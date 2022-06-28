Best passion fruit martini cocktail cans

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
If you're partial to a passion fruit martini, we've found that budget supermarket Aldi makes the best cans around, and they're the cheapest too.
We asked a panel of consumers to blind taste and rate passion fruit martini cocktails from 10 different brands, from big hitters such as Absolut and Smirnoff to supermarket options from the likes of Asda, Lidl and M&S.
While Aldi reigns supreme, there are other more widely available options that also went down well with our tasters - and some big brands that disappointed.
You'll also want to watch out for some cans being flat while others are fizzy, and one can that has a considerably higher alcohol content than rivals.
Read on for the full results and to find out whether a pleasing passion fruit cocktail can is within reach at your local supermarket.
There's a mix of brands and supermarket labels towards the top of the pile, but Aldi's Stefanoff cocktail was the standout winner.
89p for a 250ml can (36p per 100ml), 5% ABV
Aldi's Stefanoff cocktail was rated the best on test for both flavour and mouthfeel, with most tasters finding the sweetness and the strength of the passion fruit and alcohol flavours just right. It smells good and has a rich, appealing colour - and it's got some fizz to it too.
Even better, it's 31p cheaper than the next cheapest cocktail on test and almost half the price of the next highest scoring cans.
Nb: this product has been re-named and was previously branded Tamova, so if you spot those on the shelves still, they're just as good.
Available from Aldi
£1.79 for a 250ml can (72p per 100ml), 5% ABV
If you like your cocktails fruity and sweet, this is the one for you. While not achieving Aldi's high standard in flavour, this slightly fizzy drink still elicited a good response from the panel for taste. It could be a bit too much for some though: 43% said the passion fruit flavour was too strong and more than half thought it a little too sweet.
Its fruity smell impressed tasters, and it got high marks for appearance too. It's slightly more expensive than average, but because it's widely available you shouldn't have too much trouble finding it. We've seen it sold on a two for one offer as well, which makes for a better deal.
Available from Asda, Iceland, Ocado and Waitrose
£1.70 for a 250ml can (68p per 100ml), 4% ABV
Sharing the second spot on the podium with Smirnoff, the flavour from this non-fizzy Tesco brand is equally as enjoyable, but strikes a very different balance. The passion fruit and alcohol flavour were on the weak side compared to some others we tested, so if you prefer your cocktails milder, this one might be up your street.
Price-wise per can it's just a little above average, but per 100ml it's spot on the average. You can also buy it as a 2.25 litre party box, which is nine cans-worth of cocktail (58p per 100ml, the equivalent of £1.44 per can).
Available from Tesco
Scores drop off a bit for rival cans, with weaker flavour being a common criticism. Pricey brand Funking Nitro came in last, but Shake Baby Shake, Absolut and supermarket offerings from Asda and Morrisons still scored relatively well.
Here's how the rest of the cans measured up:
Passion fruit martini cans, based on the popular cocktail bar staple, the 'Porn Star' martini, tend to contain a mix of vodka, fruit alcohol, vanilla, sugar syrup and passionfruit juice or flavour. But how much of each ingredient and the amount of sugar contained within is a mystery. This is because alcoholic drinks aren't required to display nutritional information.
Manufacturers can choose whether or not to provide details, and none did in our test (apart from calorie information on some). However, Action on Sugar's analysis of pre-mixed drinks revealed that some contain as much as nine teaspoons of sugar per 250ml.
The drinks in our test also contain different volumes of alcohol. Most were 4 to 5% which works out as 1-1.3 units per can. However, M&S Passion Star Martini Cocktail is 8% ABV (2 units), so be aware it's relatively strong for a small can.
The cocktails were rated in May 2022 by a large panel of consumers who regularly buy and consume these types of drink.
The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK. Each passionfruit martini cocktail was assessed by at least 75 people.
The taste test was blind, so the panellists didn’t know which brand they were trying. Panellists rated the taste, mouthfeel, aroma and appearance of each product and told us what they liked and disliked about each one.
The order they sampled the drinks was fully rotated to avoid any bias. Each panellist had a private booth so they couldn’t discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.
The overall score is based on:
These weightings are based on consumer rankings of the importance of different passionfruit martini cocktail attributes.
Most drink cans are made from aluminium, others are steel, but all of them can be easily recycled. If you have a metal kerbside collection you can add your cans to it.
You may also have local recycling points for cans, or you can take them to your local household waste recycling centre. Visit your local council website or recyclenow and put in your postcode to find out whether you can recycle cans with your kerbside collection.
Don't crush your cans. Some recycling technologies rely on the size and shape of recycling to identify what the waste is. If a can still looks like a can it should avoid ending up with non-recyclable waste.
Prices correct as of 28 June 2022