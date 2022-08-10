Best supermarket pesto

We put nine supermarket own-brands to the test to see which cheap pesto is the tastiest.

Despite being among the cheapest we tested, green pesto from Aldi and Asda topped our tests – making them the perfect places to stock up for a quick and easy weeknight dinner.

All of the supermarket jars we tested are significantly cheaper than big pesto brand Sacla'. In fact, switch to Aldi or Asda pesto for your weekly shop and you could save between £99 and £107 a year.

If you're not near one of these supermarkets, see where your local store sits in the rankings – and find out what you need to know about cheap vs premium pesto below.

Best supermarket brand pesto

Aldi and Asda triumphed in our taste test, with a joint top score of 73%. If you're passing by a Co-op, it's a good bet too.

Most rivals aren't far behind, so you don't have to worry too much about getting stuck with sub-standard pesto.

Best Buy and Great Value: Aldi Cucina Pesto Basil – 73%

69p for a 190g jar (36p per 100g)

This Aldi pesto came in joint first place. Most testers agreed that the basil taste was just right, and enjoyed the smooth consistency.

It’s a clear winner when it comes to price too, at just 69p a jar. That means you could buy four of these instead of one jar of Sacla' pesto.

There’s a catch though. It’s also the highest in fat, saturated fat and salt content per 100g. In fact, it contains around 50% more fat than Asda’s pesto, and twice as much salt. Tasty, but to be enjoyed in small doses.

Available at Aldi (in-store)

Best Buy: Asda Green Pesto 73%

85p for a 190g jar (45p per 100g)

Asda’s pesto came in joint first place, impressing our tasters with its bold basil flavour. It contains the most basil of any brand we tested, and only half as much salt as Aldi’s – so it’s a good pick if you’re after a balanced flavour and aroma without too much salt.

At just 85p a jar, it’s the second cheapest we tested, making it another great option if you’re on a budget.

Available at Asda

Co-op Italian Green Pesto Sauce 72%

£1.20 for a 190g jar (58p per 100g)

It’s not quite a Best Buy, but Co-op’s pesto is still a great pick. Our tasters rated it among the best for thickness and consistency – just right for clinging to your pasta – and it’s got a well-rounded nutty, herby flavour.

At £1.20 for a 190g jar, it’s the priciest own brand we tested, but it’s still less than half as much as a similar jar from Sacla'.

Available at Co-op .

How other supermarket pestos compare

While the above pestos are clear winners, all of the supermarket pesto we tested was well-received – so it’s worth trying the own-brand version wherever you shop.

M&S Green Pesto – 71%. Consistency and thickness are both good, and some tasters commented on the fresh taste. It contains notably less cheese than some other brands, and 30% felt the basil flavour was too weak, but this could be a good pick if you find some pesto too punchy. 55p per 100g. Available at Ocado and in store at M&S.

Consistency and thickness are both good, and some tasters commented on the fresh taste. It contains notably less cheese than some other brands, and 30% felt the basil flavour was too weak, but this could be a good pick if you find some pesto too punchy. 55p per 100g. Waitrose Essential Basil Pesto – 71%. Among the best we tested for consistency, this pesto mostly scores well across the board. It's on the mild side though, with 23% saying they'd have preferred more basil. 58p per 100g. Available at Waitrose .

Among the best we tested for consistency, this pesto mostly scores well across the board. It's on the mild side though, with 23% saying they'd have preferred more basil. 58p per 100g. Ocado Classic Green Pesto – 70%. Several tasters noted some bitterness, but overall Ocado pesto fares well, and it's worth adding to your trolley. It's also among our cheapest options at just 90p a jar. 47p per 100g. Available at Ocado .

Several tasters noted some bitterness, but overall Ocado pesto fares well, and it's worth adding to your trolley. It's also among our cheapest options at just 90p a jar. 47p per 100g. Tesco Classic Green Pesto –70%. Most agreed that the flavour was good – though around one in five felt there could have been a little more salt. 53p per 100g. Available at Tesco.

Most agreed that the flavour was good – though around one in five felt there could have been a little more salt. 53p per 100g. Morrisons Green Pesto– 68%. This pesto didn't particularly stand out from the crowd, but it received generally good feedback from our tasters. The basil flavour is on the strong side though, and 42% felt it was too thick. 53p per 100g. Available at Morrisons .

This pesto didn't particularly stand out from the crowd, but it received generally good feedback from our tasters. The basil flavour is on the strong side though, and 42% felt it was too thick. 53p per 100g. Sainsbury's Green Pesto– 68%. The balance of flavours wasn't quite on par with other brands, with 44% feeling that the basil taste was too strong. That could be a boon if you're a fiend for basil, though. 53p per 100g. Available at Sainsbury's .

What is pesto made of?

Traditional pesto is made from basil, pine nuts, parmesan and olive oil, sometimes with a little lemon juice or garlic.

Most mass-produced jars are a different story though. Olive oil is generally replaced with cheaper sunflower oil, while pricey pine nuts are replaced with cashews. Of the jars we tested, all but Asda and Ocado use some kind of thickener or filler like potato flakes, bamboo fibre or maize starch.

Even Sacla', while it does contain some extra virgin olive oil, pine nuts and parmesan, also includes sunflower oil, cashew nuts and other cheeses – as well as potato.

Red pesto usually contains similar base ingredients, but gets its vibrant colour from roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.

Is pesto vegetarian?

As a rule, supermarket pesto is not suitable for vegetarians. Most recipes include parmesan, pecorino or Grana Padano cheese. Traditional hard cheeses like these contain rennet, an enzyme usually derived from cows' stomachs.

If you’re unsure, it’s worth looking for the 'V' symbol on the label. Vegetarian and vegan options are available – including one from big brand Sacla '. Alternatively, you can swap in a vegetarian or vegan hard cheese when making your own pesto.

Is pesto healthy?

Pesto is high in fat, and some brands contain lots of salt too – so don't be fooled into thinking it's good for you just because it's green.

Aldi and Sacla' are among the highest in fat, saturated fat and salt by quite a margin, and we found levels varied between brands.

If you're trying to cut back, Co-op pesto contains the least fat, while Morrisons has the least salt.

Fortunately, a little pesto can go a long way, so pesto can absolutely be part of a balanced diet.

How to make your own pesto

Making pesto from scratch is quick, easy and well worth trying – especially if you've got a load of fresh basil to use up. By making your own, you can opt for olive oil and pine nuts for full and fresh Italian flavour.

Most recipes, including this one from BBC Good Food call for:

Olive oil

Basil

Toasted pine nuts

Parmesan (or a plant-based alternative)

Crushed garlic.

Just whizz your ingredients together in a blender or food processor and hey pesto. You can freeze any leftovers in an ice cube tray for next time you need it.

How we tested pesto

The pesto brands were assessed in June 2022 by a large panel of consumers who regularly buy and consume pesto.

The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK. Each pesto was assessed by 79 people.

The panellists rated the taste, texture, aroma and appearance of each product and told us what they liked and disliked about each.

The test was conducted blind, so the panellists didn't know which brand they were trying. The order they sampled the pesto was fully rotated to avoid any bias. Each panellist had a private booth, so they couldn't discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.

The overall score is based on:

50% taste

20% appearance

15% texture

15% aroma.

These weightings are based on consumer rankings of the importance of different pesto attributes.

