Best extra virgin olive oil

Discover the best extra virgin olive oils - we've tested premium offerings from Filippo Berio and supermarkets.

Whether drizzled over a salad, dribbled on cooked fish or trickled onto crusty bread, a great-tasting extra virgin olive oil can add a delicious final flourish to your food. We’ve tested premium-quality extra virgin olive oils from supermarkets to discover where it’s worth splashing out.

Our expert panel tasted seven premium extra virgin olive oils that you can buy at a supermarket – and found a clear winner.

If you like your extra virgin olive oil with a bit more bite, you'll love our Best Buy choice. Our experts described its finish as punchy and peppery, and compared its aroma to fresh grass and its flavours to ripe avocado.

We found two other oils worth considering, too. One was applauded for its sweet flavours of ripe fruit with a little bitterness, while the other was praised for its full aroma and great balance.

Our tests found that spending more doesn't guarantee great quality - one of the most expensive oils we tasted sits at the bottom of the table. Our experts thought it lacked complexity, with one describing its flavour as flat and tired.

We've also put together our top tips for buying and using extra virgin olive oil, including our look at more standard extra virgin olive oils from Filippo Berio and Napolina to see how they compare. We also have a video interview with one of our experts, who reveals what really makes a great-tasting extra virgin olive oil.

How we found the best extra virgin olive oils

Four experts assessed each extra virgin olive oil for taste, aroma, balance and complexity. It was a blind test, so our panel had no idea what they were tasting.

Taste accounted for 40% of our total test score; aroma 25%; balance 25% and complexity 10%.

