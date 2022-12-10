Cheaper supermarket hot chocolate beats Hotel Chocolat in blind taste test

Nothing beats cosying up under a blanket with a steaming mug of hot chocolate when the weather outside is stormy (or, indeed - freezing).

But if you're looking for a little bit of luxury, you don't necessarily need to reach for the priciest hot chocolate brand. Our taste test revealed two clear winners - and they weren't the most expensive or well-known options.

We ran two hot chocolate tests: one on hot chocolates made of solid chocolate flakes such as Hotel Chocolat, Charbonnel & Walker and Sloanes of London, and another of premium hot chocolate powders, including brands such as Twinings and Lindt, as well as supermarket rivals.

See which supermarket hot chocolate beat the fancy flake brands below, plus the full rundown of results and our top tips for making the best hot chocolate at home.

Best luxury solid hot chocolate to buy

Perfect as a stocking filler, or for a little treat to yourself, these solid chocolate products consist of rich nibs, balls or flakes which dissolve into warm milk.

Our panel found huge differences between the best and worst though, and M&S impressed us by beating the fancy chocolate brands to the top spot with it's cheap(er) yet delicious offering.

Best Buy and Great Value: M&S Belgian Chocolate Flakes - 75%

£4 for 240g (£1.67 per 100g)

Our panel rated M&S 55% cocoa Belgian hot chocolate head and shoulders above the rest when it came to both texture and taste - it was deliciously creamy with a just-right level of sweetness and rich chocolatey flavour.

And if that wasn't enough, it's the second-cheapest of the bunch too. It may be a supermarket brand but the stylish packaging means it's still a gift-worthy offering. One for the chocolate-lovers to snap up.

Available in store only at M&S.

Sloane's of London Rich Dark Hot Chocolate - 69%

£4.60 for 250g (£1.84 per 100g)

Sloane's offering is certified vegan and gluten free, so it could be a good choice if you don't want guests with dietary requirements to miss out on the fun.

Although it didn't quite hit the heights of M&S, our tasters found plenty to like, with most rating the sweetness and creaminess just right.

Available from Waitrose .

Hotel Chocolat Classic Hot Chocolat - 69%

£8.50 for 250g (£3.40 per 100g)

The priciest of the bunch, Hotel Chocolat's luxury offering has the joint-highest cocoa content (70%) of all the solid hot chocolates we tested, and it's also vegan-friendly.

Although the punchy chocolate hit makes for an appetising aroma, some found the chocolate flavour too strong, so it's best suited to those who prefer a richer, darker hot chocolate. Nearly half the panel also thought it could do with being creamier.

Available from Ocado .

Kokoa Collection 58% Smooth Hot Chocolate from Venezuela - 68%

£7 for 210g (£3.33 per 100g)

Kokoa Collection's chocolate, which is suitable for vegans, contains the most sugar of all the solid hot chocolates in our test.

Both the sweetness and strength of the chocolate flavour satisfied most tasters, though half would have preferred a creamier finish.

Available from Ocado .

Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Belgian Dark Hot Chocolate - 68%

£3.50 for 280g (£1.25 per 100g)

This 70% cocoa fairtrade hot chocolate made a great first impression on our tasters with its punchy chocolatey smell. This also came through in the taste, though 45% found the chocolate flavour too strong and not sweet enough.

Of all the solid hot chocolates we tested it contains the least calories, fat and sugar, so it's a good option if you're wanting to cut down.

Available from Sainsbury's .

Charbonnel et Walker Original Chocolate Drink - 67%

£5.10 for 300g (£1.70 per 100g)

Surprisingly from a chocolate brand which has 53% cocoa solids and describes itself as 'THE chocolate drink', more than half the panel said the chocolate flavour was too weak.

Nearly half also thought the texture was lacking the creaminess you expect from an indulgent hot chocolate. However, the panel did rate the aroma and flavour on the whole, with most finding the level of sweetness just right.

Available from Waitrose .

Cupsmith Hot Chocolate Flakes - 52%

£4.95 for 240g (£2.07 per 100g)

Cupsmith's hot chocolate was the lowest scorer in our taste test. Despite having one of the highest cocoa solid percentages (70%) of the solid products in our test, eight in 10 of tasters found the chocolate flavour too weak.

There were other issues too - as well as an underwhelming appearance and aroma, the majority of the panel found this drink wasn't sweet or creamy enough for their taste.

Available from Waitrose .

All of the solid hot chocolates we tested contained between 50% - 70% cocoa solids.

Best hot chocolate powders

If an evening hot chocolate is more of a regular habit than a festive treat, powdered hot chocolate is typically cheaper and simpler to whip up.

Bear in mind powdered hot chocolates tend to contain more sugar though, as sugar rather than cocoa is usually the main ingredient.

Twinings stood out above the rest, and is relatively widely available, and Clipper proved a good second choice:

Best Buy: Twinings Swiss Hot Chocolate - 78%

£4.50 for 350g (£1.29 per 100g)

Twinings was our panel’s favourite powdered hot chocolate. The majority thought the chocolate flavour was spot on, with a lovely creamy texture and appetising deep brown colour.

It contains the highest amount of sugar (77g per 100g), so, while it's a nice occasional sweet treat, you might want to go easy on the marshmallows.

Available from Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury's , Tesco and Waitrose .

Clipper Fairtrade Drinking Chocolate - 73%

£3.30 for 250g (£1.32 per 100g)

Clipper wasn’t too far behind Twinings, pleasing our tasters with its satisfying chocolatey flavour and aroma - though just over half the panel thought it lacked creaminess.

It's a good option if you're keen to buy Fairtrade, or prefer a less sugary taste. Around one quarter of tasters rated Twinings too sweet and Clipper not sweet enough, so it might come down to your personal preference as to which one you buy.

Available from Ocado .

How Lindt, Starbucks and supermarket hot chocolate powders compare

Tasters were less impressed with the other hot chocolate powders we tested. Asda's version is the cheapest, but also came last overall.

Lindt Hot Chocolate Drink Powder - 68%. Nearly half of tasters thought it wasn't creamy enough, and though the chocolatiness came through in the aroma, over half the panel found the flavour lacking. £1.34 per 100g. Available from Tesco .

Nearly half of tasters thought it wasn't creamy enough, and though the chocolatiness came through in the aroma, over half the panel found the flavour lacking. £1.34 per 100g. Starbucks Signature 42% Cocoa Hot Chocolate Powder Tin - 66%. Although the majority wanted a creamier texture and lighter colour, it's not bad overall. As the brand with the least sugar and calories per 100g, it could be worth considering. £1.29 per 100g. Available from Ocado and Sainsbury's .

Although the majority wanted a creamier texture and lighter colour, it's not bad overall. As the brand with the least sugar and calories per 100g, it could be worth considering. £1.29 per 100g. Asda Extra Special Fairtrade Indulgent Drinking Chocolate - 63%. Texture, specifically creaminess, was again the major issue for our panel. Though some tasters said they would prefer a sweeter and more chocolatey flavour, it's not bad if you're after the very cheapest. 92p per 100g. Available from Asda .

All of the powdered hot chocolates we tested contain 35% - 45% cocoa solids.

Top tips for making the best hot chocolate at home

Here's how to make your homemade hot choc extra delicious:

Heat, but don't boil, your milk. Even if you're using hot water to melt the chocolate nibs or dissolve your chocolate powder, topping up with fridge-cold milk isn't a great idea if you want a creamy texture. Keep a close eye on your stove or microwave though as you don't want it to boil over.

Even if you're using hot water to melt the chocolate nibs or dissolve your chocolate powder, topping up with fridge-cold milk isn't a great idea if you want a creamy texture. Keep a close eye on your stove or microwave though as you don't want it to boil over. Whisk your mixture as it heats. This will help to melt your chocolate quickly and evenly, and help you achieve a frothier finish. You could also try a gadget such as the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser - see our milk frothers advice guide for our review.

This will help to melt your chocolate quickly and evenly, and help you achieve a frothier finish. You could also try a gadget such as the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser - see our for our review. Play around with toppings and flavours. Adding ginger or mint syrup will make your hot chocolate feel festive, as will adding marshmallows, whipped cream or extra chocolate shavings on top. You can also sprinkle chocolate powder, or spices such as nutmeg and cinnamon on top for a warming edge.

How we tested hot chocolates

The products were tested in September 2022 by a large panel of consumers who regularly buy and consume hot chocolate. The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK.

Each powdered hot chocolate was assessed by 72 people, and each solid hot chocolate was assessed by 75 people. The hot chocolates were made according to pack instructions and all of them were made with semi-skimmed milk, and heated to the same temperature.

The panellists rated the taste, mouthfeel, aroma and appearance of each product and told us what they liked and disliked about each one.

The taste test was blind, so the panellists didn’t know which brand they were trying. The order in which they sampled the hot chocolate was fully rotated to avoid any bias, and each panellist had a private booth so they couldn’t discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.

The overall score is based on:

50% flavour

20% aroma

15% mouthfeel

15% appearance

Scores for powdered and solid hot chocolates are not comparable.

How to recycle hot chocolate packaging

All of the powder hot chocolate comes in a foil-lined tub with a seal. None state clearly on the box that they can be recycled, and this kind of mixed material packaging can be tricky to recycle.

The solid hot chocolates typically come in recyclable cardboard packaging - the only element that can't go in your green bin is the plastic wrap inside. Cupsmith has found a clever way around this though, with its bag made of 'sustainable wood pulp' that can go in your compost bin after you've had your last mug.