Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (typical price - £219)

Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

6.7-inch OLED screen

Powered by 4GB of Ram

Triple-rear camera setup

We like: Quick to charge, expandable storage

We don’t like: No 5G connectivity

Estimated minimum remaining security support: 2 years

A mid-range mobile from Xiaomi that comes with 128GB of internal storage.

The triple-rear camera rig is made up of a 48Mp main camera, an 8Mp ultra-wide and a 2Mp macro camera. There’s also a 13Mp selfie camera on the front of the phone.

Read our Redmi Note 12 review.

Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

6.55-inch OLED display

5G connectivity

8GB of Ram

We like: Unique design, wireless charging

We don’t like: Appearance may not be to everybody’s taste

Estimated minimum remaining security support: 3 years

The unique-looking Nothing Phone (1) has dropped below £300 for Prime Day. It has a transparent rear, so you can see all the internal components. It uses the brand’s Glyph Interface – an array of 900 white LEDs that light up to let you know when specific contacts are calling, or they reveal the battery/charging status of the device.

On the rear of the phone are two cameras, with a 50 Mp wide-angle lens and a 50 Mp ultra-wide/macro sensor. The front-facing selfie camera has 16Mp resolution.

Read our Nothing Phone (1) review.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (typical price - £399)

Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

6.6-inch OLED screen

5,000mAh battery

5G connectivity

We like: Easy to use, smooth screen

We don’t like: No wireless charging

Estimated minimum remaining security support: 4 years

This Android-powered mobile features a triple camera system made up of a 48Mp wide lens, 8Mp ultrawide lens and a 5Mp macros lens. It can record videos in 4K, although you’ll need to consider how much internal storage you’re using up by doing so.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G comes with 128GB of storage and you can expand on this using a micro-SD card. It’s available in four colours: green, black, purple and silver.

Read our Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (typical price - £700)

Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

6.7-inch main screen

1.9-inch cover screen

3,700mAh battery

We like: Bright screen, water-resistant design

We don’t like: Fold in the screen is visible

This is the fourth iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Flip phone with a foldable screen. The mini display on the front of the phone has just enough space for notifications, weather information, and the time and date.

For Prime Day, you can grab this discounted mobile in blue with 256GB of storage space.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 review.



