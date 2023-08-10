Best-value summer food & drink 2023

From budget-friendly barbecue food to tasty summer treats, our taste tests have uncovered plenty of great-value picks to help you cut your shopping bills.

If you usually opt for well-known brands, switching to supermarket own labels is a smart way to reduce costs, and it doesn't have to mean compromising on taste.

Discover our best-value food and drink recommendations for summer 2023 below.

Eat well, live better, stay healthy – sign up for our free monthly Food & Health newsletter

Where to find own-brand BBQ bargains

Several supermarkets offer good cheap own-brand options, but if you're looking to scoop up a basketful of savings without too much shopping around, it's worth dropping by an Aldi store.

Its own-brand food and drink consistently ranks among our best-value picks, so it's a good one-stop shop for summer staples. Lidl also racks up a decent number of value wins.

We've listed the great-value options to buy at Aldi, Lidl and beyond below.

Best-value beef burgers

Aldi Specially Selected Ultimate Burger, 78% - £2.99 for 2 burgers. Available from Aldi .

For big flavour on a budget, Aldi's burgers are our best-value pick.

Despite being among the cheapest on test, they topped the scoreboard, impressing tasters with their juicy texture and well-balanced seasoning.

If you're looking to impress barbecue guests this summer without spending a fortune, these flavour-packed patties from Aldi are a great choice.

See the full results from our beef burger taste test.

Best-value sausages

Aldi Specially Selected Pork Sausages , 73% - £2.49 for 400g. Available from Aldi .

Available from . Lidl Deluxe Pork Sausages, 73% - £2.49 for 400g. Available from Lidl .

Both Aldi and Lidl have standout sausages, proving you don’t need to blow the budget for brilliant bangers.

They picked up good marks for their porky flavour and succulent texture, and they're the joint cheapest on test at just £2.49 a pack.

As well as matching on price, they were also level in the rankings, tying in second place just a tad behind our top Best Buy.

See the full results from our pork sausage taste test.

Looking for vegan-friendly barbecue food? Check out our plant-based picks including the best vegan burgers and the best vegan sausages.

Best-value mayonnaise

Lidl Batts Real Mayonnaise, 72% - 99p for 500ml. Available from Lidl.

Opting for Lidl's money-saving mayo doesn't mean taking a big hit on taste.

Its flavour and texture impressed our panel, with the majority finding the creaminess and thickness just right.

While it didn't score highly enough to be a Best Buy, our tasters still thought it was a decent option, rating it on a par with Hellmans and Heinz overall.

See the full results from our mayonnaise taste test.

Best-value crisps

Aldi Specially Selected Sea Salt & Chardonnay Vinegar Crisps, 71% - £1.15 for 150g. Available from Aldi .

Aldi's salt and vinegar crisps are half the price of big brand Kettle but, according to our panel, they taste just as good.

Their crispy texture and satisfying saltiness earned them high marks, despite being the cheapest on test.

We also uncovered several other good-value own labels, so it's worth checking out our full results to see how other supermarket crisps scored.

See the full results from our crisps taste test.

Best-value ice cream

Lidl Gelatelli Classic Ice Cream, 77% - £2.65 for six. Available from Lidl.

If you're after a sweet treat to savour this summer, Lidl's chocolate-covered ice creams are an absolute bargain.

They were rated the best-tasting supermarket own-label option in our taste test, scoring top marks for their lovely creamy texture and delicious flavour.

At less than 50p an ice cream, they're a great money-saving alternative to big brand Magnum.

See the full results from our ice cream taste test.

See our other top picks for your freezer including the best frozen pizza, best frozen fish and the best frozen pain au chocolat.

Best-value summer punch

Aldi Classic Summer Punch , 75% - £7.49 for 70cl. Available from Aldi .

Available from . Tesco Summer Cup, 73% - £8 for 70cl. Available from Tesco .

A pitcher of Pimm's can be a crowd-pleaser for summer parties, but if you're looking to save money on this classic fruity tipple, we've uncovered two cheaper own labels worth trying.

Cheap own-brand summer punches from Aldi and Tesco were rated a cut above the big brand in our head-to-head taste test.

At less than half the price of Pimm's, both bottles offer a substantial saving over the branded version, making them excellent value for money.

See the full results from our Pimm's taste test.

Looking for more summer drink recommendations? Check out our guides to the best beer and the best English wine

Best-value cola

Aldi Vive Cola, 67% - 55p for 2L. Available from Aldi .

Pepsi and Coca Cola scored highest overall in our cola taste test, but Aldi's 55p bottle wasn't far behind.

Not only is Aldi's own label version far cheaper, it also contains less than half the sugar of the big brands.

If you're after an affordable alternative to satisfy your cola cravings, Aldi is our best-value pick.

See the full results from our cola taste test.

More great-value food and drink

We've found plenty of other cheap and cheerful supermarket picks for everyday essentials such as ketchup, coffee and baked beans.

Here are some more of the best-value products we've found from supermarkets including Tesco, Asda and Aldi:

Not all cheaper products hit the mark though. Some own-brands have proved disappointing in our tests, so make sure you check the full results so you know what's worth snapping up – and what to avoid.

Looking for more money-saving tips? Check out our cost of living hub for free advice on how to reduce your household bills.

Note: Scores are not comparable across categories (though generally speaking the higher the better)