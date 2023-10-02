Early Christmas gift ideas for 2023: perfect presents for every budget

All of these products have been tested by our experts and performed well in our tests - but you'll have to head to our full product reviews pages to find out which have earned our coveted Best Buy recommendation.

Gift ideas £10 and under

Showa 241 Advanced Grip gardening gloves (typical price £4.84)

We like: Looked and felt good after washing several times

Not everyone finds thick gloves comfortable, so if your favourite gardener is looking for something lighter that still offers protection from thorns and nettle stings, these latex-lined gloves are a good compromise.

We've reviewed both tough and lightweight gloves in our guide to the best garden gloves.

Where to buy: Showa

Adnams Southwold Bitter 4.1% ABV (typical price £5.50 for 4x500ml cans)

We like: One of the cheapest on test if bought in cans

Slightly smoky with notes of caramel, this pale ale makes an easy stocking filler for the beer-lover in your life.

See more pale ales, IPAs and low-alcohol options in our guide to the best beers.

Where to buy: Ocado , Sainsbury's , Tesco and Waitrose

Jacobi Jayne Treat Tray Window Feeder (typical price £5.99)

We like: It's easy to assemble

With a simple suction-cup design, this feeder fits very securely to windows and makes a great gift for any avid birdwatcher.

Head to our round-up of the best window bird feeders to see how it compares with other models.

Where to buy:

Yosh Magnetic Car Phone Mount Holder (typical price £8.99)

We like: Installation is straightforward

This simple and effective car mount attaches to your car's air vent, using a magnet to securely hold your phone. For the frequent road-tripper, it makes a useful yet inexpensive gift.

Learn more about this product and browse other options with our guide to the best phone holders.

Where to buy:

Gift ideas £20 and under

Tinc Tonkin Blue Drinks Bottle (typical price £12)

We like: The locking mechanism prevents the flip lid coming undone

Struggling to buy for a niece, nephew or young cousin? This kids' drinks bottle comes in a range of colours with fun character designs. And it's easy to clean, so their parents will thank you, too.

Head to the best kids' water bottles for our full review, and to compare other water bottles for children.

Where to buy:

Dunelm Essentials 28cm Stainless Steel Frying Pan (typical price £14)

We like: The excellent non-stick surface

Every home chef needs a reliable non-stick pan, and this one from Dumelm is a fantastic option. It's dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 180ºC, and available in either 20cm or 28cm sizes.

Find the best non-stick frying pan and see how others fared in our handy guide.

Where to buy:

Mercer Culinary M22608 Millennia Chef's Knife (typical price £19)

We like: It's brilliantly sharp

One of the cheapest we've tested, this chef's knife retains its cutting edge extremely well and is a sure-fire way to impress any budding cook.

We've reviewed knives from £3 up to £90 to find you the best. Head to our round-up of the best chef's knives for more.

Where to buy:

Gift ideas £50 and under

Tefal Travel Mug (typical price £22)

We like: Keeps drinks hot all day

For that friend or family member who's always on the go, a solid travel mug can make those long journeys or commutes to work a bit more enjoyable. This one from Tefal will keep tea nice and warm, and water crisp and cool, all day.

Read more about why we liked this travel mug, and browse other models from our testing in our guide to the best travel mugs and reusable coffee cups.

Where to buy:

Anker SoundCore Mini 3 (typical price £35)

We like: Battery life is decent

While not the most powerful speaker we've tested, this Anker mini speaker is still worth considering for music lovers. It's light and portable, and available in four different colours.

Find out how this cheap and cheerful speaker compared with others with our Anker SoundCore Mini 3 review.

Where to buy:

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd gen) with Alexa Voice Remote (typical price £45)

We like: It has plenty of apps

Browse Christmas films to your heart's content with an Amazon Fire TV Stick. The third generation of this product gives you access to a range of streaming apps, and has Alexa voice control.

See how we rated it in our full Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd gen) review.

Where to buy:

Gift ideas £100 and under

Progress EK4549 Air Fryer (typical price £60)

We like: It's energy efficient

Converting a family member to the air fryer craze this Christmas? It doesn't have to cost a fortune. This Progress model has an LED display, four auto-cook programs and a splash guard in the box to avoid mess while cooking.

But how easy is it to use? Find out in our Progress EK4549P review.

Where to buy:

Russell Hobbs RHEDB8002 Electric Throw (typical price £80)

We like: The dual controls

For keeping warm on cold winter nights, this comfortable Russell Hobbs electric blanket makes a great gift. It comes in three sizes and has dual controls, so you don't have to heat both halves to the same temperature.

Compare this with other models, and find out how much it costs to run with our guide to the best electric blankets and heated throws.

Where to buy:

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch (typical price £99)

We like: The scratch-resistant screen

Whether you're shopping for a fitness fanatic or someone who just wants to track their steps, a new smartwatch can help to revitalise their exercise. This one from Amazfit comes in just under £100.

Don't miss our Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch review to see how it fared in our rigorous tests.

Where to buy:

Blow-the-budget gift ideas

Kobo Libra 2 (typical price £169)

We like: It supports audiobooks

Bring cosying up by the fire with a good book into the 21st century. Suitable for any bookworm, the Kobo Libra 2 has a 7-inch e-ink display with an auto-adjusting front light.

Read our Kobo Libra 2 review to see how we rated it, and compare it to other ebook readers.

Where to buy:

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker ON400UK (typical price £250)

We like: It's easy to use

For speedy (yet delicious) meals with barely any hassle, a multi cooker could make a fantastic gift. This one from Ninja has 10 different cooking settings, from steam air frying to dehydrating.

We've compared multi cookers from Tefal, Ninja and Russell Hobbs, among other brands, in our guide to the best multi cookers.

Where to buy:

Acer Swift 1 SF114-34 laptop (typical price £299)

We like: It's thin and light

Great for anyone in your life who's going to uni or starting their A-levels, this laptop shows you don't have to compromise on price to get a decent model. The Acer Swift 1 SF114-34 is lightweight with a 14-inch screen, and is one of the cheapest around.

Want to know more? See our Acer Swift SF114-34 review to see what we made of it.

Where to buy:

