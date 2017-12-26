Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Are DeLonghi coffee machines any good?

By Manette Kaisershot

Article 2 of 5

DeLonghi offers a wide variety of coffee machines - find out how it does in our expert tests and whether one is right for you.

Italy is synonymous with great coffee, so it's no surprise that a whopping 30% of our members own a coffee machine made by Italian brand DeLonghi. But when it comes to buying a new machine, are DeLonghi models a good bet?

We've brought together years of testing data from our labs, our expert knowledge of the coffee machine market, and our exclusive brand reliability and satisfaction ratings from coffee machine owners to help you decide if DeLonghi is the brand for you.

Delonghi makes a wide range of coffee machines, from Nespresso and Dolce Gusto pod machines to ground coffee machines and bean-to-cup models. Prices range from budget to premium, making it one of the few brands that offers something for everyone.

If you just want to see which models make the best coffee, or have a particular model in mind, head straight to our DeLonghi coffee machine reviews.

Our verdict on DeLonghi coffee machines

In the table below, you'll find an at-a-glance guide to DeLonghi coffee machines, including:

  • Which? test data How well DeLonghi coffee machines do in our tests, the range of scores and the number of models awarded our 'Best Buy' accolade. Plus, any Don't Buys to avoid.
  • Brand reliability rating How likely DeLonghi coffee machines will last, based on our survey of owners experiences.
  • Value for money rating Whether DeLonghi owners feel as though their coffee machine was good value.
  • Customer score Combines how satisfied our members are with their coffee machine and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.
  • Overall verdict We weigh up the pros and cons of the brand and give you our verdict.

Head to our DeLonghi coffee machine reviews to compare models and see which ones are our top picks. To see how DeLonghi measures up to other brands, head to our guide on the top coffee machine brands for 2017.

Choosing the best DeLonghi coffee machine for you

DeLonghi coffee machine prices range from budget to premium, so there's something to suit every budget. Several of the DeLonghi coffee machines we’ve tested cost less than £100, but most cost between £150 and £400. But top-of-the-range bean-to-cup coffee machines, such as the DeLonghi Prima Donna, can cost £1,000 plus.

Almost all of the DeLonghi coffee machines we’ve tested have either a steam pipe for heating and frothing milk or a built-in automatic milk frother, but their scores for making milky drinks vary. So, if you want a machine that will let you prepare tasty cappuccinos or lattes quickly, make sure you choose a model that scores well for this.

Most DeLonghi coffee machines come with a one-year guarantee. Bean-to-cup models - and some Delonghi Nespresso models - come with a two-year guarantee.

Delonghi makes the Latissima range of Nespresso machines, which have built-in milk frothers, as well as some Dolce Gusto pod machines

DeLonghi coffee machines: top picks and one to avoid

We've picked out top-rated DeLonghi models to help you choose your next coffee machine quicker, plus one mediocre model that you'll want to steer clear of.

This is our highest scoring coffee machine. It uses ground coffee or ESE pods to make top notch espresso and cappuccinos. The milk frother works quickly, quietly and is easy to use; producing expertly steamed milk for great tasting cappuccinos. If you’re after a simple, stylish and excellent coffee maker, this one fits the bill.

This compact ground coffee machine is small as a capsule coffee machine so it fits in even cramped kitchens. It uses ground coffee so is perfect for people who are really into their beans. It produces flavour packed espresso with golden crema. The steam wand works effectively to help you whip up delicious cappuccinos.

This fully automated capsule machine is designed to take Nespresso coffee pods. It consistently turns out impressive espressos. The automated milk frother means that you can also get cappuccinos at the touch of a button, and you cancustomize the amount of milk and espresso you have in each drink.

Hi-tech with a high price tag to match, this coffee machine is feature packed. It uses either coffee grounds or beans, but produces average espresso. The cappuccinos it makes are somewhat better, but overall not worth the steep price.

