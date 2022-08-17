Head to head: can cheap cheddar compete with pricier blocks?

A classic mature cheddar can be a versatile addition to your weekly shop, adding flavour to sandwiches, pasta bakes, lasagnes and more.

And if you're looking to save on your shop, our head to head test of budget vs premium options suggests you can switch to a cheaper cheese without losing out on taste.

We asked a panel of consumers to blind-taste three cheeses from Sainsbury's own-brand ranges to see if you can really tell the difference between budget, standard and top-of the range cheddars.

They thought the cheapest cheese was just as tasty as the premium option, showing that you don't need to sacrifice satisfaction to cut your spend.

Cheddar cheese taste taste: Sainsbury's budget vs standard vs premium cheese

Sainsbury's standard range mid-priced Mature Cheddar came out top for our tasters, beating the others on flavour.

But its 'Mary Ann's' budget cheese isn't far behind, and all scored similarly, so you can safely opt for the cheapest without feeling like you're missing out. Switching from Sainsbury's premium 'taste the difference' block could save you more than £45 on cheese per year.*

Here's what our tasters had to say:

Sainsbury's British Mature Cheddar Cheese - £2.40 for 400g (60p per 100g)

Overall score: 78%

Preferred by: 44%

This cheese's appearance and creamy texture hit the spot for our tasters, but it's the flavour that won out. The panel loved its strong, but not overpowering, flavour - with most finding it had just the right amount of saltiness. Just over four in 10 tasters rated this as their favourite cheddar.

Available from Sainsbury's .

Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Barber's Mature Cruncher Cheese - £3.20 for 350g (91p per 100g)

Overall score: 74%

Preferred by: 29%

Our tasters couldn't 'taste the difference' compared to the standard Sainsbury's mature cheddar, and didn't rate the flavour quite so highly. Still, our panel liked the taste of this cheddar. Some found it a bit strong, though if you prefer a stronger cheddar that could be a bonus. The appealing colour and smooth texture went down well.

Available from Sainsbury's .

Mary Ann's Dairy Mature Cheddar Cheese - £2.66 for 600g (44p per 100g)

Overall score: 74%

Preferred by: 28%

There's not much to separate this budget cheese from the premium version overall, making it a real bargain. It's more suited to those who like a less intense cheese - three in 10 found it too weak - though most were in agreement that it's just the right balance of creamy and salty, with a nice firm (but not too hard) texture.

Available from Sainsbury's .

How to save money on cheese

Cheese is an expensive staple compared to some of the others in your basket, but swapping to budget range cheese can add up to big savings over time.

Although the savings per 100g look small, this can really add up over a year, as shown below.

Budget cheddar cheese - £42.24

Standard cheddar cheese - £57.60

Premium cheddar cheese - £87.36

Prices are based on consuming 800g per month of the Sainsbury's ranges listed above (two block's worth of the standard Sainsbury's cheese).

Another way to save is to buy in bulk when you see cheese on offer.

Cheddar, unlike other softer cheeses, can be stored in the freezer, thanks to its relatively low moisture content (as long as you don't mind it having a crumblier texture once defrosted).

You could also supplement your cheddar with other cheaper cheeses in pasta bakes and toasted sandwiches to make your ingredients go further. Ricotta or mozzarella is a good option if you want it to melt, whereas feta (look for 'Greek style salad cheese' for budget options) has a similar salty flavour.

Is cheddar cheese healthy?

According to the NHS, ‘cheese can form part of a healthy, balanced diet’, but due to the amount of fat (particularly saturated fat) you'll need to watch your portion sizes.

One 30g wedge of any one of the cheeses we tried has 6.5g of saturated fat - guidelines suggest men shouldn't exceed 30g and women 20g per day.

You can buy reduced fat cheddars, like the Sainsbury's Lighter Mature cheese , but it still contains a hefty 4.1g per serving.

Is cheddar cheese vegetarian?

As a rule, no. Like many harder cheeses, cheddar is usually made using rennet, an ingredient found in the stomach of cows. This means many cheddars, including Sainsbury's Barber's Mature Cruncher Cheese Taste the Difference, aren't suitable for a vegetarian diet.

However, the dairy industry is adapting to more people turning meat-free, and many cheddars now use a vegetarian alternative. The standard and budget cheeses we tried are both vegetarian friendly, as is Tesco's mature cheddar .

If you're after a rennet-free cheese, make sure to read the labels carefully in the dairy aisle of your local supermarket or look for the green 'V' symbol.

How we tested mature cheddar cheese

In July 2022, we asked a panel of 101 consumers to taste and rate three different cheddar cheeses from the same supermarket, with varying price points.

The make-up of this panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK.

They were asked to rate each option in terms of the flavour, appearance, aroma and texture, as well as comment on what they did or didn't like.

This test was conducted blind, so participants didn't know which cheese they were testing. The order they sampled each cheddar was fully rotated to avoid any bias, and each panellist had a private booth to avoid influence from other participants.

The overall score is based on:

50% taste

20% texture

20% aroma

10% appearance

This research was carried out by consumer research specialists Wirral Sensory Services.

*saving based on eating around two blocks (800g) per month over a year. Prices correct as of 16 August 2022