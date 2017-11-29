Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Art Therapy Group for People with Dementia Coventry

Koco Community Resource Centre 15 Arches Industrial Estate Spon End, Coventry, West Midlands,
CV1 3JQ
07709 285325
heartt.co.uk
info@heartt.co.uk

About Art Therapy Group for People with Dementia Coventry

Art therapy group for older people experiencing memory loss, mental health and associated difficulties, such as social isolation. Art therapy is a form of psychotherapy that uses art media as its primary mode of expression and communication. Within this context, art is used as a medium to address emotional issues which may be confusing and distressing. Image-making is very helpful for maintaining brain function. The social aspect of the group is helpful. People who have enjoyed making art before a dementia diagnosis tend to get most out of the group. People with no prior experience of art may struggle to engage with image-making processes. The art therapy group is not an art class.

Who runs this service

  • Art Therapy for Health CIC

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people experiencing memory loss, mental health and associated difficulties, such as social isolation, including people with a diagnosis of mild to moderate dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
