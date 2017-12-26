We surveyed thousands of broadband users so can tell you everything you need to know about Virgin Media broadband - including whether to sign up for one of its deals.

Virgin Media is the second-biggest broadband provider in the UK, but that doesn't necessarily make it the best. Its extensive fibre network, plus TV, phone and mobile services have given it a reach to challenge BT. But in the past, its quest to be the best broadband provider has been hit by poor scores for customer service. Has this changed in our latest survey?

Virgin Media broadband review

In this in-depth review of Virgin broadband, we'll:

Give you a full breakdown of how its customers rated it for key factors, such as the technical support it provides.

Show how Virgin compares with all the other major internet service providers (ISPs), including BT, Sky and TalkTalk.

Report quotes from real Virgin broadband customers on their experiences.

Assess the equipment on offer from Virgin.

Look at the latest deals and offers that it's promoting.

Reveal the level of complaints to Ofcom that come from Virgin customers.

Virgin Media broadband satisfaction survey results Speed Reliability Ease of set up Value for money Ease of contacting Customer service Technical support Customer score (%)

What makes a Which? Recommended Provider?

Which? Recommended Providers are the cream of the crop and the accolade is only given out to broadband companies that achieve a customer score of 70% or above.

That's not all. We know that price is important and so we only give the award to those companies that we feel charge a reasonable price for their services. If they charge too much then they're not eligible to be Which? Recommended Providers, whatever score they receive in the survey.

