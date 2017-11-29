Art therapy group for older people experiencing memory loss, mental health and associated difficulties, such as social isolation. Art therapy is a form of psychotherapy that uses art media as its primary mode of expression and communication. Within this context, art is used as a medium to address emotional issues which may be confusing and distressing. Image-making is very helpful for maintaining brain function. The social aspect of the group is helpful. People who have enjoyed making art before a dementia diagnosis tend to get most out of the group. People with no prior experience of art may struggle to engage with image-making processes. The art therapy group is not an art class.
