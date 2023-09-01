Best deals in the September sales revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, television or fridge freezer? We’ve seen some big discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances in the September sales, so now could be a good time to buy.

All the deals in this round-up are on products we've rigorously tested and consider to be genuinely good value.

Our lab tests are objective and reflect how products are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews: read them before you buy.

Best laptop deal

Acer Swift 3 SF314-44 (original price – £899)

AMD Ryzen 7 processor

14-inch screen

512GB SSD

We like: It's thin and light

We don't like: The poor webcam

This 14-inch laptop weighs 1.26kg and is thin and light enough to not be a burden when you’re on the move. It's ideal for people who spend some time out and about, but still want a larger screen with plenty of room for multi-tasking and reading text.

It has an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 processor, a generous 16GB of Ram and a 512GB SSD.

Read our full Acer Swift 3 SF314-44 review to see whether this laptop meets your needs.

Best broadband deal

Now Broadband Super Fibre 63Mbps

£21 a month

£5 upfront cost

We like: The short contract

We don't like: May not be fast enough for very big households or gamers

This is a particularly attractive deal given you're only tied down to a contract for 12 months so will be free to shop around again after a year.

Read our NOW Broadband review to see how it fares in our survey.

Best mobile phone deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro (original price – £849)

Range of cameras, including telephoto

Spacious 6.7-inch display

Improved processor

We like: The versatile camera lenses and effects

We don’t like: Battery life could be better

The 2021 Google Pixel 6 range has had some pretty hefty discounts since the 7 range was launched last October.

It's the largest model in the range, with premium cameras and all-round high specifications.

The high-resolution screen is spacious, and the phone is fuelled by a large 5,003mAh battery.

Check prices below, check contract deals on Google Pixel 6 Pro or read our Google Pixel 6 Pro review.

Best tablet deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) (original price – £150)

3GB of RAM

10-inch screen

32GB of storage

We like: Very affordable

We don't like: Cameras leave much to be desired, based on our tests

The 2021 version of the Amazon Fire HD10 isn't the quickest tablet we've ever tested, but delivers a very good package for the price and has been immensely popular.

Provided, that is, you can forgive the reflective screen and the speakers which, although not bad, lack bass.

Read our full Amazon Fire HD10 review to see how it compares to rivals in our tough lab tests.

Best headphone deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (original price – £139)

Truly wireless, in-ear headphones

Noise cancelling

Come with three ear tip sizes

We like: Light and comfortable to wear

We don't like: Sound leaks a bit

The Galaxy Buds 2 are the second generation of Samsung’s entry-level in-ear headphones.

Just like their predecessors they’re truly wireless – you put them in their hard case to charge – but the new models are smaller and lighter than the originals.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review to see if these headphones are what you're looking for.

Best TV deal

LG OLED48A26LA (original price – £799)

48-inch 4K TV

OLED display

HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision IQ formats supported

We like: Sharp lower resolution footage

We don't like: Some irritating missteps in the menus

The remote is great on this 48-inch TV. Important functions on the TV have a dedicated button and most are clearly labelled.

There are buttons to take you straight to apps, such as YouTube and Netflix, which is handy if you watch them. It would be great to remap these, but LG likely has deals with the streamers. There are numerous settings and LG does a good job of explaining what they all do.

Read our full review of the LG OLED48A26LA to see what our experts thought.

Best mattress deal

Eve Premium Hybrid mattress

Memory foam and springs

Double

We like: The year-long sleep trial, no need to turn the mattress, not too warm to lie on

We don't like: It's heavy and could be easier to move about

The Eve Sleep premium hybrid mattress is one of the most popular Eve mattresses on the Which? website. It's currently on offer for £500 for a double which Eve says is 60% off. This is the cheapest price we've seen recently.

It's a combination of different layers of foam, memory-foam and pocket springs, so you should get the best of both worlds when it comes to support.

Read our full Emma Premium Hybrid mattress review.

Or buy it direct from Eve Sleep now for £500.

Best washing machine deal

Hotpoint BIWMHG81484 (original price – £510)

Integrated

8kg cottons capacity

White

We like: Extra functions

We don't like: Sharp door edges

This Hotpoint washing machine has a capacity of 8kg for cottons, which is plenty for a household of four people, and you can schedule a wash for up to 24 hours in advance.

Extra wash options include a silent wash to reduce noise, a duvet wash and a range of quick washes.

Read our full Hotpoint BIWMHG81484UK review to find out if it's the machine for you.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Dyson V11 Absolute (original price – £599)

Cordless/bagless

0.9 litres dust capacity

Weighs 3.2kg

We like: Good floor coverage

We don't like: Noisy

The V11 Absolute is an updated version of the V10 cordless vacuum.

There are three cleaning modes on the V11: eco, auto and turbo. The auto mode works with 'dynamic load sensing' which adapts the suction power to match the floor surface for optimal cleaning while saving battery life.

The smart digital display shows which cleaning mode you are in and counts down how much cleaning time you have left.

Read the full review of the Dyson V11 to see our verdict.

It's currently on sale at John Lewis for £350. Or compare prices at other retailers below:

Best fridge freezer deal

LG GBB61DSJEN fridge freezer (original price – £810)

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

Metallic

We like: Door can be hinged on either side

We don’t like: Open-door alarm is a bit quiet

This tall, graphite-coloured fridge freezer has room for just over 12 supermarket carrier bags of food inside.

The digital control panel includes quick-freeze and quick-chill settings that you can activate to boost the power if you’re going to load it up with a large batch of groceries.

Read our full LG GBB61DSJEN review to see if it's the right model for you.

September sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice in our online returns guide on the additional rights you have when shopping online.

Enjoyed this deals round-up? We'll be collating plenty more for this year's Black Friday, but when is Black Friday?