour, according to a majority of our tasters.

Most also enjoyed its smooth texture, with 83% finding it had the perfect level of creaminess.

It was almost as popular with our tasters as M&S's cheese, and is a little cheaper.

Available from Waitrose .

Best Buy: Davidstow Extra Mature Crackler – 72%

£4.40 for 320g (£1.38 per 100g)

Davidstow came in a strong third, tying top for flavour with the two other Best Buys.

It's a great all-rounder, with most tasters saying colour, firmness, smoothness and crumbliness were about right.

Nearly a third found the flavour a little too powerful, though, and a similar number would've preferred a crumblier texture.

Available from Amazon , Asda , Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury’s and Tesco .

Worth considering: Tesco Finest Extra Mature English Cheddar – 71%

£3.80 for 350g (£1.09 per 100g)

Although the flavour didn't match up to our Best Buys, this is a decent cheddar that was well liked overall.

Its texture was rated well, and most were happy with the smoothness, creaminess and firmness.

This cheese is a great all-rounder, and substantially cheaper than our Best Buys, so is a good choice if you shop in Tesco.

Available from Tesco .

Great Value: Aldi Specially Selected West Country Extra Mature Cheddar – 70%

£2.99 for 350g (85p per 100g)

This Great Value Aldi cheddar would be an attractive and flavoursome addition to a cheese board, as well as being substantially cheaper than other high-scorers.

Most tasters found it had an appealing texture and appearance. However, 47% found the flavour too strong and nearly a third said it was too salty. Some tasters also felt it could do with more crumble.

If you like a potent punch to your cheese, and want a good cheaper option, Aldi’s cheese could fit the bill.

Available from Aldi .

How Cathedral City, Pilgrims Choice and the other supermarket cheddars compare

The remainder of the extra mature cheeses put in a reasonable showing, so you can't go too far wrong.

Most scored quite similarly, though Pilgrims Choice came in last overall. Co-op got the same score as Aldi, but is pricier.

Co-op Irresistible 9 Month Matured Somerset Extra Mature Cheddar – 70%. A good colour, firm, creamy and smooth. More than half liked the flavour, though more than a quarter found it too bland. An impressive two-thirds felt salt levels were spot on. £3.90 for 320g (£1.25 per 100g). Available from Co-op .

A good colour, firm, creamy and smooth. More than half liked the flavour, though more than a quarter found it too bland. An impressive two-thirds felt salt levels were spot on. Asda Extra Special Wyke Farms Extra Mature Cheddar – 69%. While 41% liked the strength of flavour, the same proportion found this cheese too strong. More than half liked the salt levels, but nearly a third thought it had too much and would’ve also enjoyed a creamier feel. £3.25 for 300g (£1.08 per 100g). Available from Asda .

While 41% liked the strength of flavour, the same proportion found this cheese too strong. More than half liked the salt levels, but nearly a third thought it had too much and would’ve also enjoyed a creamier feel. Cathedral City Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese– 69%. Half found the flavour perfect, and 58% liked the salt levels. But more than a quarter wanted a stronger flavour. Some also thought it wasn't crumbly enough, and was too firm. £4.75 for 350g (£1.36 per 100g). Available from Aldi , Amazon , Asda , Iceland , Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury’s , Tesco and Waitrose .

Half found the flavour perfect, and 58% liked the salt levels. But more than a quarter wanted a stronger flavour. Some also thought it wasn't crumbly enough, and was too firm. Lidl Deluxe Somerset Cheddar – 69%. A good all-rounder. Nearly half were happy with the flavour, though a third found it too strong. Some found the texture grainy. £2.99 for 300g (99p per 100g). Available from Lidl .

A good all-rounder. Nearly half were happy with the flavour, though a third found it too strong. Some found the texture grainy. Morrisons The Best Extra Mature Farmhouse Cheddar – 69%. Most tasters liked its colour, firmness and smooth texture, but only a third were satisfied with the flavour, with 39% finding it too strong. Some also thought the texture wasn't crumbly enough. £3.25 for 300g (£1.08 per 100g). Available from Morrisons .

Most tasters liked its colour, firmness and smooth texture, but only a third were satisfied with the flavour, with 39% finding it too strong. Some also thought the texture wasn't crumbly enough. Sainsbury's Extra Mature Farmhouse Cheddar, Taste the Difference – 68%. A nicely firm, smooth cheese with good salt levels. Though 41% found the flavour too strong and 36% said it lacked creaminess. £3.50 for 380g (£1.09 per 100g). Available from Sainsbury’s .

A nicely firm, smooth cheese with good salt levels. Though 41% found the flavour too strong and 36% said it lacked creaminess. Pilgrims Choice Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese – 66%. Not a bad cheese, but it was among the least liked by our taste panel. Half felt the flavour was right, but the rest weren't convinced. Close on 60% wanted more crumbliness and a third said it was too hard. £4.20 for 350g (£1.20 per 100g). Available from Amazon , Asda , Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury’s and Tesco .

Is cheese healthy?

The extra mature cheddars we tested were typically about a quarter protein, and high in bone-protecting calcium. Other nutrients in cheese include iodine, phosphorous, vitamin B2, B5 and B12.

Cheddar is also high in fat, however, particularly the less-healthy saturated kind, and high in salt too.

If you use extra mature cheddar in your cooking, then a small quantity should still supply plenty of satisfying cheesy flavour.

Is cheese vegetarian?

Traditionally, most cheddar contained animal rennet. Its function was to separate the curds from the whey. This meant that hard cheeses such as cheddar were not suitable for vegetarians.

Nowadays, however, non-animal rennet is widely used, and all the cheeses we tested are suitable for vegetarians.

Some other cheeses, such as Parmesan and Gorgonzola, still use animal rennet, so it's worth checking before you buy.

Can you freeze cheese?

The cheeses we tested were mainly sold in packs of 300g to 350g.

Buying bigger blocks of cheese can save money, and it typically lasts well if stored in an airtight container in the fridge.

If you're not going to use it all within a few weeks, then you can pop it in the freezer for several months without affecting its flavour.

Defrosted cheese tends to be crumblier and more difficult to slice, however, so you may find it better to use for cooking rather than sandwiches, for example.

How we tested extra mature cheddar

The cheeses were assessed in October 2023 by a large panel of consumers who regularly buy and consume extra mature cheddar cheese. The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK.

Each brand of cheese was assessed by 64 people. The panellists rated the taste, texture, aroma and appearance of each cheese and told us what they liked and disliked about each one.

The taste test was blind, so the panellists didn’t know which brand they were trying. The order in which they tasted the cheeses was fully rotated to avoid any bias. Each panellist had a private booth, so they couldn’t discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.

The overall score was based on:

50% flavour

20% aroma

15% texture

15% appearance.

These weightings are based on how consumers rank the importance of different attributes of cheese.

Recycling cheese wrappers

The film that cheddar cheese is packaged in is generally not recyclable in household waste.

Larger supermarkets often offer opportunities for recycling this material. Or head to Terracycle to find a public drop-off point in your area.

Prices correct as of 02 November 2023