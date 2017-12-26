Top five best Delonghi coffee machines

Delonghi is an Italian brand that makes a range of different types of coffee machines, including capsule, traditional espresso and bean-to-cup models. It also has a selection of Nespresso and Dolce Gusto capsule coffee machines.

We've reviewed models that cost from around £50 to more than £500, but you don't have to spend a lot to get a great Delonghi coffee machine.

The table below includes a couple of cheap Delonghi machines, models for the ultra style-conscious, as well as capsule, traditional and bean-to-cup models. One is our best-scoring coffee machine ever, earning 86% in our tests.

