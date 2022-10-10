Early Christmas gift ideas for 2022: great-value gifts for every budget

The festive period is still a few months away, but if you're worried about leaving the shopping to the last minute, you can get ahead of the rush by thinking about your Christmas gifts now.

The rising cost of living makes the season of giving a little harder for most, so we've wrapped up a selection of products at different prices that are sure to put a smile on your loved one's face.

All of these Christmas gift ideas have been tried and tested by our experts and performed well in our tests. Some have earned our Great Value recommendation, but you’ll need to read our full product reviews to find out which picks have earned our coveted Best Buy title.

Gift ideas for £20 and under

Great Value: Asda Marques Del Norte Cava Brut sparkling wine, £6

We like: Affordable

Impress your loved one for less with a bottle of something sparkly. This soft and rounded sparkling wine from Asda is a perfect budget-friendly option.

Buy now from Asda . Or find out if it made the top of our list of the best prosecco and sparkling wines.

Kent & Stowe Premium Comfort gardening gloves, £13

We like: Soft leather material is lightweight yet strong and protective

Not everyone finds thick leather gloves comfortable, so if your favourite gardener is looking for something lighter that still offers protection from thorns and nettle stings, these are a good compromise.

Buy now from Amazon or Dobbies . Or see more options in our round-up of the best gardening gloves.

Bru Double Walled Reusable Coffee Cup, £17

We like: Sleek and stylish design

For chilly nights, this reusable coffee cup from Bru can keep a drink warm and look good while doing it. It's comfortable to hold, and there are nine colours to choose from.

Buy now from Bru . Or find out how it compared to other models in our guide to the best reusable coffee cups and travel mugs.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote, £19.99

We like: Plenty of apps

Browse Christmas films to your heart's content with an Amazon Fire TV Stick. As well as giving you access to major streaming platforms, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Amazon Video, this smart device also has Alexa voice control for easy searching in some apps.

Buy now from Amazon . Or use our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review to find out if it's the best streamer for you.

Gift ideas for £50 and under

Great Value: Kenwood Smoothie 2 Go SB056 mini blender - £34.99

We like: Easy to use and clean by hand

This back-to-basics blender stands up well to both thin and thicker mixes, and can turn into a travel cup for when you're on the go.

Buy now from Amazon , Currys or Hughes . Or head to our Kenwood Smoothie 2 Go SB056 review for our full verdict.

Great Value: Oral B Pro 3 3000 electric toothbrush, £44.99

We like: Three brushing modes

With plenty of extra features to help enhance your brushing technique, this mid-range electric toothbrush does a solid job at removing plaque from each individual tooth.

Buy now from Amazon . Or read our Oral B Pro 3 3000 review to see how it performed in our rigorous tests.

Great Value: Huawei Freebuds 4i headphones, £49

We like: Look like Apple AirPods but are much cheaper

These are impressive earbuds for their price. They're truly wireless, and although designed for Android users, will work with Apple products too.

Buy now from AO , Boots Kitchen Appliances , Argos , or Currys . Or see our Huawei Freebuds 4i review to see how they perform.

Gift ideas for £100 and under

Great Value: Google Nest Audio speaker, £64.99

We like: Top-tier sound quality

Google says that 70% of the Google Nest is made from recycled materials, but it doesn't sound tinny at all. It also features 'Hey Google' voice control and hidden touch controls on the front.

Buy now from Currys , John Lewis , Argos or AO . Or our Google Nest Audio review will tell you how it fared in our tests.

Huawei Watch Fit New, £69

We like: Comfortable to wear

If your loved one is a keen gym-goer, or maybe just wants to track their movement a bit better, this Huawei smartwatch makes a great gift.

Buy now from AO . Or discover our full verdict with our Huawei Watch Fit New review.

Great Value: Cooks Professional Retro G4353 coffee machine - £94.99

We like: Makes great-tasting cappuccinos and espressos

For the coffee-lover in your life, this machine is a great all-rounder. It has a steam wand for frothy cappuccinos and a fairly large water tank capacity of 1.2 litres.

Buy now from Robert Dyas . Or find out how it fared in our tests in our Cooks Professional Retro G4535 review.

Blow-the-budget gifts

Great Value: Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer, £129

We like: Comes with a great recipe booklet

Air fryers are the newest craze taking over our kitchens, and this one proves it's for good reason. It makes cooking crispy chips a breeze and, with plenty of extra features, this Ninja air fryer is a sure Christmas winner.

Buy now from Currys or John Lewis . Or head straight to our Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer review for more information.

Amazon Kindle Oasis 2019, £178

We like: Lovely screen

The screen quality on this Kindle is excellent, and it's designed to adjust to varying light levels to make your reading experience as easy as possible.

Buy now from AO , Amazon , Argos , John Lewis or Very . Or find out how it compares to other ebook readers in our Amazon Kindle Oasis 2019 review.

Great Value: Acer Spin 311 CP311-3H laptop, £249

We like: Brilliant battery life

While not the most feature-packed laptop on the market, this cheap-and-cheerful Acer model is still a good option. It's very portable, and the 2-in-1 design means it can be used as a laptop or tablet.

Buy now from John Lewis , Argos , AO , or Currys . Or view its full test results in our Acer Spin 311 CP311-3H review.

* Prices correct as of 6 October 2022. Where multiple prices are available at different retailers, the cheapest is listed first