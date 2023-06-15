Best mayonnaise: the supermarket brand that beat Hellmann’s and Heinz

Love a dollop of mayo alongside your chips, sandwich or burger? We've found a brilliant cheaper bottle worth buying.

We asked a panel of 73 mayonnaise enthusiasts to blind-taste and rate nine full-fat mayos from supermarkets including Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons and Tesco – alongside Heinz and Hellmann’s.

Cheap mayo from Morrisons topped the table, and Lidl's even cheaper mayo wasn't far behind, whereas Hellman's came in at a middling sixth place.

See how all the supermarket and big-brand mayos compare below.

Best mayonnaise

Morrisons’ mayonnaise took the top spot, with Heinz hot on its heels in second place.

Lidl's mayo is both ultra-cheap and delicious. It wins our coveted Great Value award as you can buy a 500ml bottle for just 90p.

Best Buy: Morrisons Mayo – 74%

£1.15 for 450ml (26p per 100ml)

The colour and thickness of this mayo were rated highly by the vast majority of tasters and three-quarters loved its creaminess.

Six in 10 felt the flavour was just right and most loved its sharpness, though around a third felt it was a little too tart.

It's joint third cheapest on test, and is a top choice – especially if you like your mayo to have a bit of zing.

Available from Morrisons

Best Buy: Heinz Seriously Good Mayonnaise – 73%

£2.80 for 565ml (50p per 100ml)

The creamy thickness of this mayo was spot-on according to most testers, and it had a good, appetising colour.

Most found the flavour and tartness about right, too.

It's twice the price of Morrisons, but tasters still rated it, so it's the brand to plump for if the best own-brand mayos aren't on hand.

Available from Amazon , Iceland , Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury's and Tesco

Great Value: Lidl Batts Real Mayonnaise – 72%

£0.90 per 500ml (18p per 100ml)

This Lidl mayo impressed with its creamy, thick texture and appealing colour.

More than half rated the flavour highly, and around half also felt it had the right tangy tartness (though around three in 10 found it a bit too sharp).

It's excellent value for money, coming in a little cheaper than top-scoring Morrisons, and much less than branded options.

Available from Lidl

How Hellmann’s and supermarket mayo from Aldi, Tesco and more compare

Sainsbury’s and Waitrose tied with Lidl on score, but both are a little pricier. If you're looking to switch from branded mayo, these are all good cheaper options depending on what your nearest supermarket is.

Tesco shoppers may want to pick up budget mayo elsewhere though. While by no means poor, it fared less well than other cheap mayos in our test:

Sainsbury’s Squeezy Mayonnaise – 72%. Creamy with the right thickness for most. More than half said the flavour and tartness were good, too. £1.15 for 450ml, 26p per 100ml. Available from Sainsbury’s

Creamy with the right thickness for most. More than half said the flavour and tartness were good, too. £1.15 for 450ml, 26p per 100ml. Waitrose Essential Mayonnaise – 72%. A decent choice, and could be the one if you like your mayo thicker than most and with a sharp kick. £1.60 for 450ml, 36p per 100ml. Available from Waitrose

A decent choice, and could be the one if you like your mayo thicker than most and with a sharp kick. £1.60 for 450ml, 36p per 100ml. Hellmann’s Real Squeezy Mayonnaise – 71%. Overall, good, but the priciest option. Six out of 10 thought it had a pleasant flavour, and the creaminess and thickness were rated well, too. £2.65 for 430ml, 62p per 100ml. Available from Aldi , Amazon , Asda , Co-op , Iceland , Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury’s , Tesco , Waitrose

Overall, good, but the priciest option. Six out of 10 thought it had a pleasant flavour, and the creaminess and thickness were rated well, too. £2.65 for 430ml, 62p per 100ml. Aldi Bramwells Real Mayonnaise – 70%. Cheapest on test with a good thickness and creaminess, but lacklustre flavour. Also, 45% said it looked too dark. £0.85 for 500ml, 17p per 100ml. Available from Aldi

Cheapest on test with a good thickness and creaminess, but lacklustre flavour. Also, 45% said it looked too dark. £0.85 for 500ml, 17p per 100ml. Co-op Real Mayonnaise Squeezy – 70%. A pleasingly thick and creamy mayo, but let down by a flavour that more than four in 10 said was too weak. Nearly four in 10 also felt it could be sharper. £1.85 for 500ml, 37p per 100ml. Available from Co-op

A pleasingly thick and creamy mayo, but let down by a flavour that more than four in 10 said was too weak. Nearly four in 10 also felt it could be sharper. £1.85 for 500ml, 37p per 100ml. Tesco Mayonnaise – 68%. A good thickness, but more than a third considered the colour too light and the flavour too strong and tart. £1.15 for 450ml, 26p per 100ml. Available from Tesco

Is mayonnaise healthy?

A tablespoon of mayo will add around 100 calories to your meal, as it's largely composed of oil and egg. The full-fat mayo we tested consisted of 75% rapeseed oil and 10% egg on average.

Rapeseed oil mostly contains unsaturated fat, though, and most of the mayos we tested only just tipped into the red traffic light ‘high’ rating for saturated fat.

Salt levels are medium to high, while protein, fibre and sugar are all low. All-in-all, mayonnaise is a condiment to be enjoyed in moderation.

What about light mayo?

Lighter mayo typically contains less than half the fat and calories of standard mayonnaise. It tends to be the same price as the full-fat stuff, whether supermarket own label or branded.

Light mayo replaces a lot of the oil with water, and uses other ingredients – such as starches and gums – to thicken it up.

Much of a mayo’s flavour comes from eggs, lemon juice, vinegar and seasoning, which light mayo also contains. If the texture is ok, then you shouldn't notice a huge difference with a lighter mayo, especially if eaten as part of a sandwich.

Vegan mayo

As with standard mayo, the main ingredient of plant-based mayonnaise is rapeseed oil. But instead of egg, you’ll find potato starch or aquafaba (the juice of cooked chickpeas). These help the ingredients to bind together in an appetising creamy way.

Both vegan and standard mayo share other ingredients including lemon juice, vinegar, salt, plus some mustard or paprika to pep it up.

Vegan mayo tends to have less fat and fewer calories. Some have more sugar though, so check the label if you’re watching your intake.

Vegan mayo is often pricier. For example, Hellmann’s vegan mayo costs about 25% more than its standard squeezy bottle.

When we tested vegan mayo in 2022, several supermarket brands, including Morrisons and Sainsbury’s, were rated highly by our tasting panel. Hellmann’s vegan mayo also went down well, but if you're looking to save on vegan mayo, it's worth giving own brands a try.

How we tested mayonnaise

The mayonnaise was assessed in May 2023 by a large panel of consumers who regularly buy and consume mayonnaise.

The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK. Each brand of mayonnaise was assessed by 73 people.

The panellists rated the taste, texture, aroma and appearance of each brand of mayonnaise and told us what they liked and disliked about each one.

The taste test was blind, so the panellists didn’t know which brand they were trying. The order in which they sampled the mayonnaise was fully rotated to avoid any bias. Each panellist had a private booth, so they couldn’t discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.

The overall score was based on:

50% flavour

30% texture

10% appearance

10% aroma.

These weightings are based on how consumers rank the importance of different attributes of mayonnaise.

Recycling your mayo bottles

Whether glass or plastic, these can usually go in your home recycling bin. It's recommended to clean them before chucking, and leave lids on glass jars unless your local council says otherwise.

