Argos Black Friday sale 2022: what to expect

The Black Friday sales period is the biggest shopping event of the year, and consumers can expect to see huge discounts on home appliances, tech and more cropping up this November.

Our experts are on hand to start picking out the top deals once sales begin, so keep an eye out for regular updates. Until then, we've revealed the need-to-know info on what you may see from Argos this Black Friday, including when sales could start, what products to look out for, and important returns information.

Our Black Friday Insider's Guide will keep you on top of all the upcoming winter sales

Why should I shop the Argos Black Friday sale with Which?

2022 has been a difficult year financially for just about everyone. When money is as tight as it is, it's important that the products you buy are great value and last a long time.

Black Friday can seem like a great time to shop for bargains, but sadly, 'deals' that look too good to be true, probably are.

That's why all the products we feature on our Argos Black Friday deals page will have been put through our rigorous testing: we won't promote deals on poorly-performing products.

Our rigorous research and expert reviews can filter out the noise and get you a great bargain this holiday season.

We'll be updating this page regularly with great deals as soon as they start - so watch this space.

When will the Argos Black Friday 2022 sale start?

In 2021, Argos started its Black Friday sales one week before Black Friday weekend, releasing new deals every day leading up to the big day.

This year, we're anticipating that many retailers, including Argos, will commence their sales between one and two weeks before Black Friday, which falls on Friday 25 November 2022. Based on what happened last year, we expect the Argos Black Friday sale to start on or before 18 November.

In previous years, Argos has concluded its Black Friday sales period on the Tuesday following Cyber Monday. This would be Tuesday 29 November 2022 this year.

What will be on offer in the Argos Black Friday 2022 sale?

We expect Argos to offer Black Friday deals for products across a range of categories, including:

Last year, some of the best deals we saw from Argos covered laptops, smartphones, TVs, vacuum cleaners and mattresses. Some highlights included:

An Acer Chromebook 311 laptop for £159.99, a decent cheap and cheerful option for those who want an easy-to-use laptop.

for £159.99, a decent cheap and cheerful option for those who want an easy-to-use laptop. A Shark IZ251UKT vacuum cleaner for £299.99 - a £50 discount on the claimed usual retail price.

for £299.99 - a £50 discount on the claimed usual retail price. A Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB smartphone for £649, a feature-packed smartphone which is both waterproof and dustproof.

for £649, a feature-packed smartphone which is both waterproof and dustproof. An LG 50UP77006LB television for £449. This model is lower-end in terms of LG's full range, but still has some great features and clear sound quality.

Does Argos offer any guarantees?

Argos does not offer any additional guarantees or warranties as standard, but these are included with purchases of some items, and vary in length between brands and products. Be sure to check the product description before purchase, or contact Argos if you're not sure on warranty information.

If you have any aftersales queries, the Argos Support page can direct you to the correct manufacturer's helpline depending on your product. Argos also has an online live chat service for instant assistance.

For larger appliances, like washing machines or cookers, Argos offers to take away your old product and install the new one in one visit for a fee.

Go to Argos installation and recycling for more information.

How much is delivery from Argos?

Argos offers several different delivery and collection options, so you can choose the most convenient for you.

Its Click & Collect service is free - simply place your order online and select an Argos store to collect from (usually found within Sainsbury's). Your order will be held for seven days, so you can collect it at your convenience. If you need longer than seven days to collect your order, you can extend the collection date via your Argos account.

Standard home delivery is available from £2.95 for smaller items, £6.95 for larger items, and is free for large kitchen appliances.

Argos also offers Fast Track same-day delivery on small items for £4.95 if you order before 5pm. Or, for larger items, Next Day delivery starts from £14.95 if you order before 8pm.

See all of Argos' delivery and collection options on small or large items.

Returning sales purchases to Argos

Usually, you'd have 30 days from the day of purchase to return your Argos order. However, last Black Friday, Argos increased its returns window slightly so that anything brought before Christmas could be sent back up until 24 January, so we may see them do the same for Black Friday 2022.

All items in the order must be unused with all its parts, in their original packaging (with tags), in reasonable condition, and with proof of purchase. Any free items that came with the product should also be returned.

How you return your item to Argos will depend on how you picked it up initially. If you collected from an Argos store, you should return it in person to an Argos store or Argos in Sainsbury's. You can also return your order in-store if you collected from a Sainsbury's Collection Point, or return it via the same collection point.

For products which were delivered to your home, small items can be returned in-store, by post, or you can arrange a return via Argos Live Chat. However, you'll need to use the Live Chat service to arrange returns for any large items (such as bigger kitchen appliances), as these cannot be sent back another way.

To tell the difference as to whether your item is classified as 'large' or 'small', check the order number - small orders will start with a '1' and big orders will start with a '2'.

For any questions surrounding returns and refunds, or to access Live Chat you can contact Argos .

Find out more about Argos' returns policy .