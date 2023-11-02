Best Black Friday Ninja deals for 2023

Looking for a Ninja deal in the Black Friday sales this year? We'll be rounding up the very best Black Friday Ninja deals right here.

If you're in the market for a high-end air fryer, multi cooker, kettle or blender, chances are, you've considered a Ninja. This November, we’ll be sifting through products in all the most popular retailers’ Black Friday sales to pick out genuinely good offers on these typically pricey appliances.

Our expert round-up of the best Ninja deals will save you time searching the sales.

Why should I shop the Black Friday Ninja deals with Which?

Our experts test and review kitchen appliances throughout the year, not just when the sales are on. On this page, we’ll only feature Ninja appliances that we’ve rigorously tested in our lab.

Our intensive research helps us uncover the very best products from both popular and little-known brands - appliances worth spending your hard-earned money on.

You'll know an appliance is decent if you see it listed here, but it's still worth checking our reviews to find out whether it will suit your specific needs.

Is Ninja a good brand for appliances?

Sarah Hiscock, Which? market analyst for kitchen appliances says:

'A focus on multi-functional products has given Ninja an edge in a crowded kitchen appliance market. All-in-one appliances provide give consumers options without taking up already precious countertop space, and reduce the temptation to break the bank by buying multiple gadgets that do different things.

'Our test results confirm that this does not, however, mean Ninja compromises on performance. Over 40% of our Best Buys air fryers are Ninja models. And air fryers aren’t Ninja’s only forte. The brand also has well-scoring products across many of our tested categories, their reach spreading from small domestic appliances to vacuums, and even hair care products.'



Best Ninja deals in the Black Friday sales

The Black Friday sales are just kicking off, and we've already seen a few Ninja deals that are worth a look.

Ninja Zerostick aluminium frying pan 30cm

We like: Built like a rock, with a very strong handle

We don't like: It's quite heavy for a frying pan

This frying pan on sale for around £30 is the lowest we've seen it so far this year.

It is a very solid and sturdy pan, that's PFOA-free and oven safe.

Ninja also offers a 10-year replacement guarantee when you register your purchase with them.

Find out more, read our full review of the Ninja Zerostick aluminium frying pan.

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker ON400UK

We like: Comprehensive instructions and suggested cooking-times tables

We don't like: Slightly longer preheating times for some functions than you may expect

This Rapid cooker can prepare a one-pot meal - grains, protein and vegetables - in well under 30 minutes.

It has plenty of cooking modes, more than you'd typically find on a multi cooker for this price.

While we've seen this cooker for £160 at various retailers throughout the year, we're seeing it at the cheapest price this year in several retailer's sales.

Read our full review of the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker ON400UK to find out our full thoughts on this multicooker.

Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK

We like: Comes with a great recipe booklet

We don't like: It can take longer to set up than most other air fryers

This little air fryer is Ninja's first. Despite its small size Ninja says it can still cook up to 900g of chips in one go. The manual temperature range of 40°C to 210°C is also much wider than most air fryers.

It comes with a crisper plate and a 'Cook & Crisp' rack included, which are both dishwasher safe.

To find out more, read our full review of the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK.

Ninja Foodi MAX AG551UK

We like: Has a helpful cooking probe

We don't like: Heavy

This air fryer has six functions: air fry, bake, roast, reheat, dehydrate and grill. It also has a cooking tray and basket, as well as a digital cooking probe, a ceramic coated cooking pot, a ceramic coated crisper basket, a ceramic coated plate and a cleaning brush.

The removable parts are dishwasher safe, making it convenient to clean.

To know more, read our full review of the Ninja Foodi MAX AG551UK.





Ninja Foodi Dual Zone AF300UK

We like: Two cooking compartments, plenty of customisation options, large capacity

We don't like: Heavy, can't see food while it's cooking

This Ninja's dual zone technology is handy for anyone needing to cook multiple items of food at the same time without resorting to an oven. You can set different timings for each zone.

As a result, it's one of the largest and heaviest. So it's one to keep out on your countertop: don't plan on storing it away in your cupboard.

Read our full Ninja Foodi Dual Zone AF300UK review to discover everything we liked and disliked about it.

How to recycle your old kitchen appliances

If you're looking to replace some ageing appliances by shopping the winter sales, make sure you dispose of your old items in the correct way.

There are plenty of ways you can offload your unwanted appliances. One option is kerbside collection for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Alternatively, you can drop items at a local recycling centre, or hand them over to retailers that have their own recycling schemes.

For more details on how to get rid of your unused gadgets, consult our guide on how to recycle electrical items.