Amazon Prime Day 2017: five tips to get the best deal

Amazon’s yearly sale event is just around the corner. With thousands of products included, you need a plan to get the thing you want before it’s out of stock.

The sales frenzy kicks off on Monday 10 July at 6pm, and you need to be an Amazon Prime member if you want to be part of it. Then, for 30 hours, amazon.co.uk will be updated regularly with new deals.

Visit our rundown of the best deals we’ve found to see our pick and find out whether the products are actually worth having.

Keen shoppers will be glued to Amazon’s website, and some deals sell out in minutes. So if you want to avoid ending up empty handed, or impulse-buying something you didn’t really want, follow our five tips below.

TV reviews – find out which models are worth looking out for

1. Become a Prime member if you’re not already

You won’t be able to get any deals on 10 or 11 July unless you’re signed up to Amazon Prime. It costs £79 a year, which includes more than just access to a sale. You get one-day delivery on many products on Amazon’s site, as well as access to Amazon Video, which is just like Netflix, but you can access different shows, including Amazon originals, and movies.

Amazon has its own Spotify rival, too, in the form of Prime Music. Prime members can access a free version with 2m songs, or get the unlimited plan that gives you access to the full library of 40m songs for an extra £7.99 a month. This is £2 cheaper than the cost for non-Prime members. You can save even more by paying the yearly price of £79 (on top of the £79 for Prime membership), which works out at £6.58 a month.

Other benefits include same-day delivery on certain products, unlimited photo storage with Prime photo, and thousands of free books with Prime reading.

2. Add what you want to your wishlist

Make the products you want easier to find on the day by adding them your wishlist. Popular products will sell out quickly, and the last thing you want is to miss out because you were checking up on another deal.

Even if something in your wishlist doesn’t go on sale, you can still check in to see if the price drops later in the year.

3. Get the Amazon App

Don’t worry if you’re away from your desktop all day. Download the Amazon app to your smartphone or tablet and keep and eye on your deals wherever you are.

The app has a ‘Today’s Deals’ section, which will show you what’s on offer. You can see upcoming deals on the app, too, which will give you a head start before Prime Day officially begins.

4. Set up alerts for deals, even ones you’ve missed

Amazon will drip-feed deals from 6pm on 10 July and throughout 11 July, usually with countdown timers to tell you when they will be available. The Amazon app can send an alert to your phone when a deal you’re following becomes active, so you won’t miss out.

Underneath an active deal you’ll see what percentage of the stock has been sold. Once it’s at 100% it’s gone… sometimes. You can join a waiting list for sold-out items and you’ll get an alert if any come back in stock.

5. Don’t buy it just because it’s cheap

Temptation abounds in a sale the size of Amazon Prime Day, particularly considering the short buying window. Products go out of stock quickly, and the fear of losing out means we’re more likely to buy on impulse.

Do your research beforehand by adding items to your wishlist, and check Which? reviews to see if what you’re eyeing up is worth your money. Some devices may be worth a punt if the price is right, but some products we test aren’t worth a penny of your hard-earned cash.