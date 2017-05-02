Fire-risk Logik tumble dryer recall

Anyone with a certain model of Logik tumble dryer is being asked to unplug their machine until it has been declared safe.

The heating element in a small batch of Logik LVD7W15 tumble dryers manufactured between March and April 2016 may pose a safety hazard. The heating element can overheat and could possibly lead to a fire.

Logik says customers must immediately stop using their machine until it is confirmed as not at risk. They should switch the dryer off and unplug it from the mains.

What do I do f I have an affected machine?

Logik says it is contacting anyone with a registered machine by email or letter directly in the first instance.

If an affected tumble dryer is identified, Logik will arrange for a technician to visit and change the heating element free of charge.

In the few cases where, for whatever reason, the heating element cannot be replaced, Logik says that an exchange will be arranged.

Read the important LVD7W15 tumble dryer safety update released by Logik.

Can I check the model myself?

Logik will be able to use your tumble dryer’s serial number to tell you if it is affected. If it’s not, then you will be able to carry on using your machine as normal.

Phone 0344 561 6202 to check if your dryer is affected by the safety notice.

Lines are open Mon-Fri 9am-8pm, Sat 9am-6pm and Sun 10am-5pm. Calls are charged at local rates.

Before you call, make sure you have: