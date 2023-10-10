20 Christmas gifts for him: presents that men will love

From small gifts under £30 to blow-the-budget presents up to £450, we've gathered Christmas gift ideas for men, using our expert test results and research.

Whether you're buying for a son, father, brother, grandad or husband, this list of 20 Christmas present ideas has got something to suit everyone, including keen cooks and avid gardeners.

Still not spotted something that tickles your fancy? We've also put together Christmas present ideas for women.

Looking for gifts under £35? Read our guide on the best cheap gift ideas.

Christmas Gifts under £30

Beavertown Neck Oil IPA 8-pack and pint glass (typical price: £20)

4.3% ABV

Vegan friendly

India Pale Ale

In our taste tests of beer, the panel of experts we assembled described the taste of this IPA as 'tropical, with a hint of piña colada'.

Beavertown is widely available in supermarkets, so if you want to save some money but still gift a pint glass, you can buy a variety of glassware separately from Beavertown while keeping an eye out for Neck Oil 12-pack deals at shops.

How does it taste? Read our review on the best beers to learn how we rank popular brews, otherwise you can pick up an 8-pack with a pint glass direct from Beavertown .

Breville VBL249 Blender (typical price: £23)

Capacity: 600ml

Speed settings: one

We like: Quiet, one of the cheapest blenders we've tested

Watch out for: Not the easiest to clean by hand

This quiet blender from Breville is perfect if your partner wakes up before you to go to work or the gym. This blender is great for making small portions of protein shakes or single portions of smoothies. It also comes with an attachable top to make drinking out of the blending bottle easier. Coming in at £23, we think it's a steal.

It can hold only 600ml though, so if you're after something that can make more than one serving at a time, it might be worth picking a different model.

Read our Breville VBL249 review, or compare prices below:

Anker SoundCore Mini 3 portable speaker (typical price: £25)

18.4 x 7.1 x 7.24cm (H x W x D)

Weight: 220g

Claimed speaker output: 6W

We like: Small and extremely portable

Watch out for: Might be too small for larger parties

This budget speaker is a pretty big step up from listening to Spotify on smartphone speakers, and is small enough to be very portable. If your giftee is after a Bluetooth speaker he can take with him to a picnic or the beach, this is a great option to consider.

It's compatible with phones, tablets and laptops that have Bluetooth. It has IPX7-rated water resistance, meaning it can shrug off a dunk in the pool. You can also daisy-chain up to 100 of these speakers at a time.

Read our Anker SoundCore Mini 3 review, or compare prices below:

Ikea Salladskal watering can (typical price: £25)

9-litre capacity

Made of galvanized steel

Solid birch handles

We like: Sleek and stylish

Watch out for: Might be too big for some

If the man you're buying gifts for has green fingers, or if you've noticed his houseplants are getting desperate, this watering can from Ikea is a great idea.

It has a large capacity, plus it looks nice enough to keep out on display after watering.

Read our review of the best watering cans, or buy it from Ikea .

Darn Tough men's socks (typical price £25 to £30)

Made with merino wool

Manufacturer claims they're good in all weather

We like: Lifetime warranty

Watch out for: £25+ for a pair of socks

'I've had a few pairs of these socks for over a decade now, and they have yet to get holes in them despite wearing them on long hikes, ski trips, and most days in the colder months.' Lars Stannard, Which? Writer

While we don't test socks, we like these due to the company's lifetime guarantee on every pair of socks.

If he's an outdoorsy guy, Darn Tough carries socks for activities like hiking, skiing, and running. The manufacturer claims the merino wool used is suitable for both the cold and heat.

There are also nylon-reinforced work socks designed for people who wear steel-capped shoes. The manufacturer claims they're 'darn tough', and shouldn't tear easily – but if your socks get a hole in them, Darn Tough will credit you to order a replacement pair free of cost. You can read the full terms on its website .

You can buy men's socks direct from Darn Tough , or compare prices on a pair of midweight socks below:

Christmas Gifts under £50

George Foreman Medium Grill 25810 (typical price: £37)

Grilling area: 33.5 x 28cm

Hinged

Doubles as a toastie maker

We like: One of the cheapest grills we've tested

Watch out for: Cooking plates aren't removable

This electric grill is a great option if your giftee is looking to grill indoors without charcoal or gas.

Despite its small size, there's still a lot you can do with it, including grilling meats and veggies and toasting paninis. It's a great gift for cold winters with your at-home chef.

Read our review of the best electric grills, or you can compare prices below:

Roku Express 4K (typical price: £40)

Resolution: up to 4K

Supports HDR

Small size

We like: Easy to use, Roku's cheapest streamer

Watch out for: Small remote might get lost easily

If you're buying a gift for a film buff, a 4K streamer can be a great supplement if he doesn't have a smart TV. It features apps including iPlayer, All 4, Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and more to make sure you're covered on all fronts.

It's among the cheapest ways to stream 4K HDR content. You can also use the micro-USB port for a wired ethernet connection in order to have more stable internet and avoid buffering.

While there's a small remote, there's also a smartphone app you can use to control the streamer and it enables you to use voice commands too.

What's the picture quality like? Read our full Roku Express 4K review to find out, or compare prices below:

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro (typical price: £44)

1.47-inch AMOLED screen

Compatible with both Android and iOS

Waterproof to 5atm, meaning you can swim with it

We like: Easy to use

Watch out for: No GPS tracking

If you have a partner or son who's a fitness junkie, this is a good, inexpensive fitness tracker to consider for him. It can track calories burned, workout duration, heart rate, and can keep track of activities that include running, yoga and swimming.

It doesn't have GPS built in though, so if he wants to track where he goes or map a route, he'll need to take his smartphone too.

Read our Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro review, or compare prices below:

Gaming subscription services (Typical price: £7 to £45 for a 3-month membership)

Available on all major platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Switch

New games added each month

We like: Access to lots of games at a lower cost

Watch out for: You often don't get to pick your games, and you don't get to keep most of them

If you've got a gamer in your life, chances are that they're after some of this year's popular releases such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur's Gate 3, or Starfield. But with each game costing upwards of £70, it can be hard to keep up with new releases without your bank account taking a big hit.

A good alternative could be a gaming subscription service, such as Xbox Game Pass , PlayStation Plus , Humble Choice or Nintendo Switch Online , which gives access to hundreds of games for a monthly fee.

Subscriptions vary in price and features, so we'd recommend comparing plans to weigh up whether the most expensive plans are worth it. You can also save a few pounds by subscribing annually or quarterly.

A Which? subscription (from £49)

Which? magazine delivered every month

Access to all our product reviews, articles and app

100% genuine test results, recommendations and reviews

We like: Unbiased, researched buying advice from our in-house experts

Watch out for: He'll wonder how he managed without it

If you're not already a member, a Which? subscription makes a great gift for men who are looking for unbiased advice spanning from what the best TVs are, the cheapest supermarkets, how to invest, where to travel, to which pints are worth extra – and more.

We can help him save money, make better buying decisions, and cut through the fake reviews, jargon, fads and duds. Plus, he'll be supporting our non-profit mission to help protect UK consumers, and be able to give us valuable input as a member.

Christmas gifts under £100

Dreamland Heated Throw (typical price: £80)

Running costs: 3p per hour

Cable length: 3.8 metres

120 x 160cm

We like: Energy efficient

Watch out for: Might be a little too small

This heated throw from Dreamland has six heat settings, and Dreamland claims it heats up in five minutes. It's got one of the longest cords out of the models we've tested, meaning you won't be too tethered to a socket while you're using it.

While it's a pretty standard size for an electric throw, it might be a little too small for larger guys, but it shouldn't be a problem unless he wants to burrito-bundle himself.

Read our review on the best heated blankets and throws, or compare prices below:

Anker SoundCore Space A40 wireless headphones (typical price: £80)

Wireless Bluetooth headphones

Three levels of noise cancelling

Fast-charging case

We like: Lots of fit options, small and lightweight

Watch out for: Case lid feels a bit cheap

These wireless headphones from Anker are a great gift idea for men who love listening to music or podcasts. They're packed with features, and Anker claims that they can last up to 10 hours on a single charge – which can be expanded to 50 when using the case, depending on noise-cancelling use.

They come with several changeable earbud tips from XS to XL, so they should be the perfect fit no matter what.

There isn't a waterproof rating on these headphones, so you'll need to look elsewhere if he's looking to go swimming with them.

Read our Anker SoundCore Space A40 review to see how well these headphones stack up against similar models, or compare prices from retailers below:

Kobo Nia (typical price: £94)

8GB storage, 6.84 usable

Weight: 173 grams

Bookmarking? Yes

We like: Allows you to borrow eBooks from your local library

Watch out for: No way to expand storage space with a memory card

If you're looking to buy a gift for an avid reader, it might be worth getting him an eReader so he can easily bring a library's worth of books with him wherever he goes. It's lightweight and small enough to slip into a small bag.

Does it dethrone the Kindle? Read our Kobo Nia review to learn more, or compare prices below:

House of Marley Stir It Up turntable (typical price: £99)

Preamp built in

Belt-driven turntable

Adjustable tracking force and anti-skate

We like: Auto start and stop, platter is recyclable

Watch out for: Fabric dust cover isn't attached to plinth

Founded by reggae singer Bob Marley's son, Rohan Marley, House of Marley is an audio company focused on creating products using sustainable and recycled materials.

With a preamp built in, you won't need to spend more on a set-up to start listening to records, and you can connect it direct to powered, active speakers with just an RCA cable.

Both the Audio-Technica needle or the whole cartridge can be replaced or undegraded. Which for a turntable under £100 is great – you won't need to buy a whole new turntable if you want to upgrade the cartridge.

You can also buy refurbished models of the Stir It Up turntable from House of Marley for £89.99.

Read our full Marley Stir It Up review, buy it direct from House of Marley , or compare prices below:

Christmas gifts under £250

Ninja Foodi StaySharp knife block with integrated sharpener (typical price: £170)

5-knife set

20cm chef's knife, 20cm bread knife, 20cm slicing knife, 13cm utility knife and 8cm paring knife

Not dishwasher safe

We like: Integrated sharpener

Watch out for: Knife block is big and heavy

These knives from Ninja are a great gift if the man in your life loves cooking. It covers you on most fronts from a large chef's knife to a bread knife, plus smaller knives for more precision slicing and cutting. All of the knives are full-tang and are made from stainless steel.

The integrated sharpener uses a sharpening wheel to keep your blades slicing well for years. Ninja recommends sharpening once every two weeks. Since the sharpener is an integral part of the block though, it's bigger and heavier than other knife blocks.

Read our guide to the best knife sets. You can buy it direct from Ninja or compare prices below:

Sennheiser HD 599 headphones (typical price: £180)

Over-ear wired headphones

Open back

Replaceable cable

We like: Fantastic for at-home listening

Watch out for: But only for at-home listening

If the man in your life is a music lover, a pair of Sennheiser HD 599 is perfect for those who love to relax and listen to music while at home.

They aren't wireless though and are open-back, meaning they'll let noise in. This helps with music sound-staging, but can also be good if you're at home and need to be able to hear things while you listen. If you're after a pair of wireless or noise-cancelling headphones, we'd recommend taking a look at our Best Buy headphones.

We've seen it go on sale over Prime Day and Black Friday. So if you're thinking of getting these, we'd recommend waiting until one of those big sales to save some money.

Can a pair of wired headphones compete with noise-cancelling and Bluetooth? Read our Sennheiser HD 599 review

Flexispot Flexi chair BS8 (Typical price: £240)

Mesh ergonomic chair

Maximum weight: 120kg

No auto-tilting recline

We like: Mesh lining prevents you from getting too warm while sitting

Watch out for: Need to put some elbow grease into some controls

If he works from home, needs a chair to sit working at a desk, or you're worried about his posture, this ergonomic office chair from Flexispot is a great option to consider. You can adjust the seat height, lumbar support, the tightness of the back rest, the armrests, and you can recline up to 120 degrees.

There are several adjustment positions for most of the chair, which are suitable for men of all heights.

How comfortable is it to sit in? Find out by reading our full Flexispot Flexi chair BS8 review, or compare prices below:

Christmas gifts over £250

Meta Quest 2 (typical price £300)

No external sensors or cameras required

One of the cheapest VR headsets

We like: Self-contained, all-in-one VR system

Watch out for: Meta collects a lot of personal data from the headset, including location and hand movements. You can read the full privacy policy for more information

We aren't living in the metaverse yet, but you can get your techie husband or son a head start – or just a way to play video games in a new way.

This all-in-one headset means he doesn't need to mount sensors or cameras to the living room walls, nor does he need more than £1,000 of PC components to run the games. He can still plug it into the computer using a USB-C cable if he'd like to run VR games off that instead. Plus, he can cast gameplay to a phone or TV so you can join in, watch and take turns playing.

We haven't tested the Oculus Quest 2, but with the popularity of VR headsets on the rise – and the Meta Quest 3 due to be released – we believe that this is a great starting price for a set.

You can buy it direct from Meta for £300, or compare prices below:

Breville Barista Max+ (typical price: £350)

Manual espresso machine

2.8-litre water tank

Can make two cups at a time

We like: 30 grind settings

Watch out for: Not as energy efficient as other models

If he's a coffee lover, this is one of the ultimate gifts you can give him. It's a similar type of machine that coffee shops use, just scaled down for home use. It's also a gift to yourself too – you'll have an at-home barista slinging espressos, lattes, cappuccinos and macchiatos.

It has 30 different coffee grinding settings, and you can adjust the water temperature for the perfect cup. Clean-up shouldn't be too difficult either, as most parts are dishwasher safe.

How well does the espresso taste? Read our Breville Barista Max+ review, or compare prices below:

JBL Boombox 2 (typical price: £450)

Size: 36 x 49 x 20.2cm (H x W x D)

Weight: 5.89kg

Claimed speaker output: 80W

We like: Loud and powerful

Watch out for: Expensive, might be too heavy for some

At the complete opposite spectrum from the Anker speaker earlier in this list, we have the JBL Boombox 2 – a massive speaker that has an output wattage more than 10 times as much as the Anker SoundCore Mini 3.

If money is no object, and your giftee is looking for a speaker with massive sound that he can use to get the party going, this is the speaker for him. However, it might only be good for parties: it's among the heaviest Bluetooth speakers we've tested, so you probably won't often be taking it out and about.

Read our JBL Boombox 2 review, or compare prices below:

Other gifts to consider

You could also consider taking the men in your life on a weekend to one of the UK's best seaside towns, or take a quick trip on a European city break.

If you're thinking of travelling, you can read our travel advice to find the best airlines and the best holiday cottages.

