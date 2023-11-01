Best Black Friday deals 2023: shop the early deals now

Are you after a new laptop, television or fridge freezer? The early Black Friday sales have started and retailers will keep the deals coming throughout November.

All the early Black Friday deals in this round-up are on products we've rigorously tested and consider to be genuinely good value.

Our lab tests are objective and reflect how products are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews: read them before you buy.

For more shopping advice and expert tips ahead of November's big sales, see our guide to Black Friday 2023.

Why should I shop the Black Friday sales with Which?

Sadly, not all Black Friday 'deals' are good ones. That's where Which? comes in.

Our experts track prices throughout the year (not just when the sales are on). This means we're able to cut through the retailers' spin and bring you the deals we consider to be genuinely good value.

All the deals featured on our Best Black Friday Deals pages are on products we've tested, and we know are decent. We won’t promote deals on bad products.

Reading our reviews will help you decide if a product is right for you before you buy – so you get the best bang for your buck.

We’ll update this page regularly with good deals throughout the Black Friday sales, so do check back.

Best mobile phone deal

Google Pixel 7

Google Tensor G2 chip with 8GB of Ram

6.3-inch OLED display

Double rear camera

We like Takes impressive videos

We don’t like: Average front-facing photos

Now the Google Pixel 8 has just been released, the Pixel 7 is seeing promising discounts at Amazon.

It has a high-resolution screen (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) with a quick refresh rate for smooth browsing. The cameras offer 8x super resolution zoom, which we put to the test in the lab.

You can enjoy it until October 2027 as it gets five years of security updates from its launch.

Check prices below, compare contract deals or read our Google Pixel 7 review.

Best tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021

10.5-inch screen

USB-C charging

Runs the Android operating system

We like: Responsive touchscreen

We don't like: EBooks don’t look good

The A8 is from the lower end of Samsung's range, but the 1200 x 1920-pixel display should make it an ideal choice for Full HD videos on Netflix and YouTube (although it won't be able to show the improvements in 4K content).

It comes with a small 32GB hard drive that you can expand if you add a micro-SD card.

Find out if it's the right tablet for you – see our expert Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 review.

Best headphone deal

Sennheiser CX True Wireless

Truly wireless in-ear headphones

Touch sensitive controls

IPX4 rating, which means they're splash resistant

We like: No noise leakage

We don't like: No active noise cancelling

These relatively affordable headphones connect via Bluetooth to devices running Android and Apple iOS and you can tinker with the settings via the accompanying Smart Control app.

There’s a ‘sidetone’ function in the Smart Control app settings which enables you to hear your own voice played through the headphones during a phone call, which may make you less inclined to raise your voice on a call when you’re out and about.

For the full verdict, including details on sound, comfort and build quality, check out our full Sennheiser CX True Wireless review.

Best TV deal

LG OLED42C34LA

42-inch 4K TV

OLED display

HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision formats supported

We like: Great remote

We don't like: The smart menu is too focused around ads and recommendations

This TV is a breeze to set up. Most of it can be done on your phone, including typing in app login and wi-fi details, which is far easier than using an on-screen keyboard.

Some of the menu design choices are a bit fiddly, but the remote is excellent and the quick access options work well.

But how do the sound and picture quality measure up?

Read our full review of the LG OLED42C34LA to see whether it meets your needs.

Best laptop deal

Asus Vivobook 16X

AMD Ryzen 5 processor

16-inch screen

512GB SSD

We like: Big screen

We don't like: Bulky

This large laptop has a 16-inch screen. It weighs 1.8kg, which you’ll feel if you’re carrying it around all day. For this reason, it’s better suited to home use and spending most of its time on a desk.

You get a very impressive specification for the money, with a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 processor paired with 16GB of Ram and a capacious 512GB SSD. There are three full-sized USB-A ports, a USB-C port, HDMI and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Read our full Asus Vivobook 16X review to see whether this laptop neets your needs.

Best broadband deal

Now Broadband Super Fibre 63Mbps

£24 a month

£9.95 upfront cost

We like: The short contract

We don't like: May not be fast enough for very big households or gamers

This is an attractive deal given you're only tied down to a contract for 12 months so will be free to shop around again after a year.

Read our NOW Broadband review to see how it fares in our survey.

Best washing machine deal

Samsung WW80TA046TH/EU

Freestanding

8kg cottons capacity

White

We like: Excellent spin

We don't like: Slow programs

This medium-sized model has Samsung’s Ecobubble system, which combines detergent, air and water to create a bubbly froth that’s used in programs such as the bubblesoak prewash. The manufacturer says this helps detergent to penetrate the fabric more effectively to remove stains at lower temperatures.

Among the 14 programs are a 15-minute quick wash, a drum-clean option to keep the drum fresh, an energy-saving eco program, and a steam setting that can help to kill off bacteria – useful for those with allergies.

Read our full review of the Samsung WW80TA046TH/EU to see how it performed in our lab tests.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Shark NZ860UK

Bagless upright vacuum cleaner

2.4 litre dust capacity

Weighs 4.1kg

We like: Strong suction as the dust bin fills

We don't like: Messy to empty

This medium-capacity model comes with protection against bad odours – a unique cartridge system inside the vacuum – which could prove useful for pet owners and help reduce odours commonly caused by pet hair and dust in your home.

The floorhead is equipped with Shark's signature Anti Hair Wrap Plus which should help you remove hair from the brush roll as you clean. It also has LED headlights to illuminate hidden dust and dirt.

Read our full Shark NZ860UK review to find out how it fared in our lab tests.

It's currently on sale from Shark for £250 – that's £150 less than normal. But compare prices at other retailers first.

Best fridge freezer deal

Our pick: Hisense RB327N4BBE fridge freezer

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

Black, white or silver

We like: Easy to clean

We don’t like: Dial is difficult to reach when the fridge is loaded with food

We tested the black version of this tall, freestanding fridge freezer (model RB327N4BBE), but it's also available in white (RB327N4BWE) and silver (RB327N4BCE).

The doors can be reversed to help it fit into the available space in your kitchen.

One of the fridge shelves can be adjusted for height, and there’s a bottle shelf to hold your wine steady while it chills.

Read our full Hisense RB327N4BBE review to see if it meets your needs.

Black Friday shopping tips

Get ahead on the Black Friday deals with our top shopping tips and advice on your consumer rights.

Check the Which? website

As well as finding you the best deals this Black Friday, we've also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We've quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country's best-known stores and websites, as well as their experience buying lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly on product quality, range and value for money.

To see which retailers impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky Black Friday tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren't), pressure selling ('30 people are viewing this right now!') and dubious claims about the 'before' price of a product.

If you're unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Read our top 15 shopping tips for the Black Friday sales.

Research customer reviews

It's always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but bear in mind not all reviews are trustworthy, as some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones.

If you're in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contracts Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it is always best to check before you buy.

Need to know more about your online shopping rights? See our online returns guide.