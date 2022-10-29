Best strawberry jam revealed in consumer taste test

When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.
We asked a large panel of consumers to blind-taste supermarket strawberry jams to find the best ones to buy, and they rated two supermarket offerings higher than pricey branded rivals.
The strawberry jams and conserves we tested included Bonne Maman, St Dalfour and Tiptree as well as premium own-label options from supermarkets including Aldi, Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco.
Prices vary widely, with the most expensive jam costing more than five times more, spoon-for-spoon, than the cheapest.
There's no need to pay a premium though, as we found that paying more won't always get you tastier jam.
Read on to discover our top picks, and how to choose the best jam for your tastes.
Live well for less – sign up to our free food and health newsletter for monthly insights and advice, plus the latest taste tests
Co-op and Sainsbury's impressed our panel of tasters the most, with Co-op just having the edge over Sainsbury's jam – though Sainsbury's is kinder on your wallet.
Bonne Maman and Tesco weren't far behind and tied for third place, though again Tesco's jam is considerably cheaper.
£2.25 for 340g (66p per 100g)
Co-op's jam scored well across the board, including for all-important strawberry flavour. More than three-quarters of tasters judged this to be just right.
The jam's colour, thickness and consistency were also rated highly and most of our panel found its sweetness to their liking. Nearly a third thought it rather too sweet, though, and it does have the highest sugar content of the supermarket jams, so it might be too sweet for some.
It's a tasty pick, but it is the priciest of the supermarket own brands. So if you're looking to save, it's worth considering slightly cheaper options that were also rated well for taste.
Available at Co-op.
£2 for 340g (59p per 100g)
Sainsbury's jam was pipped to the post by Co-op's, but still scored well overall – and it's great value too. Nearly two-thirds found the strength of flavour just right. As with the Co-op jam, around a quarter found it too sweet.
Testers loved the colour of this jam, and most thought it had just the right consistency and thickness.
Available from Sainsbury's.
£2 for 340g (59p per 100g)
A little behind the top two, and tied with Bonne Maman (see below) is Tesco's tasty offering. Most found the strawberry flavour hit the spot, neither too weak nor too strong. It scored well on colour appeal, too, although our panel didn't rate the aroma as highly as Co-op's and Sainsbury's jams.
As with many of the jams on test, Tesco's was deemed too sweet by some, though the majority thought it just right. Around a third thought it was a bit too thick.
If you aren't near a Sainsbury's, Tesco's jam is a great alternative choice as it's only a smidge behind in ratings and is the same price.
Available from Tesco.
Best food and drink – see the results of all our expert and consumer panel taste tests, from coffee and cornflakes to beers and champagne
We included big-brand jams to see how they measured up, and which brand is best. Bonne Maman scored highest of the brands among our panel, but Tiptree wasn't too far behind:
All but one of the jams and conserves we tested were relatively well received, so you don't need to go out of your way to find a decent jam. But one branded jar fell behind the pack.
*Unfortunately, we weren't able to confirm the ongoing availability of Lidl strawberry jam, so we weren't able to include it in our test.
Tomato soup taste test – discover which cheap supermarket tins beat Heinz in our consumer taste test
Jam is infamous for being full of sugar, so eating it by the spoonful straight out of the jar won't win any health prizes.
Unsurprisingly, NHS guidelines confirm that jam falls into the high-sugar category. It has negligible protein and fat content and, despite the high fruit content, you can't count it as one of your five a day.
But, spread thinly over some toast or a teacake, jam is a sweet treat that won't have a huge impact on your calorie intake.
On average, a tablespoon of jam contains 8-9g of sugar and between 35-40 calories. This makes it similar to popping a couple of teaspoons of sugar into your morning cuppa.
If you're browsing the supermarket shelf, it's worth knowing your jam from your jelly to get value for money and the taste or texture you expect. These are the key differences between the types:
Making your own jam is a great way of using up a glut of fresh fruit (or clearing out the freezer), but it takes a little patience. Some recipes recommend you leave the mixture of fruit, sugar and lemon juice to marinate overnight.
Try out the BBC Good Food strawberry jam recipe to make jam that should keep for up to six months.
To avoid mould ruining your homemade jam, it's important to sterilise the jars and also to pop a wax disc on top of the jam before putting the lid on.
Consult the jar of your newly opened jam or conserve and it'll probably say to store it in the fridge after opening. But do you really need to?
The high sugar content in traditional jam is enough to stop most bacterial growth, but mould will start growing on it after a while. It'll happen sooner if the jam is kept at room temperature, if the lid is removed often or if buttery, crumb-laden knives are put into the jar.
Storing your jam in the fridge will delay mould taking hold. But if you get through your jam quickly, you'll likely never see mould if you store it in a cool cupboard.
The strawberry jams were assessed in October 2022 by a large panel of consumers who regularly buy and consume jam.
The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK. Each jam was assessed by 72 people.
The panellists rated the taste, texture, aroma and appearance of each jam and told us what they liked and disliked about each one.
The taste test was blind, so the panellists didn’t know which brand they were trying. The order in which they sampled the jams was fully rotated to avoid any bias. Each panellist had a private booth, so they couldn’t discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.
The overall score is based on:
These weightings are based on consumer rankings of the importance of different jam attributes.
Glass jars can usually be recycled with your household recycling. Rinse out the jar and replace the lid before popping it in the box or bin.
If you're planning to make jam, give the jars a thorough clean and sterilise them.
Wash the jars in hot, soapy water, then rinse well. Next, place in a cool oven (around 140C) to dry completely, then fill the warm jars with your homemade jam.
*prices correct as of 19 October 2022.