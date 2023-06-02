Coca-Cola vs Pepsi vs the supermarket brands: which tastes best?

Coca-Cola vs Pepsi ranks as one of the biggest brand battles around, with people fiercely defending their favourite.

But if you're on a budget, you might want to ditch both in favour of our Great Value supermarket pick.

We pitted Coca-Cola and Pepsi against six supermarket own-brand colas in a blind taste test, to see which fizzy drink would find favour with our panel of consumer testers.

The brands came out on top, with Pepsi just pipping Coca-Cola to the post.

However, if you're after a cheaper alternative, Aldi Vive cola came in third overall. If you tend to get through one big bottle a week, switching could save you an impressive £91.52 each year.

Best colas to buy

While the big brands win out overall, Aldi's cola is a great budget alternative. It's also a sound choice if you're looking to cut sugar consumption, as it has less than half the sugar content of the big brands.

Best Buy: Pepsi - 70%

£2.15 for 2L (11p per 100ml)

Pepsi just edges it to the top of our leaderboard. The highest proportion of tasters rated it as having just the right amount of fizziness, and it was spot-on for most in terms of flavour and sweetness.

Available from Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury's and Tesco .

Best Buy: Coca-Cola Original - 68%

£2.25 for 1.75L (13p per 100ml)

Die-hard Coke fans needn't riot, as their drink of choice is only marginally behind Pepsi. Most of our panel thought it had the right amount of carbonation and cola flavour, and found it sweet enough without being sickly. It comes at a premium though – it's the priciest on test.

Available from Asda , Iceland , Morrisons , Sainsbury's and Tesco .

Aldi Vive Cola - 67%

49p for 2L (3p per 100ml)

While not quite a Best Buy, Aldi's bargain cola is a savvy pick. Most tasters found it had the right strength of flavour, but one in four found it overpowering. It's a good choice if you love a punchy cola taste.

Available from Aldi .

Morrisons Cola - 67%

79p for 2L (4p per 100ml)

Eight in 10 of our tasters loved the colour of this Morrisons cola, though the panel were split on whether it had the right level of cola flavour, sweetness and carbonation. Still, it's not far off the top scorers, and less than half the price of branded options, so it's worth a try if you're nearer to a Morrisons than an Aldi.

Available from Morrisons .

How other supermarket colas compare

Most of the other supermarket colas we tried were OK, if not quite up to the top-scoring bottles.

If you like a strong cola flavour, it might be best to avoid the Tesco own-brand version, which came in last.

Asda Cola (66%) Most of the panel thought this had the ideal level of sweetness, though half of them said it wasn't quite fizzy enough or had a strong enough cola flavour. (70p for 2L, 4p per 100ml). Available from Asda .

Most of the panel thought this had the ideal level of sweetness, though half of them said it wasn't quite fizzy enough or had a strong enough cola flavour. (70p for 2L, 4p per 100ml). Lidl Freeway Cola (65%) Nearly half our tasters thought this drink could be sweeter and taste more strongly of cola, but the fizziness and colour were just about right. (47p for 2L, 2p per 100ml). Available from Lidl stores.

Nearly half our tasters thought this drink could be sweeter and taste more strongly of cola, but the fizziness and colour were just about right. (47p for 2L, 2p per 100ml). Sainsbury's Cola (65%) This drink could be fizzier and a little stronger, according to our panel, though they did rate its level of sweetness and the appealing dark brown colour. (65p for 2L, 3p per 100ml). Available from Sainsbury's .

This drink could be fizzier and a little stronger, according to our panel, though they did rate its level of sweetness and the appealing dark brown colour. (65p for 2L, 3p per 100ml). Tesco Cola (58%) At the bottom of the table, Tesco cola fell down on colour – it was deemed too pale by most of our panel – and two-thirds of tasters found the flavour too weak. (70p for 2L, 4p per 100ml). Available from Tesco .

What is cola made of?

Cola originally derived its distinctive flavour and dark brown colour from the kola nut, but this is not always used in production of the fizzy drink today.

Caffeine is added to give cola a kick and also a hint of bitterness, while caramel brings the sweet and buttery notes. Most colas use synthetic flavourings, although Tesco cola lists barley malt extract and fruit and vegetable concentrates in its ingredients.

Cola lovers might be tempted to finish the whole bottle, but the sugar content should give you pause. After carbonated water, sugar is the second-highest listed ingredient on all the colas; some also contain additional sugars, such as glucose-fructose syrup.

Cola sugar content compared

Own brands are the best choice if you're looking to cut your sugar intake.

While Coca-Cola and Pepsi both contain more than 27g of sugar per 250ml serving – nearly the whole daily maximum recommended limit for adults (30g) – supermarket colas typically come in at less than half the sugar content.

Here's how they stack up per 100ml:

Pepsi 11g sugar

11g sugar Coca-Cola 10.6g

10.6g Aldi 4.9g

4.9g Morrisons 4.8g

4.8g Asda 4.5g

4.5g Lidl 4.8g

4.8g Sainsbury's 4.8g

4.8g Tesco 4.7g

Cola vs Diet Cola: which is better?

Diet colas contain artificial sweeteners instead of sugar.

All sweeteners undergo a rigorous safety assessment before they're approved for use, so they can be considered a 'safe and acceptable' alternative to sugar, according to the NHS.

Plenty of supermarkets also do diet version of their colas, so you can still pick up a cheaper pack.

How we tested cola

The colas were taste tested in May 2023 by a large panel of consumers who regularly buy and consume cola. The make-up of the panel broadly represents the demographic profile of adults in the UK.

Each cola was assessed by 67 people. Panellists rated the taste, mouthfeel, aroma and appearance of each brand of cola and told us what they liked and disliked about each one.

The taste test was blind, so the panellists didn’t know which brand they were trying. The order in which they sampled the colas was fully rotated to avoid any bias. Each panellist had a private booth so they couldn’t discuss what they were tasting or be influenced by others.

The overall score is based on:

50% taste

20% appearance

20% mouthfeel

10% aroma

These weightings are based on consumer rankings of the importance of different attributes of cola.

How to recycle cola bottles

All the plastic cola bottles from brands in our taste test can go in your home recycling. You just need to make sure you flatten down the bottle and replace the cap first.

For Lidl's cola, you should peel off the label and throw it away before you recycle the empty bottle.