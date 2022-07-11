Head-to-head: budget vs premium Greek yoghurt taste test

Greek-style yoghurt tends to be thicker and creamier than plain natural yoghurt, but is it worth plumping for the expensive versions or will budget do?

We compared three Greek yoghurts with very different price points - all sold at Tesco - to find out if paying more pays off.

A large panel of consumer taste testers blind-sampled each yoghurt, rating each on smell, look, taste and texture to determine their favourite.

Greek yoghurt taste test: Tesco budget vs standard vs premium pots

There's no need to pay more for your weekly tub, as Tesco's cheapest Creamfields Greek-style yoghurt came top in our taste test.

Its premium priced Tesco Finest Greek Yoghurt was the least popular option, despite being more than twice as expensive.

Creamfields Greek-style Natural Yoghurt - 65p for 500g (13p per 100g)

Overall score: 77%

Preferred by: 44%

Tesco's budget range 'Creamfields' Greek-style yoghurt outshone the competition scoring an impressive 77% overall.

Tasters loved its creamy texture, with around 8 in 10 finding it spot-on. They also loved the look and smell of this Greek-style yoghurt, and gave it a full five stars for its appetising colour.

Currently retailing at 65p for a 500g tub online, it's certainly one of the more affordable options if you're shopping at Tesco - however, we have seen it as cheap as 59p before.

Tesco Greek-style Yoghurt - 90p for 500g (18p per 100g)

Overall score: 75%

Preferred by: 39%

Tesco own-brand Greek-style yoghurt came a close second place, scoring a respectable four stars for flavour strength, appearance and sharpness.

Around 90% of our testers found the colour of this product to be spot on, however, around a quarter thought it was a little on the thin side and not particularly creamy.

It's decent, but if you're a Tesco shopper you can switch to the cheaper option and save - and get a tastier tub.

Tesco Finest Greek Yoghurt - £1.85 for 500g (37p per 100g)

Overall score: 71%

Preferred by: 17%

Tesco Finest Greek Yoghurt came last in our head to head test, but it's not bad by any means, still earning a decent overall score of 71%.

It's a slightly different bag to the cheaper products, so it may be just a case of expectations. Half of testers found the flavour too strong and nearly 60% found it too sharp. Almost half of our panel also found the consistency too thick for their liking.

This is the only product which was advertised as Greek yoghurt rather than Greek-style, so it will naturally have a slightly different tang and flavour. If you enjoy a thicker, sharper yoghurt that is more authentic to the style, it could be right for you.

However, if you're not hankering after a true Greek yoghurt, and just want a creamy and cheap everyday option, the Creamfields yoghurt is the best choice.

How much could you save buying budget Greek-style yoghurt?

There is a £1.20 price difference between the most and least expensive Greek yoghurts we tested. This may not seem like much for a one-time purchase, but if you're a regular yoghurt eater, the savings can really add up if you switch to a cheaper option.

If you buy a pot roughly once a week, over a year opting for the cheapest tub could cut your costs by two thirds versus the premium yoghurt (saving more than £60 per year).*

Annual costs budget vs premium Greek yoghurt:

Budget Greek-style yoghurt - £33.80

Standard Greek-style yoghurt - £46.80

Premium Greek yoghurt - £96.20

This also applies to branded Greek-style yoghurts, such as Yeo Valley, which typically costs around £1.85 for a slightly smaller 450g tub.

*based on buying one tub a week, using Tesco budget, mid-range and premium pot prices.

What is the difference between Greek yoghurt and Greek-style yoghurt?

Both Greek and Greek-style yoghurts are similar, being thicker and creamier than plain natural yoghurt, but authentic Greek yoghurt goes through an extensive straining process, which reduces the amount of watery whey and results in a thicker, more nutrient-packed yoghurt.

Greek-style yoghurt, however, is typically less thick, with a softer consistency. It can be thickened with milk powders to emulate the texture of the real thing. This usually makes it cheaper, but gives it a different nutrition profile.

It may not be for you if you're keen on the true thick Greek yoghurt, but you may find it more palatable than plain natural yoghurt, where cheaper versions can be quite sharp and watery.

Is Greek yoghurt healthy?

Greek yoghurt is a nutrient-rich food with a range of benefits, such as calcium for strong bones, and probiotics which help support a healthy gut. It can be quite high in fat, but does also contain protein.

At a glance, it may seem as though the budget and standard greek-style yoghurts are healthier as they contain less calories, fat and saturated fat, but authentic Greek yoghurt does pack a higher protein punch.

The Tesco Finest Greek Yoghurt we tested contained almost twice the amount of protein (6.1g per 100g) as the standard and budget yoghurts (3.1g and 3.7g per 100g respectively). It also contained the least sugar.

How we tested Greek yoghurt

In May 2022, we asked a panel of 103 consumers to taste and rate three different Greek yoghurts with varying price points.

The make-up of this panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK

They were asked to rate each option in terms of the flavour, colour, smell and texture, as well as comment on what in particular they did or didn't like.

This test was conducted blind, so participants did not know at any one time which yoghurt they were testing. The order they sampled each Greek yoghurt was fully rotated to avoid any bias, and each panellist had a private booth to avoid discussion or influence from other participants.

The overall score is based on:

50% taste

20% texture

10% aroma

20% appearance

This research was carried out by consumer research specialists Wirral Sensory Services.

How to recycle yoghurt containers

Greek yoghurt usually comes in plastic tubs with a film secured on top to keep it fresh and sometimes a lid. For the products we tested, the pot and removable lid could be recycled, while the film goes in your normal household waste.

Always check the packaging for recycling instructions if you're not sure.

*Prices correct as of 11 July 2022