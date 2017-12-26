Are DeLonghi coffee machines any good?

Italy is synonymous with great coffee, so it's no surprise that a whopping 30% of our members own a coffee machine made by Italian brand DeLonghi. But when it comes to buying a new machine, are DeLonghi models a good bet?

We've brought together years of testing data from our labs, our expert knowledge of the coffee machine market, and our exclusive brand reliability and satisfaction ratings from coffee machine owners to help you decide if DeLonghi is the brand for you.

Delonghi makes a wide range of coffee machines, from Nespresso and Dolce Gusto pod machines to ground coffee machines and bean-to-cup models. Prices range from budget to premium, making it one of the few brands that offers something for everyone.

If you just want to see which models make the best coffee, or have a particular model in mind, head straight to our DeLonghi coffee machine reviews.

Our verdict on DeLonghi coffee machines

In the table below, you'll find an at-a-glance guide to DeLonghi coffee machines, including:

Which? test data How well DeLonghi coffee machines do in our tests, the range of scores and the number of models awarded our 'Best Buy' accolade. Plus, any Don't Buys to avoid.

How well DeLonghi coffee machines do in our tests, the range of scores and the number of models awarded our 'Best Buy' accolade. Plus, any Don't Buys to avoid. Brand reliability rating How likely DeLonghi coffee machines will last, based on our survey of owners experiences.

How likely DeLonghi coffee machines will last, based on our survey of owners experiences. Value for money rating Whether DeLonghi owners feel as though their coffee machine was good value.

Whether DeLonghi owners feel as though their coffee machine was good value. Customer score Combines how satisfied our members are with their coffee machine and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.

Combines how satisfied our members are with their coffee machine and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend. Overall verdict We weigh up the pros and cons of the brand and give you our verdict.

Only logged-in Which? members can see all the information in the table below. If you're not already a member, you can try a £1 Which? trial to unlock the table and all of our product reviews.