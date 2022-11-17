Best brie: premium supermarket brie and branded brie taste-tested

We've put supermarket brie to the test to find the best options for festive feasts and beyond.

Our expert tasting panel blind-tasted seven premium supermarket Brie de Meaux cheeses for the festive food and drink special in the December 2022 issue of Which? magazine.

We put brie from supermarkets such as Asda, Aldi, M&S, Sainsbury's and more to the test, and uncovered one Best Buy brie that was streets ahead of the rest, and others that proved disappointing and lacking in flavour.

Make sure your Christmas or New Year's cheese board has the best brie you can buy by checking the full results below.

Best supermarket brie taste test results

All prices and availability information correct as of 15 November 2022.

Aldi Specially Selected Brie de Meaux

Will this full fat unpasteurised cheese be as creamy, mushroom-y and unctuous as you've hope from a Brie de Meaux?

Asda Extra Special Brie de Meaux

Will this Brie de Meaux be as 'extra special' as Asda claims it to be, and have the perfect soft, creamy texture?

Marks & Spencer Brie de Meaux

M&S claims this cheese has a seductive and velvety texture beneath a white mould rind, with a full-bodied, aromatic flavour.

M&S claims this cheese has a seductive and velvety texture beneath a white mould rind, with a full-bodied, aromatic flavour.

Morrisons The Best Brie de Meaux

Does this brie have a soft and creamy texture with a velvety rind, as promised?

Sainsbury's Taste The Difference Brie de Meaux

According to Sainbury's this brie has a rich and creamy taste, underlined by sweet and buttery flavours of mushroom or truffles.

Tesco Finest Brie de Meaux

Tesco says this traditionally hand moulded brie made at the Dongé family dairy in Triconville, has a distinctively silky texture and earthy flavour.

Waitrose No. 1 Rouzaire Brie de Meaux

For a brie that's soft and oozy, with rich, mushroom-y notes that intensify as it ripens, this is the one to go for according to Waitrose.

*Please note - all the brie's tested above are unpastuerised cheeses.

Président vs Le Rustique: which branded brie is best?

Two of the most common branded bries that you might spot in the supermarket are:

Président Le Brie (£2.55 for 200g, £1.28 per 100g), available from Asda , Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury's , Tesco and Waitrose .

(£2.55 for 200g, £1.28 per 100g), available from , , , , and . Le Rustique Le Bon Brie (£2.40 for 200g, £1.20 per 100g), available from Ocado , Tesco and Waitrose .

Both of these bries use pasteurised milk, unlike the premium bries above. This makes for a milder flavour, and means they're a good option for a sandwich, but our experts say they are probably a bit plain for a cheeseboard.

We asked our expert panel to blind taste samples of these two branded bries, to see which one was the best option. Président Le Brie was the clear favourite, with the judges enjoying its creamy, buttery flavour and gentle aroma, uniform texture and bright rind.

They thought the Le Rustique Le Bon Brie had a slightly thinner flavour that was a bit lactic or yogurt-like.

Brie buying guide: types explained

Brie de Meaux vs Brie de Pays

Brie de Meaux is a designated appellation d'origine contrôlée (AOC) product, which means it must be produced within a defined geographical area and to a specific recipe.

It's ripened traditionally, often on mats made of reeds, and the milk used for it is unpasteurised, which creates a distinctly earthy or mushroom-like flavour.

It also means a Brie de Meaux made at one time of year could taste quite different to one produced later on in the year, due to the effects of the seasons on the pasture that the dairy cows eat.

If you spot a brie that's labelled as Brie de Pays, it means it can be made anywhere, to any recipe, and with milk from many regions.

French vs British brie

It's possible to buy British brie as well as French brie because brie cheese itself is not a protected product, and can be made to any recipe and in any location.

You may spot varieties made in places such as Somerset or Suffolk. However, if it's a regional AOC brie (such as Brie de Meaux or Brie de Melun), it's limited to production in certain areas.

What's the difference between brie and camembert?

Although both soft, rinded cheeses, the flavours of brie and camembert are noticeably different.

Camembert - tends to have a stronger cabbage-y flavour because the pastures that the cows graze on are wetter, which can make the milk heavier. It comes from the Normandy region of northwest France. Camembert is shaped into a smaller size of cylinder, and served in a wooden box, that you can also bake it in.

Brie has been around as a cheese for much longer – around 1,000 years – and the earlier versions used to have black mould around it. Brie takes longer to mature than camembert; around two months versus three to four weeks.

Cheese experts would claim that brie has an elegant flavour, while camembert is more rustic.

Is brie pasteurised?

Some brie cheese is pasteurised, but you'll need to check the packaging for confirmation. Certain bries (such as the Brie de Meaux cheeses we tested) are unpasteurised.

Brie made using pasteurised milk will be milder, while still providing a gentle, buttery flavour. Pasteurisation removes the flavour enhancers in the milk, but it does mean it will have a longer life span in your fridge.

Even though the milk used in some brie is pasteurised, it's still not recommended that you eat it when pregnant unless you're fully cooking it. This is because it's a soft cheese, so there is still a risk of listeria, which can be very dangerous for your baby if you get ill from it.

How to serve and store brie

If you're serving brie on a cheeseboard, make sure you remove it from the fridge about an hour before serving to allow it to get to room temperature.

If it's a whole wheel of brie, as soon as you cut into it, you'll stop the ripening process, so don't cut it until you're ready to serve.

How to cut brie

When helping yourself to a slice of brie, try to cut a piece that goes from the 'nose' (the narrow tip of the cheese) right to the edge of the rind. This means your slice will contain the whole flavour spectrum of the brie.

Do not cut horizontally across the end of the nose as this means others won't get to enjoy a slice with the full gamut of flavours.

How to store brie

When storing brie, it should be placed in a sealable container lined with damp kitchen towel. You can wrap it in greaseproof paper, but don't wrap in cling film.

Brie de Meaux will 'mushroom' a little while it's stored. This is where some natural rind my start to develop over the cut part of the cheese. It will appear as a faint white film and is perfectly normal and safe to eat.

Our experts don't recommend freezing any leftover brie unless you plan to cook it in a dish (for example a tartiflette) or melt it into a fondue.

Brie contains quite a bit of water, so if you freeze it and then defrost it, it will lose a lot of its structural integrity, which isn't ideal if serving on a cheeseboard.

What goes best with brie?

Our experts recommend choosing a textured cracker such as a rye cracker to go with your slice of brie, but equally delicious would be a crusty chunk of white baguette.

Be careful about dolloping on certain pickles as the vinegar in them doesn't go well with creamy cheeses.

If you do serve with a chutney, use one that contains white wine vinegar or cider vinegar rather than malt or red wine vinegar.

Raw nuts - such as almonds or walnuts - go well with brie as they have a naturally creamy texture.

If you're pairing red wine with brie, go for the least tannic variety you can find; a Beaujolais works well. Otherwise a crisp Chardonnay or Chablis white wine will pair nicely with the creaminess of a brie.

How we tested brie cheeses

We narrowed down our selection by assessing which types of brie were widely available in supermarkets, and then asked supermarkets to nominate a premium Brie de Meaux.

Our panel of four independent cheese experts included (picture above, left to right):

Hero Hirsh - Head of retail at London cheesemongers Paxton & Whitfield.

- Head of retail at London cheesemongers Paxton & Whitfield. Edward Hancock - Founder of thecheesegeek.com, a cheese subscription company.

- Founder of thecheesegeek.com, a cheese subscription company. Tanny Gill - Head of Cheese at Clarks Speciality Foods.

- Head of Cheese at Clarks Speciality Foods. Patricia Michelson - Founder of the La Fromagerie chain of cheesemongers.

The cheese was blind-tasted in a randomised order to avoid any bias. After all the bries were tasted, the panel discussed their ratings, agreed on an overall score and which products deserved to be a Best Buy.