Crock-Pot CKCPRC4727 Rice Cooker

A rice cooker and a vegetable steamer all-in-one sounds helpful. We took the Crock-Pot rice cooker home to see how well it works

The Crock-Pot Rice Cooker with Steam Basket is a rice cooker that cooks rice, and steams vegetables or fish at the same time. Great idea, right? We sent it home with one of our researchers and his Japanese fiancée to see what they thought.

Being able to cook another number of foods at once, and in one appliance, sounds ideal. But at £30, is it really easy to use and clean, and will the food flavours stay separate, or will your rice taste of fish?

