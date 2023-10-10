When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.

LIVE: Amazon Prime Day 2023: best deals

Summary

Amazon’s Prime Day sale covers thousands of products - our team of experts will help you uncover the genuine bargains.

We’ve tested every product featured in this Amazon Prime Day deals list. We won’t recommend duds.

Amazon Prime members have exclusive access to the sale which starts today and runs until midnight on 11 October.

Jump straight to the deals:

  1. Amazon Prime Day: iPhone and Android deals

     Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (typical price - £219)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
    • 6.7-inch OLED screen
    • Powered by 4GB of Ram
    • Triple-rear camera setup

    We like: Quick to charge, expandable storage

    We don’t like: No 5G connectivity

    Estimated minimum remaining security support: 2 years

    A mid-range mobile from Xiaomi that comes with 128GB of internal storage.

    The triple-rear camera rig is made up of a 48Mp main camera, an 8Mp ultra-wide and a 2Mp macro camera. There’s also a 13Mp selfie camera on the front of the phone.

    Read our Redmi Note 12 review.

    Nothing Phone (1) (typical price - £320)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

    Nothing Phone (1)
    • 6.55-inch OLED display
    • 5G connectivity
    • 8GB of Ram

    We like: Unique design, wireless charging

    We don’t like: Appearance may not be to everybody’s taste

    Estimated minimum remaining security support: 3 years

    The unique-looking Nothing Phone (1) has dropped below £300 for Prime Day. It has a transparent rear, so you can see all the internal components. It uses the brand’s Glyph Interface – an array of 900 white LEDs that light up to let you know when specific contacts are calling, or they reveal the battery/charging status of the device.

    On the rear of the phone are two cameras, with a 50 Mp wide-angle lens and a 50 Mp ultra-wide/macro sensor. The front-facing selfie camera has 16Mp resolution.

    Read our Nothing Phone (1) review.

    Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (typical price - £399)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

    Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
    • 6.6-inch OLED screen
    • 5,000mAh battery
    • 5G connectivity

    We like: Easy to use, smooth screen

    We don’t like: No wireless charging

    Estimated minimum remaining security support: 4 years

    This Android-powered mobile features a triple camera system made up of a 48Mp wide lens, 8Mp ultrawide lens and a 5Mp macros lens. It can record videos in 4K, although you’ll need to consider how much internal storage you’re using up by doing so.

    The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G comes with 128GB of storage and you can expand on this using a micro-SD card. It’s available in four colours: green, black, purple and silver.

    Read our Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (typical price - £700)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
    • 6.7-inch main screen
    • 1.9-inch cover screen
    • 3,700mAh battery

    We like: Bright screen, water-resistant design

    We don’t like: Fold in the screen is visible

    This is the fourth iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Flip phone with a foldable screen. The mini display on the front of the phone has just enough space for notifications, weather information, and the time and date.

    For Prime Day, you can grab this discounted mobile in blue with 256GB of storage space.

    Read our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 review.

  2. Amazon Prime Day: Headphone deals

     Sony WF-C500 (typical price - £60)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (£48.95 December 2022)

    Sony WF-C500
    • Compatible with Android and iOS
    • IPX4-rated (water resistant)
    • Bundled with three pairs of eartips in different sizes

    We like: App is easy to use

    We don’t like: Phone call quality could be better

    These truly wireless headphones have button controls on the earpieces that let you skip tracks, adjust the volume, handle phone calls and activate Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri.

    Both the earpieces and Tic-Tac-shaped charging case are compact.

    Read our Sony WF-C500 review.

    Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II (typical price - £279)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

    Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
    • In-ear
    • Truly wireless
    • Charging case included

    We like: Stability bands to keep them secure

    We don’t like: Somewhat tight and bulky fit

    The QuietComfort Earbuds II have touch controls on each earpiece so you can switch between various noise-cancelling modes, control music, adjust the volume and answer calls.

    Built-in sensors mean the headphones will automatically pause music when removed. They are also rated IPX4 water and sweat resistant.

    Read our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review.

    Sennheiser HD 560S (typical price - £150)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (£119 March 2022)

    Sennheiser HD 560S
    • Aimed at audiophiles for use at home
    • Over-ear design
    • Wired

    We like: Durable design, Sennheiser sells spare cable, adaptors and earpads

    We don’t like: Suitable for indoor use only

    These over-ear, wired headphones are aimed at audiophiles for use at home due to the open-back design.

    You get a three metre cable that leads to a quarter-inch socket (the type typically found on audio equipment like amps), with an adaptor provided to plug these headphones into standard 3.5mm sockets like those on laptops or MP3 players.

    Read our Sennheiser HD 560S review.

    Sony WH-1000XM5 (typical price - £319)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (£275.84 December 2022)

    Sony WH-1000XM5
    • Compatible with iOS and Android
    • Foldable design
    • Standard 3.5mm detachable cable included

    We like: Comfortable, advanced customisation options in the app

    We don’t like: Touch controls take some getting used to Sony’s flagship over-ear headphones feature eight microphones that the brand claims will optimise sound based on your surroundings, all in real time.

    The headphones use touch controls and also support Google Assistant and Siri for hands-free use. From the accompanying Sony Headphones Connect app, you can tinker with ‘adaptive sound control’, ‘ear shape analysation’ and a fully-featured sound equaliser to adjust treble and bass.

    Read our Sony WH-1000XM5 review.

  3. Amazon Prime Day: Dehumidifier deals

     Pro Breeze 20L Dehumidifier PB-08-UK (typical price - £200)

    Lowest price on Amazon? Yes

    Pro Breeze PB-08-UK dehumidifier
    • Extraction rate: 20 litres per day
    • Tank capacity: 5 litres
    • 34.2 x 57.8 x 21.6cm (W x H x D)

    We like: Has a humidistat

    We don’t like: Louder than similar models

    This refrigerant dehumidifier is has 11 humidity levels and two fan speeds.

    While the water tank isn’t huge, you can connect the supplied hose and have it empty into a nearby drain for continuous drainage.

    Read our Pro Breeze PB-08-UK review to find out how well it extracts moisture.

    Buy it from Amazon for £200

  4. Amazon Prime Day: Laptop deals

      

    Dell Inspiron 15 3520 (typical price - £750)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

    Dell Inspiron 15 3520
    • Runs on Windows 11
    • 15.6-inch screen
    • Weighs around 1.63kg

    We like: Suitable for dealing with everyday tasks

    We don’t like: Screen isn’t the best we’ve seen

    A selection of Dell laptops are on sale across Prime Day, including this Inspiron model. On the right, there’s a single USB 2.0 port, along with a headphone socket and a full-sized micro-SD memory card reader. On the left, there are two faster USB 3.2 ports and an HDMI socket for connecting to an external monitor or TV.

    We’ve tested the i3 version with 8GB of Ram in our lab, but this model on Amazon has a superior i7 processor and 16GB of Ram.

    Read our Dell Inspiron 15 3520 review (i3 model)

    Buy it from Amazon for £599.

    Dell XPS 13 9315 (typical price - £1,300)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (also £999 September 2023)

    Dell XPS 13 9315
    • Windows 11
    • 13.4-inch screen
    • Weighs around 1.15kg

    We like: Thin and lightweight, powerful speakers

    We don’t like: Keyboard could be better

    This compact and light laptop will slide easily into even the tightest tote bag without causing you any issues. It has a facial recognition camera and a fingerprint scanner for keeping your files secure.

    We’ve tested the i5 version with 8GB of Ram in our lab, but this model on Amazon has an i7 processor and 16GB of Ram.

    Read our Dell XPS 13 9315 review (i5 model).

    Buy it from Amazon for £999

  5. Amazon Prime Day: Washing machine deals

     Haier HW100-B14979S (typical price - £550)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

    Haier HW100-B14979S
    • 10kg cotton capacity
    • 5kg synthetics capacity
    • 14 washing programs

    We like: Spin removes plenty of water, steam programs

    We don’t like: Door catch takes some force to unlock

    This washing machine from Haier has sensors that weigh your load and adjust programs automatically, which can help save energy and water if you haven’t filled the drum to capacity.

    You can set the duration of the wash cycle manually if needed, with the machine adjusting the washing parameters to fit within the time frame.

    Read our Haier HW100-B14979S review.

  6. Amazon Prime Day: Electric toothbrush deals

     Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 (typical price - £140)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £50 November 2022)

    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300
    • Low and High cleaning intensities
    • Pressure sensor
    • Travel case included

    We like: Quick to recharge

    We don’t like: Removing and reattaching brush head can be fiddly

    This electric toothbrush uses Philips’ smart brush heads. These illuminate a light on the handle when the brush head is no longer working at its best and needs replacing.

    The brush vibrates after 30 seconds to indicate that it's time to move on to a different section of your mouth. A built-in pressure sensor vibrates and a reminder light flashes if you brush too hard.

    Read our Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 review.

    Oral B iO Series 9 (typical price - £250)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

    Oral B iO Series 9
    • Syncs with your smartphone
    • Includes magnetic charging stand
    • Interactive display on handle

    We like: Smart features helps improve your brushing habits

    We don’t like: Still expensive for a toothbrush despite the discount

    Our pricing research shows that this Oral B toothbrush has never been cheaper on Amazon. It still won’t appeal if you’re on a tight budget, though.

    The Oral B iO Series 9 partners with a smartphone app, where you can see the average amount of time you brush your teeth for and how much pressure you use. This toothbrush also has a smart pressure sensor, which lets you know if you’re brushing too lightly or too hard.

    Read our Oral B iO Series 9 review.

    Philips Sonicare Prestige 9900 HX9992/12 (typical price - £300)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

    Philips Sonicare Prestige 9900 HX9992/12
    • Smartphone-compatible
    • Five brushing modes
    • Three intensity levels

    We like: Charging travel case included, wide range of cleaning modes 

    We don’t like: Not the quietest

    Despite a Prime Day discount, this is still one of the most expensive toothbrushes we’ve tested. It pairs with the Sonicare mobile app, where you’ll see a 3D map of your teeth to track your brushing progress. The handle buzzes after 20 seconds on each segment and the app guides you to move on to the next one.

    Thanks to its SenseIQ tech, you’ll be notified if you're using too much motion or pressure while brushing.

    Read our Philips Sonicare Prestige 9900 HX9992/12 review.

  7. Amazon Prime Day: Fridge freezer deals

     Hisense RQ560N4WBF (typical price - £700)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £549 July 2023)

    Hisense RQ560N4WBF
    • Freestanding
    • Frost-free freezer
    • Black

    We like: Water dispenser, easy to use

    We don’t like: Energy efficiency isn’t the best we’ve seen

    Although this fridge freezer was slightly cheaper in the summer, it might still be worth a closer look if you’re shopping for a large model – we found that it holds around 16 supermarket carrier bags of food.

    It has four doors, one of which features a cold-water dispenser. The fridge has four full-width glass shelves, two humidity controlled crisper drawers, and six door racks. There are two side-by-side freezer compartments below the fridge.

    Read our Hisense RQ560N4WBF review.

  8. Amazon Prime Day: Tablet deals

     Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (typical price - £349)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (£239 December 2022)

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
    • 10.4-inch tablet
    • Weighs 459g
    • Runs on Android

    We like: Stylus included, feels solid

    We don’t like: Speakers don’t offer much bass

    This large-screen tablet can be unlocked using on-screen Pin codes or facial recognition. It has a USB-C port for transferring files and charging, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    If you need more space for your files (this is the 64GB version), you can opt for the 128GB model or insert a micro-SD card.

    Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review.

    Buy it from Amazon for £250

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ (typical price - £799)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
    • 12.4-inch tablet
    • 5G compatible
    • Weighs 569g

    We like: Large display, Android operating system is intuitive

    We don’t like: Screen is fairly reflective, needs a keyboard to make the most of it

    This is the middle model in Samsung’s S8 range, which includes the cheaper 11-inch S8 and the larger, 14.7-inch S8 Ultra. It shares the same specs and features with both, but has 8GB of Ram (half that of the Ultra) and three cameras rather than four.

    You won’t find a physical home button on this tablet. Instead, there’s a contextual one displayed at the base of the screen.

    Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ review.

    Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ review.

    Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (typical price - £1,200)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

    Microsoft Surface Pro 9
    • 13-inch screen
    • 1,920 x 2,880 resolution
    • Weighs around 0.8kg

    We like: Intuitive operating system, bright screen

    We don’t like: Reflective display

    If you’re shopping for a laptop-style tablet that runs on Windows, this model could be worth a closer look. But note that you’ll need to buy a separate keyboard if you really want to experience the laptop side of things.

    We’ve tested the i5 version with 8GB of Ram in our lab, but this model on Amazon has an i7 processor and 16GB of Ram.

    Read our Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review (i5 model).

    Buy it from Amazon for £1,029

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (typical price - £599)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
    • 11-inch screen
    • Bundled with S Pen
    • Powered by Android

    We like: Feature-packed operating system

    We don’t like: Can be slippery to hold

    It’s smaller than the S8 Ultra, but the discounted S8 is still a sizeable tablet that’s best held in two hands. There’s no physical home button, so you’ll be using the contextual one displayed at the base of the screen.

    There are 3 cameras on the back of this model.

    Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 review.

  9. Amazon Prime Day: Air fryer deals

     Ninja Foodi Max AG551UK (typical price - £270)

    Lowest price on Amazon? No (£150 March 2023)

    NinjaFoodi MAX AG551UK
    • Six cooking functions
    • Claimed cooking capacity: 0.933kg
    • 29 x 40 x 43cm (H/W/D)

    We like: Easy to use

    We don’t like: Very heavy, weighs over 10kg

    This air fryer comes with a digital probe so you don't have to rely solely on the built-in cooking programs. You can use it to air fry, roast, bake, reheat, grill and even dehydrate food. Most of the removable parts are dishwasher-safe.

    It’s one of the most expensive air fryers we’ve tested, and while this discount takes a cool £70 off, it’s not the cheapest we’ve seen it for at Amazon.

    Read our Ninja Foodi Max AG551UK review.

    Cosori CP158-AF  (typical price - £120)

    Lowest price on Amazon? No (£75, August 2021)

    Cosori CP158-AF air fryer
    • 11 pre-set cooking programs
    • Claimed cooking capacity: 1.233kg
    • 33 x 30 x 38cm (H/W/D)

    We like: Lots of pre-set programs

    We don’t like: No viewing window

    This basket air fryer from Cosori has an easy-to-use digital display, and is cheaper than many others we've tested. It comes with a booklet of 100 different recipes to get you started.

    If you’re want more colour in your kitchen, it comes in red or white for the same price, too.

    Read our Cosori CP158-AF review.

    Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer multi cooker (typical price - £170)

    Lowest price on Amazon? No (£100, December 2021)

    Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer multi cooker
    • 10 cooking modes
    • 6.1kg (7.4kg with air fryer lid on)
    • 36 x 35 x 35cm (H/W/D)

    We like: Versatile

    We don’t like: No recipes or suggested cooking times included

    This multicooker can stand in for most kitchen appliances: it can grill, bake, roast, air fry, saute, steam, pressure cook, dehydrate and sous-vide. Many functions means many accessories: it comes with two different lids, an air fryer basket, grilling tray, multipurpose racks, and more. 

    It’s not the cheapest we’ve seen it, but with £30 off (according to Amazon), it’s a pretty good deal.

    Read our round up of the best multicookers to find out how we rated it.

    Instant Vortex 4-in-1 air fryer (typical price - £99)

    Lowest price on Amazon? No (£60, April 2023)

    Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 air fryer
    • Four settings
    • Claimed capacity: 1.067kg
    • 33 x 32 x 43cm (H/W/D)

    We like: Affordable

    We don’t like: Not as many functions as other models

    Like many of Amazon's air fryer deals this Prime Day, this Instant Pot isn't the cheapest we’ve seen – but it's still worth considering. 

    As well as air fry, it offers roast, bake and reheat settings for you to try.

    Read our Instant Vortex 4-in-1 air fryer review.

  10. Amazon Prime Day: Ring doorbell deals

     Ring Stick Up Battery Cam (typical price - £90)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

    Ring Stick Up Battery Cam
    • Two-way talk
    • Battery operated
    • Siren feature

    We like: Excellent notifications

    We don’t like: Video in direct sunlight could be better

    We preferred this Ring security camera as an indoor device, but it’s designed to be used both inside and outside. It comes with a set of screws and rawlplugs for wall mounting, or it can sit on any flat surface.

    The battery pack is rechargeable too, so it doesn’t require any mains power.

    Read our Ring Stick Up Battery Cam review.

    Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Battery (typical price - £200)

    Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Battery

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

    • Outdoor use only
    • Battery operated
    • Includes two-way audio

    We like: Useful features and functions

    We don’t like: Mediocre picture quality

    This outdoor security camera from Ring features a 140-degree horizontal lens with 3D motion detection with a bright security light and siren.

    As with most Ring products, you’ll need a subscription to save video clips to a local storage device.

    Read our Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Battery review.

    Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Battery (typical price - £150)

    Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Battery

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

    • Outdoor use only
    • Battery operated
    • Includes siren and spotlight

    We like: Good sound

    We don’t like: No free recording option

    The Spotlight Cam Plus Battery is very similar to the Spotlight Cam Pro Battery, though slightly lighter and smaller and without 3D motion detection. It’s also available in black or white.

    It’s on the cheaper end of the Ring scale, and over Prime Day you can expect to see it for under £100, a saving of over 30%.

    Read our Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Battery review.

    Ring Video Doorbell Wired (typical price - £60)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £34 November 2021)

    Ring Video Doorbell Wired
    • Mains-powered doorbell
    • Two-way talk
    • Customisable motion detection zones

    We like: Simple to use

    We don’t like: Can’t store video clips without a subscription

    One of the most basic and inexpensive bells in Ring’s repertoire, this model displays a decent picture and sound quality, and is compatible with Alexa voice assistant.

    It will require hard-wiring into your house, so you may have to pay slightly more for installation. 

    Read our Ring Video Doorbell Wired review.

  11. Amazon Prime Day: Fire TV deals

     Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd gen) with Alexa Voice Remote (typical price - £45)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (£20 November 2021)

    Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd gen) with Alexa Voice Remote
    • 3rd-gen Fire TV Stick model
    • Full HD picture (but not 4K)
    • Supports Alexa voice control

    We like: Good picture, easy to use, plenty of apps to try

    We don’t like: Some of the features could be better explained

    A compact streamer that gives you access to catch-up apps when you plug it into your TV’s HDMI port. You can use the bundled remote to navigate and type, or try Alexa voice control.

    Although this isn’t a historically low price for the TV Stick, a saving of over 30% makes it worth a closer look.

    Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd gen) with Alexa Voice Remote review.

    Amazon Fire TV Cube, 3rd gen (typical price - £140)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

    Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen)
    • Supports 4K
    • 16GB of internal storage
    • Powered by an octa-core processor that launches apps quickly

    We like: Impressive picture and sound, plenty of apps, Alexa is genuinely useful

    We don’t like: Energy use could be better

    Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is essentially an Echo smart speaker and Fire TV Stick in one. After connecting it over wi-fi or using the ethernet port, you’ll have access to a selection of popular streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and YouTube.

    This streamer is bigger than most because of its built-in speaker, so make sure it’ll fit neatly in your setup before parting with your money.

    Read our Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) review.


  12. Amazon Prime Day: Kindle deals

    Amazon Kindle Oasis 2019 (typical price - £230)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £170 November 2020)

    Amazon Kindle Oasis
    • Sits towards the top of Amazon’s ebook reader range
    • LED front light for reading at night
    • Available in Graphite or Gold

    We like: Impressive display, comfortable to hold, audiobook support

    We don’t like: Web browser can be sluggish at times

    The Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch e-ink display and a built-in LED front light, helping you power through your favourite novel in the evening. The display will adapt to your surroundings, too, appearing warmer when needed.

    All Kindle Oasis models come with wi-fi support, but you can choose the mobile variant if needed so you can download new titles on the move. The model we tested comes with 32GB of storage – around 27.2GB of usable space, which should be more than enough for hefty ebook collections.

    Read our Amazon Kindle Oasis 2019 review.

    Amazon Kindle 2022 (typical price - £85)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £65 February 2023)

    Amazon Kindle 2022
    • An 11th-generation Kindle
    • Glare-free display
    • Wi-fi connectivity

    We like: Lightweight, supports audiobooks

    We don’t like: No option to borrow library books

    Amazon’s most affordable Kindle has been discounted for Prime Day. It has 16GB of storage and a 6-inch, glare-free display with a 300ppi (pixel per inch) resolution – that’s an upgrade from the 10th-generation model.

    Weighing in at just 155g, this is the lightest ebook reader we’ve tested. That’s great news if you’re looking for an ebook reader to take on your travels or daily commute.

    Read our Amazon Kindle 2022 review.

  13. Amazon Prime Day: Echo deals

    Echo (4th gen.) (typical price - £110)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

    Amazon Echo 4th gen

    • Smart speaker
    • 0.98kg
    • Mains-powered

    We like: Built-in Zigbee smart hub for efficient control of smart home devices

    We don’t like: Can’t play your own music collection over wi-fi

    This newest generation of Amazon’s Echo speakers swaps the classic cylindrical shape for a sleek spherical look, and includes upgrades such as a more powerful maximum volume and a built-in smart home hub.

    It’s typically cheaper than most of its competitors, and you can expect over 50% off on Amazon this Prime Day.

    Read our Echo (4th gen.) review.

    Echo Show 10 (3rd gen.) (typical price - £220)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £170 September 2022)

    Amazon Echo Show 10
    • Smart display
    • 10.1-inch screen
    • Can be linked in pair

    We like: Screen swivels to always directly face you

    We don’t like: It's heavy

    This multifunctional smart display works as a television, smartphone screen, smart home hub and speaker all in one.

    You can take video calls from it, play your favourite tunes through a range of music streaming services, and even watch Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

    Read our Echo Show 10 (3rd gen.) review.

    Echo Show 8 (2nd gen.) (typical price - £120)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was also £65 March 2023)

    Amazon Echo Show 8
    • Smart display
    • 8-inch screen
    • Available in two colours

    We like: Alexa voice control works really well

    We don’t like: Screen can be reflective in direct light

    The Echo Show 8 differs slightly from the Echo 10 as it doesn’t swivel, but still has similar functionality and lets you stream music and connect to other smart home devices.

    It’s also typically much cheaper, and you can set up the device without the Alexa app on your smartphone.

    Read our Echo Show 8 (2nd gen.) review.

  14. Amazon Prime Day: Fire tablet deals

    Amazon Fire HD 10 2021 (typical price - £160)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £80 November 2022)

    Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) tablet
    • Full HD display
    • Expandable storage
    • Available without ads for additional cost

    We like: Solid battery life, easy to operate, speedy

    We don’t like: Weak speakers are lacking bass, cameras could be better

    Usually selling for around £160, the HD 10 Fire is one of Amazon’s priciest tablets, though it remains among the cheapest we’ve seen in our testing.

    In terms of storage, we tested the 32GB version, but you can also get a 64GB version, and expand your storage further with a micro-SD card.

    Read our Amazon Fire HD 10 2021 review.

    Amazon Fire 7 16GB, 2022 (typical price - £65)

    Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £32 November 2022)

    Amazon Fire 7 16GB (2022)
    • 7-inch tablet
    • 600x1,024 resolution
    • 16GB or 32Gb models available

    We like: Handles basic tasks, expandable storage, simple to use

    We don’t like: Speakers aren’t the best we’ve seen on a tablet

    The Amazon Fire 7 is a slightly less advanced next to other Fire tablets, but it still has its perks. It’s easy to use for basic tasks, and we found the battery life impressive.

    Compared to similar devices from competitors like Apple and Samsung, this tablet, even when sold at full price, is significantly more budget-friendly.

    Read our Amazon Fire 7 16GB (2022) review.

